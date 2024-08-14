Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

The Rolling Stones Celebrate Their Caribbean Influences With a Rum

Will Crossfire Hurricane take your tongue for a ride?

By Kirk Miller
August 14, 2024 2:34 pm
The Hackney Diamonds limited-edition release of Crossfire Hurricane Rum
The Hackney Diamonds limited-edition release of Crossfire Hurricane Rum
Crossfire Hurricane Rum

What we’re drinking: Crossfire Hurricane Rum

Where it’s from: Crossfire Hurricane is the very first product owned by The Rolling Stones. In a statement, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards explain their interest in Caribbean rum: “To us, the Caribbean is more than just a beautiful place. It’s a part of our story. This aged, blended rum is our tribute to the islands that have inspired us for decades. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in the cocktail of your choosing — but never in silence.”

Why we’re drinking this: It’s almost National Rum Day (Aug. 16), and we recently saw The Rolling Stones live for the first time (see below). Plus, there aren’t a lot of celebrity rums, so call us intrigued or shattered or having mixed emotions or — actually, we’re not gonna do the song pun thing. Just know that the name of the rum is inspired by the opening lyric “I was born in a crossfire hurricane” from the Stones’ 1968 hit “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

So, why a rum? “Crossfire Hurricane Rum emerged from The Rolling Stones’ deep-seated connection to the Caribbean, which began in the ’70s while recording their album Goats Head Soup in Kingston, Jamaica,” explains Kyle Rivera, Head of Sales for Crossfire Hurricane Rum (no, we didn’t get to talk to Keith or Mick). “The Caribbean’s lively energy and music profoundly influenced the band, and over the years, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have often spent time on the islands during their breaks from touring.”

A New Book Shows a Very Different Side of the Rolling Stones
A New Book Shows a Very Different Side of the Rolling Stones
 “The Rolling Stones: Icons” features a stunning lineup of photographers

According to Rivera, the band had “significant” input in the final product. Richards and Jagger visited the distilleries in Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic and had a say in the flavor profile, branding and overall vision of the rum. Let’s dive in. 

How it tastes: The brand describes the 40% ABV rum as a “Caribbean blend [that] incorporates rums from Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic that are perfectly aged in carefully selected oak barrels.” The aging has been described as “up to five years.”

So that’s three distinct styles of rum, ranging from funky to fruity to balanced and light (and also a mix of column and pot still). Because we don’t know the distilleries involved or the blend, we can only go with what’s on our palate. This amber-hued spirit offers plenty of citrus, toffee, oak spice, pineapple, banana, tobacco and (I’m gonna say it) brown sugar. It’s a nice mix of all styles and, while not overly distinctive, is certainly a crowd-pleaser and an excellent mixer. 

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs during the final night of the Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri.
The Rolling Stones on the final night of the Hackney Diamonds ’24 Tour on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Fun fact: I saw the Stones earlier this spring at MetLife Stadium. Although there were some obvious moments — the band opened with “Start Me Up” and encored with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — it was an extremely energetic show, and the stage setup/video was spectacular. After five minutes, it was easy to get over the “Mick Jagger is 81?!?” comments and enjoy the concert, highlighted by an extended and rather sizzling take on “Miss You.” And the new tracks? Good!

Where to buy: You can find Crossfire Hurricane for $37 on ReserveBar for a single bottle and $125 for the Hackney Diamonds gift set.

Crossfire Hurricane Rum
Crossfire Hurricane Rum
Buy Here : $37 – $125

More Like This

Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998 rum, a limited-edition, 100% pot still release
Why You’ll Probably Never Taste Appleton Estate’s Excellent New Rum
Interior shot of Paradise Lost's bar, with different-colored lights and bar stools decorated in a tiki theme
The Best Rum, Tropical and Tiki Bars in NYC
El Tesoro Mundial next to a smoky glass and an agave plant
The Rise of Peated Cask-Finished Spirits 
Mount Gay The Coffey Still Expression
Review: Mount Gay Embraces a Unique Distillation

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
An orange tree. According to a new Harvard study on nutrition and healthy aging, you should be getting 2.5 servings of fruit per day.
What We Learned From Harvard’s New Study on Healthy Aging
My 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia camper van. Here's what you need to know before buying one yourself.
What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a Volkswagen Vanagon
Caribbean cocktail bars
The 7 Best Cocktail Bars in the Caribbean
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
The Concorde, a supersonic airplane that was retired in 2003; and the Boom XB-1, an experimental supersonic plane that had its first flight in 2024.
Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?

Recommended

Suggested for you

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
An orange tree. According to a new Harvard study on nutrition and healthy aging, you should be getting 2.5 servings of fruit per day.
What We Learned From Harvard’s New Study on Healthy Aging
My 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia camper van. Here's what you need to know before buying one yourself.
What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a Volkswagen Vanagon
Caribbean cocktail bars
The 7 Best Cocktail Bars in the Caribbean
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
The Concorde, a supersonic airplane that was retired in 2003; and the Boom XB-1, an experimental supersonic plane that had its first flight in 2024.
Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A ship from Grain de Sail

How the Wine Industry Is Uniquely Dealing With Its Carbon Footprint

The Hackney Diamonds limited-edition release of Crossfire Hurricane Rum

The Rolling Stones Celebrate Their Caribbean Influences With a Rum

two cocktails in mule mugs garnished with candied ginger next to a teapot on a blue and gold tablecloth

Indian Flavors Are Finally Making Their Way Into Cocktails

Outside the Ardbeg distillery

Is This Scotland’s Best Distillery Tour?

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago