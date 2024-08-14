What we’re drinking: Crossfire Hurricane Rum

Where it’s from: Crossfire Hurricane is the very first product owned by The Rolling Stones. In a statement, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards explain their interest in Caribbean rum: “To us, the Caribbean is more than just a beautiful place. It’s a part of our story. This aged, blended rum is our tribute to the islands that have inspired us for decades. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in the cocktail of your choosing — but never in silence.”

Why we’re drinking this: It’s almost National Rum Day (Aug. 16), and we recently saw The Rolling Stones live for the first time (see below). Plus, there aren’t a lot of celebrity rums, so call us intrigued or shattered or having mixed emotions or — actually, we’re not gonna do the song pun thing. Just know that the name of the rum is inspired by the opening lyric “I was born in a crossfire hurricane” from the Stones’ 1968 hit “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

So, why a rum? “Crossfire Hurricane Rum emerged from The Rolling Stones’ deep-seated connection to the Caribbean, which began in the ’70s while recording their album Goats Head Soup in Kingston, Jamaica,” explains Kyle Rivera, Head of Sales for Crossfire Hurricane Rum (no, we didn’t get to talk to Keith or Mick). “The Caribbean’s lively energy and music profoundly influenced the band, and over the years, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have often spent time on the islands during their breaks from touring.”

According to Rivera, the band had “significant” input in the final product. Richards and Jagger visited the distilleries in Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic and had a say in the flavor profile, branding and overall vision of the rum. Let’s dive in.

How it tastes: The brand describes the 40% ABV rum as a “Caribbean blend [that] incorporates rums from Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic that are perfectly aged in carefully selected oak barrels.” The aging has been described as “up to five years.”

So that’s three distinct styles of rum, ranging from funky to fruity to balanced and light (and also a mix of column and pot still). Because we don’t know the distilleries involved or the blend, we can only go with what’s on our palate. This amber-hued spirit offers plenty of citrus, toffee, oak spice, pineapple, banana, tobacco and (I’m gonna say it) brown sugar. It’s a nice mix of all styles and, while not overly distinctive, is certainly a crowd-pleaser and an excellent mixer.

The Rolling Stones on the final night of the Hackney Diamonds ’24 Tour on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri Gary Miller/Getty Images

Fun fact: I saw the Stones earlier this spring at MetLife Stadium. Although there were some obvious moments — the band opened with “Start Me Up” and encored with “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — it was an extremely energetic show, and the stage setup/video was spectacular. After five minutes, it was easy to get over the “Mick Jagger is 81?!?” comments and enjoy the concert, highlighted by an extended and rather sizzling take on “Miss You.” And the new tracks? Good!

Where to buy: You can find Crossfire Hurricane for $37 on ReserveBar for a single bottle and $125 for the Hackney Diamonds gift set.