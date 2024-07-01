The Best Movies, TV and Music for July

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).
WATCH: Longlegs
In pursuit of a serial killer named Longlegs, an FBI agent (Maika Monroe) uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his killing spree. Featuring Nicolas Cage, the movie is already getting “Horror Film of the Year” nods and deserves a look for its intense and brilliant marketing campaign, which featured everything from secret codes in newspapers to a phone number you could dial up to hear Cage act all creepy. (7/12, theaters)
- More new films coming to the big screen and small: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (7/3, Netflix); MaXXXine (7/5, theaters); Fly Me to the Moon (7/12, Apple TV+/theaters); Twisters (7/19, theaters); Deadpool & Wolverine (7/26, theaters)
LISTEN: Johnny Blue Skies
Who the hell is Johnny Blue Skies? It’s the new alter ego of acclaimed musician Sturgill Simpson, who (as JBS) is releasing his “debut” Passage du Desir. At press time there were no singles or advance music, but given that Simpson promises to play songs from all his albums (and alter egos), it’ll probably land in the same alt-country vein as his last few releases … unless he randomly pivots to more Diplo collaborations. (7/12)
- New albums to hear: Phish (7/12); Denzel Curry (7/19); Dr. Dog (7/19); Empire of the Sun (7/26); Ice Spice (7/26)
WELCOME BACK: Cobra Kai
Who knew that a series continuation of The Karate Kid movies — even the maligned second and third films — would end up as the most enjoyable show on TV? Cobra Kai is a mix of karate and soap opera, and while the logic here is faulty (everyone here should be in jail for assault, seriously) the campy tone and tugs of nostalgia are intoxicating. I binged the first five seasons in a few weeks — in response, Netflix is annoyingly breaking up the final season into three five-part runs. One request: Bring back Terry Silver! (7/18, Netflix)
- More returning TV shows: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (7/10, ABC); Vikings: Valhalla (7/11, Netflix); Snowpiercer (7/21, AMC); The Olympics (7/26, NBC/Peacock); Futurama (7/29, Hulu)
BINGE: Time Bandits
While no one was clamoring for a remake (sequel?) of Terry Gilliam’s cult 1981 fantasy/comedy, Apple TV’s version sounds promising. A ragtag crew of thieves travel through time and space to save the universe and their 11-year-old companion’s parents. The show is overseen by Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Iain Morris (The Inbetweeners) and Taika Waititi (Our Flag Means Death), which ensures a fair amount of quality. (7/24, Apple TV+)
- More new TV series and miniseries: Sunny (7/10, Apple TV+); Sausage Party: Foodtopia (7/11, Prime Video); Exploding Kittens (7/11, Netflix); Those About to Die (7/18, Peacock); Kite Man Hell Yeah! (7/18, HBO/Max);
STUDY: Receiver
After the success of its Quarterback show last year, Netflix returns with a docuseries that showcases the NFL from the eyes and ears of the league’s best pass catchers, including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle and more. (7/10, Netflix)
- More new documentaries and specials: 30 for 30: No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan (7/1, ESPN); Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants (7/2, HBO/Max); Shark Week (7/7 – 7/13, Discovery); Mammals (7/13, BBC America/AMC+); Omnivore (7/18, Apple TV+); Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (7/24, HBO)
