The Best Movies, TV and Music for June

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).
WATCH: The Watchers
M. Night Shyamalan films are a mixed bag. But how about Ishana Night Shyamalan movies? M. Night’s daughter directs a horror movie — based on a creepy and recommended A.M. Shine novel — about four strangers trapped in a house in western Ireland surrounded by unknown creatures. (6/7, theaters)
- More new films coming to the big screen and small: Under Paris (6/5, Netflix); Am I OK? (6/6, Max); Thelma (6/21, theaters); A Quiet Place: Day One (6/28, theaters); Horizon: An American Saga (6/28, theaters)
LISTEN: Where Everybody Knows Your Name
A new podcast featuring two regulars from the legendary sitcom Cheers. Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson co-host this Team Coco production, which promises to feature the likes of Will Arnett, Dax Shepard, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, José Andrés, Conan O’Brien and more. (6/12)
- New albums to hear: Charli XCX (6/7); Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs (6/14); David Bowie (6/14, box set); Daryl Hall (6/21); Johnny Cash (6/28, posthumous release)
WELCOME BACK: The Bear
As of now, very little is known about the third season of this Emmy-winning series outside of two teaser trailers (that pretty much tell nothing but include a lot of kitchen stress). We do know that Carmy, Richie and Sydney will continue to keep the titular restaurant afloat during a ton of dysfunction. (6/27, Hulu)
- More returning TV shows: Sweet Tooth (6/6, Netflix); Bridgerton – Season 3, Part 2 (6/13, Netflix); The Boys (6/13, Prime Video); House of the Dragon (6/16, HBO/Max); Shoresy (6/21, Hulu)
BINGE: Becoming Karl Lagerfeld
Not a documentary, Becoming is a six-part miniseries chronicling the early days of famed German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (here played by Daniel Brühl) before his reign at Chanel. (6/7, Hulu)
- More new TV series and miniseries: The Acolyte (6/4, Disney+); Clipped (6/4, Hulu); Presumed Innocent (6/12, Apple TV+); Orphan Black: Echoes (6/23, AMC)
STUDY: Brats
Who better to document the rise of the Brat Pack — a loosely affiliated group of young actors in the 1980s — than one of the Brat Pack-ers themselves, Andrew McCarthy? Includes interviews with Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy and even David Blum, the journalist who coined the regrettable phrase for a magazine cover story. (6/13, Hulu)
- More new documentaries and specials: Ren Faire (6/2, HBO/Max); 30 for 30: I’m Just Here for the Riot (6/4, ESPN); How to Rob a Bank (6/5, Netflix); Queer Planet (6/6, Peacock); Federer: Twelve Final Days (6/20, Prime Video)
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Sign up now.