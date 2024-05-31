The Best Movies, TV and Music for June

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).

M. Night Shyamalan films are a mixed bag. But how about Ishana Night Shyamalan movies? M. Night’s daughter directs a horror movie — based on a creepy and recommended A.M. Shine novel — about four strangers trapped in a house in western Ireland surrounded by unknown creatures. (6/7, theaters)

Where Everybody Knows Your Name Team Coco

A new podcast featuring two regulars from the legendary sitcom Cheers. Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson co-host this Team Coco production, which promises to feature the likes of Will Arnett, Dax Shepard, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, José Andrés, Conan O’Brien and more. (6/12)

WELCOME BACK: The Bear

As of now, very little is known about the third season of this Emmy-winning series outside of two teaser trailers (that pretty much tell nothing but include a lot of kitchen stress). We do know that Carmy, Richie and Sydney will continue to keep the titular restaurant afloat during a ton of dysfunction. (6/27, Hulu)

Not a documentary, Becoming is a six-part miniseries chronicling the early days of famed German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (here played by Daniel Brühl) before his reign at Chanel. (6/7, Hulu)

Who better to document the rise of the Brat Pack — a loosely affiliated group of young actors in the 1980s — than one of the Brat Pack-ers themselves, Andrew McCarthy? Includes interviews with Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy and even David Blum, the journalist who coined the regrettable phrase for a magazine cover story. (6/13, Hulu)