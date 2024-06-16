Beflo's Smart Desk Will Help You Find the Flow State

Leisure > Gear

Review: The Beflo Tenon Smart Desk Will Help You Find the Flow State

Their luxurious sit-stand model is for working smarter, not harder

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
June 16, 2024 6:40 am
The Beflo Tenon Smart Desk, which we tested and reviewed in our home office
You deserve a forever desk.
Beflo

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As someone who writes for a living, it’s my natural inclination to romanticize the writer’s desk: the weathered escritoire with barely enough room for one’s elbows, where the work somehow always gets finished. But the game’s changed: a large chunk of employees could now be considered professional sitters. Whatever you do at a desk all day long — writing, emailing, Excel’ing — that desk needs to work for you.

I’d liken it to performance apparel in endurance pursuits. (Weird analogy, maybe, but stay with me.) At the very least, a runner wouldn’t want whatever they’re sporting to feel cumbersome or distracting; and when the specs are right, the gear can elevate their game, helping them get to the finish line faster, so they can sooner kick up their feet and relax.

That’s how I feel about the Beflo Tenon Smart Adjustable Desk, which might as well be the “super shoe” of modern ergonomic desks. On one hand, its design economy makes it reliable, almost invisible. On the other hand, its features are inspired and useful, capable of limiting distractions and nudging you into the flow state, when you become completely immersed in a task.

I work less thanks to this particular smart desk, because I’m working smarter. How so? Let’s dig into the specifics of this handsome, high-tech piece.

Intro to Beflo

Beflo is a small, luxury furniture designer based in Taiwan, which launched post-pandemic. The studio’s always had WFH in mind, then, and that sensibility manifests in its array of products: desk mats, cord straps, laptop stands — anything to make the home workstation less cluttered, more bearable.

In addition to the desk that I tested, Beflo also makes a smaller version called the Tenon Mini and a side cabinet called the Galena, which is topped with a satisfying cushion. (As someone wont to kick a leg out at random times during the workday, I found this detail a stroke of genius.)

I Think You Should Have a Metal Locker in Your Home
I Think You Should Have a Metal Locker in Your Home
 In need of more storage? Try Mustard Made’s colorful cabinets.

Tenon Tech

As for the desk itself, Beflo has thought of everything. The brand calls the Tenon the “Marie Kondo of desks,” which is accurate, but doesn’t quite capture how much tech has gone into this piece. It isn’t just large, clean and clutter-free, it also has a list of spaceship-esque specs, like:

  • Smart sensors that know when you’ve returned to your desk (plus an ambient light strip that urges you to get up when you’ve been sitting for too long). Great way to up your stand hours rate.
  • Sit-stand capability (up to 47 inches), powered by motors in the legs, which, for the life of me, I cannot hear.
  • Four built-in power plugs, along with USB-A and USB-C Ports.
  • A touchscreen panel — check it out here — from which you can control the desk’s various features.

Finding the Flow State

According to scientific research from the likes of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi (once dubbed the “father of flow”), it takes 15 to 20 minutes for anyone doing a task to fall into the flow state. From there, though, the rich and unfettered state of mind can last for a half hour, potentially even hours.

The same way that carefully curated bedding helps me drift off to sleep, I’ve found the Tenon desk helps me tap into the flow state. One characteristic of the flow state is a “lack of awareness of [one’s] physical needs.” (You ostensibly become the opposite of a Sims character — perfectly unbothered as you plug away.) It’s hard to achieve that state if your desk is cramped, cluttered or clunky. But it’s really easy when you can unconsciously adjust the desk’s settings, pushing it up or down — shifting your position along the way — to make sure you feel fresh and engaged.

Not that the whole point of having a good workstation is work, work, work. It’s also good for your body, making sure your back never gets too achey, and good for your soul, too. This is a beautiful, inspiring desk, made from scratch-resistant solid oak or walnut.

Sure, I get my work done quicker. But I’m not in any rush.

Beflo Tenon Smart Adjustable Desk
Beflo Tenon Smart Adjustable Desk
Beflo : $2,399 – $3,899

More Like This

benchmade modern OG Couch Potato in a loft apartment
My Couch Kicked the Bucket. BenchMade Modern Saved the Day.
Ikea Vrigstad and Three Posts Laffey Rectangle Mirror, two of the best mirrors for every type of space
The Best Mirrors for Every Type of Space
a closet organizer by West Elm
10 Products That Will Make Keeping Your Closet Organized a Breeze
Settlein furniture
This Furniture Company Saved Me From Completely Losing My Mind During a Move

Leisure > Gear
Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2017, he's covered a wide range of topics, including wellness, travel, sports and pop culture. He currently edits IH's wellness newsletter The Charge....Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are 9 of the best colognes this year
The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
Two kids hanging from the arms of legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.
Why You Should Focus More on “Strengthspan” Than Lifespan
Human hand adds salt to the steaks on the grill
The Ultimate Grill Maintenance Checklist
27 year old Jerry West makes a jump shot against the Cincinnati Royals (1965)
Jerry West Was a Great Among Greats
A photo of bikers rounding a farmland corner in Tennessee, which is trying to become America's next cycling paradise
Searching for America’s Next Cycling Paradise
Klaris clear ice machine with a block of clear ice to the side
Does Your Home Bar Really Need a Clear Ice Machine?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The Beflo Tenon Smart Desk, which we tested and reviewed in our home office

Beflo's Smart Desk Will Help You Find the Flow State

From bedding to blades, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: High Tops, Yeti Summer Colors and Jabra Earbuds

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Corduroy Shorts to Tevas: The 15 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Vintage art of a couple hauling gear at the beach

Every Piece of Gear to Bring to the Beach This Summer

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco