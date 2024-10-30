Armie Hammer Just Launched a Podcast

It isn’t an ironclad rule, but more often than not, a public figure’s fall from grace eventually involves some sort of return to the spotlight. For some, there’s no attempt to reckon with the actions that led to that fall; for others, they decide to confront their past. It’s been a few years since accusations of abuse against actor Armie Hammer surfaced. Since then, the 38-year-old has checked into rehab and had a stint selling timeshares.



Last year, the LAPD ended a two-year investigation into sexual assault allegations against the actor with the announcement that they would not bring charges against him. But even before that news broke, Hammer had been giving interviews about his past behavior, the accusations and becoming a Hollywood pariah — which makes the news of his new venture not that surprising: Armie Hammer is staging his comeback with a podcast.



As The Hollywood Reporter‘s Seth Abramovitch writes, Hammer took to Instagram to announce his move into podcasting. “Some of you are going to love this and some of you are going to fucking hate it,” Hammer said in the video. He stated that “the core idea” would involve conversations with people who might have expertise on a given subject.



“It’s also a journal of sorts,” he continued. “I’ve been gone these last four years and — now I’m back.” He added that the podcast would also be “a chronicle of putting my life back together.”

It’s titled The Armie HammerTime Podcast. And, for what it’s worth, its logo looks not unlike the West Ham United logo with an old-timey radio microphone added into the mix.

Interested parties can watch the first episode of the podcast on YouTube, which features Hammer in conversation with Tom Arnold. As per its description, the topics discussed are “personal growth, the journey to sobriety, and the importance of confronting past traumas.” Interesting subjects all; whether you’d like Hammer to be your guide through them may be another matter entirely.