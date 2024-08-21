The Best Watches Under $500

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Remember back when we outlined our top watch picks under $1,000? Well, we still stand behind ‘em. But for those of you who’d prefer to spend even less on a watch — or who’d like to gift one to somebody without breaking the bank — we’ve got good news: there are plenty of watches available for under $500 that we also recommend.

Sure, maybe you won’t be getting complex in-house movements, premium materials or 10-year warranties, but the watch world is expanding at breakneck speed, and that means innovation. And when said innovation proliferates sufficiently, the results are watches that bring incredible value at all ends of the price spectrum.

Take Autodromo’s Group C Digital Sport Chronograph, for example. We never could’ve imagined such a thoughtfully designed digital watch — made by a small microbrand and featuring a colorful Cerakote-coated stainless steel case — selling for just $475 back in, say, 2010. And what about Praesidus Watch Co.’s Rec Spec, an homage to the Seiko-made watches used by U.S. Special Forces back in Vietnam? Not too long ago, such a thing, priced at under $300, would have been inconceivable. But such is the modern horological landscape, which is rife with small brands doing amazing things that you can snag for just a few Benjamins.

And the big brands? In that realm, the world truly is your oyster. Casio continues to bring incredible value in its G-Shock range for well under $500, while Timex’s vintage reissues, while not necessarily something you’d want to take on a recon mission, are remarkable considering their price tags. And Seiko? You can get a GMT-equipped sports watch that will last decades — and look great while doing so — for less than the cost of a service on a more expensive watch. So while we’re not knocking more premium watches, we’re here to tell you that the world of sub-$1,000 and sub-$500 timepieces is alive and kicking. In fact, it’s a more compelling and more interesting world than ever before.

G-Shock 5600 Series GWM5610-1 You know what will never look out of place on the street? What will never make you the subject of watch theft on Madison Avenue? What will always be functional and ready to take a beating? A G-Shock. More specifically, a low-profile 5600-series G-Shock. Although wide at 43.2mm, this one’s only 12.7mm tall and comes on a rubber strap, so you’ll barely feel it on the wrist. And with its included complement of timers, calendars, alarms, clocks and more — plus its 200m of water resistance — you’ll never have to look down at your phone for timing purposes. Diameter: 43.2mm Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 200m G-Shock : $150

Q Timex 1975 Enigma Reissue You’ve gotta hand it to Timex — this is a company that knows better than almost any other how to make a distinctly handsome watch for just a couple hundred bucks. Case in point? The new 1975 Enigma Reissue. Based on a “Mystery Dial” watch from the brand’s back catalog, its crystal conceals the central post from which the handset emanates, making it seem like the hands are floating around the dial. Meanwhile, its cushion case, cool bracelet and retro-futuristic typeface perfectly nail the ‘70s feel. Diameter: 37mm Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 50m Timex : $199

Praesidus Watch Co. Rec Spec Despite their decidedly un-Mil-Spec build, Seiko’s 6619 and 7005-series watches were used by the U.S. military’s elite MACV-SOG operatives in Vietnam. While vintage examples can still be found on the secondary market, Praesidus Watch Co. builds an homage in the form of the Rec Spec. Measuring 38mm and powered by an automatic Seiko movement, it retains the original’s pedestrian dial with Arabic numerals and day-date feature, adding Super-LumiNova and a Tropic-style rubber strap for good measure. Diameter: 38mm Movement: Seiko NH36 automatic Water Resistance: 50m Windup : $295

Seiko 5 Sports Style GMT Speaking of Seiko: It’s tough to argue with the value of a tough-as-nails, modern Seiko tool watch equipped with an in-house GMT movement. This one, part of the brand’s modernized Seiko 5 collection, features an internal “Pepsi” 24-hour scale; an outer, bidirectional black 24-hour bezel; and a cool charcoal grey dial. Able to show the time in three time zones simultaneously, it comes paired to a steel multi-link Jubilee-style bracelet and has an independently adjustable GMT hand. Diameter: 42.5mm Movement: Seiko 4R34 automatic Water Resistance: 100m Windup : $349

Braun AW10 EVO Classic Star industrial designer Dietrich Lubs’s AW10 watch is as iconic a Braun design as any other star product in the German company’s catalog. The newer AW10 EVO Classic updates the original with a larger case, but maintains the idiosyncratic look complete with oversized lugs, a stark black dial with a distinctly midcentury typeface, a color-matched date window and a matching black leather strap. Favored by designers the world over, the AW10 is ready to be worn and appreciated by a fresh crop of watch lovers. Diameter: 39mm Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 30m Braun : $380

Marathon General Purpose Mechanical A true Mil-Spec tool watch with a mechanical movement, the 34mm Marathon General Purpose Mechanical may be small by modern standards, but its unobtrusive silhouette is perfect for a life in the field or for everyday wear. Housed in a 34mm fibershell case, its lightweight frame is paired to a black dial with tritium tube illumination, an inner 24-hour scale and a date window. Meanwhile, a hardy Seiko movement and your choice of ballistic nylon or nylon DEFSTAN straps completes the package. (Did we mention it comes in three different case colors?) Diameter: 34mm Movement: Seiko NH35A automatic Water Resistance: 30m Marathon : $420

ADPT Series 1 Dual-Time GMT watches are often both utilitarian and utilitarian looking — but Worn & Wound’s ADPT Series 1 Dual-Time does away with that convention by offering bright pops of color, a textured dial and a price that simply can’t be beat. Rather than offering a 24-hour bezel, it features a more conventional count-up (dive) bezel — albeit one bisected in two colors to represent day and night — plus an inner 24-hour scale in a contrasting color. Water resistant to 200m, it’s ready for adventure, sure, but would look equally at home on the street in SoHo. Diameter: 38mm Movement: Seiko NH34 automatic Water Resistance: 200m Windup : $425

Shinola Sea Creatures Detrola Rather than case the Sea Creatures Detrola in steel, titanium or another common watchmaking material, Shinola used #tide ocean material made from recycled plastic fished out of the world’s seas — including on the cool ribbed dial. With its pops of orange, red, white and turquoise, this fun-loving dive watch with its matching ocean-plastic strap still packs 100m of water resistance, so you can bring it back to soak in the place of its birth. Diameter: 40mm Movement: Shinola Argonite 715 quartz Water Resistance: 100m Shinola : $450

Unimatic Modello Due UC2 Unimatic’s 38.5mm Modello Due is easily one of the best field watch designs of the past 10 years. Its brutalist case architecture, stark Tudor Sub-esque dial, minimalist design and accessible price makes it perfect for all sorts of outdoor adventures, while its oversized, screw-down crown and screw-down caseback ensure a whopping 300m of water resistance. Covered by a two-year warranty and offering 41 hours of power reserve, it’s an impressive piece of kit at a no-brainer price. Diameter: 38.5mm Movement: Seiko NH35A automatic Water Resistance: 300m Unimatic : $462

Autodromo Group C Digital Sport Chronograph Influenced by cars such as the Porsche 962 and Sauber C9, the Group C Digital Sport Chronograph from Autodromo is the Casio digital watch equivalent for automotive enthusiasts — not to mention for anyone in love with ‘80s fashion. Built from stainless steel and outfitted with a sapphire crystal, it features time and day/date modes, a chronograph, a split-time mode, an alarm and other features. Its bright colors and excellent dimensions (36mm by 10mm tall) make it perfect for men and women, and its Cerakote colorways are especially appealing. Diameter: 36mm Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 30m Autodromo : $475