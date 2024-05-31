Culture > Film

The Best Movies, TV and Music for June 2024

It's the return of the Brat Pack, thanks to a new documentary by Andrew McCarthy. Plus, "The Bear" is back.

By Kirk Miller
May 31, 2024 6:26 am
The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.
"St. Elmo's Fire" was pretty much the epitome of the Brat Pack.
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week). 

WATCH: The Watchers 

M. Night Shyamalan films are a mixed bag. But how about Ishana Night Shyamalan movies? M. Night’s daughter directs a horror movie — based on a creepy and recommended A.M. Shine novel — about four strangers trapped in a house in western Ireland surrounded by unknown creatures. (6/7, theaters)

Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcoast
Where Everybody Knows Your Name
Team Coco

LISTEN: Where Everybody Knows Your Name

A new podcast featuring two regulars from the legendary sitcom Cheers. Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson co-host this Team Coco production, which promises to feature the likes of Will Arnett, Dax Shepard, Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, José Andrés, Conan O’Brien and more. (6/12)

WELCOME BACK: The Bear

As of now, very little is known about the third season of this Emmy-winning series outside of two teaser trailers (that pretty much tell nothing but include a lot of kitchen stress). We do know that Carmy, Richie and Sydney will continue to keep the titular restaurant afloat during a ton of dysfunction. (6/27, Hulu)

BINGE: Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Not a documentary, Becoming is a six-part miniseries chronicling the early days of famed German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (here played by Daniel Brühl) before his reign at Chanel. (6/7, Hulu)

STUDY: Brats

Who better to document the rise of the Brat Pack — a loosely affiliated group of young actors in the 1980s — than one of the Brat Pack-ers themselves, Andrew McCarthy? Includes interviews with Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy and even David Blum, the journalist who coined the regrettable phrase for a magazine cover story. (6/13, Hulu) 

More Like This

Summer blockbusters
Every Summer Blockbuster Since 1975, Ranked
Horizon: An American Saga
Cannes Enters Its Home Stretch Without a Clear Frontrunner
Musician biopics
Every Pop Music Biopic of the 21st Century, Ranked
Megalopolis
Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” Is Overambitious, Undercooked and Profoundly Moving

Culture > Film
Culture > Internet
Culture > Music
Culture > TV
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Jeremiah Estrada of the Padres celebrates after striking out the Marlins.
MLB Castoff Extends Record-Setting Strikeout Streak
No plan? No problem.
10 Last-Minute Summer Trips You Can Still Pull Off
Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving makes a face.
NBA Is One Game Away From a Grudge Match in the Finals
MLB umpire Angel Hernandez making a call. The controversial baseball ump retired this week at the age of 62.
MLB Out Another Star as All-Time Awful Umpire Angel Hernandez Retires

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Film, Right This Way

The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.

The Best Movies, TV and Music for June

Cannes Anora

“Anora” and a Victory for American Indie Film Wrap Up Cannes 2024

Richard Dreyfuss in 2023

Richard Dreyfuss's Comments at "Jaws" Screening Prompt Apology From Theater

House from the movie "Home Alone"

The House From "Home Alone" Is on the Market

Explore More Film

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco