How YouTube Enriches My “Alien” Fandom

To start discussing Alien, let’s go back well before YouTube to the early 1980s. I first saw Alien when I was about 9 or 10. Letting a pre-teen watch a film filled with chestbursters, H.R. Giger nightmares and an underwear-clad Sigourney Weaver — that’s on my parents. Their mistake.
For me? It was life-changing. That Ridley Scott space classic changed how I viewed both sci-fi (it didn’t have to be Star Wars or 2001) and horror films, which I certainly hadn’t been exposed to much by 1981 when a bootleg Betamax copy of Alien landed in our home. Fast-forward to 1986, and I’m sneaking into Aliens, a movie that jump-started my love of action films and quippy dialogue (“Game over, man!”) as a teenager.
But films weren’t enough. I owned an Alien board game. I read the Alan Dean Foster novelization of the first film, particularly re-reading the two pages that suggested Dallas survived and was cocooned by the xenomorph — one of several edited or deleted scenes that I later studied on DVD and Blu-ray special editions of the films.
I defended Alien3 and Alien: Resurrection, films I saw on opening weekend despite middling reviews and uninterested girlfriends. I tolerated Aliens vs. Predator, mainly because I was obsessed with an early home video game match-up where I could play the xenomorph. I read the Dark Horse comic spinoffs, the strange Superman/Aliens and Batman/Aliens crossovers and any sci-fi magazine that offered interviews and behind-the-scenes photos. Even after the disappointment of Prometheus — gorgeous film, stupid screenplay — I devoured Alien: Out of the Shadows, a spinoff book series that was supposedly canonical and took place right after the first Alien flick. Spoiler alert: If you’ve read that book, many things in the recent Alien: Romulus film won’t come as a surprise (hello, Ash).
That said, my passionate interest in all things Alien only intensified in the past few years when I started consuming YouTube channels dedicated to the film franchise. The two-minute Alien: Romulus teaser trailer released early this summer led me down a rabbit hole: Alien Theory spent 10 minutes dissecting the trailer and timeline. The genre-based Looper channel did a 10-minute “what you missed” video. Another sci-fi YouTube portal, New Rockstars, spent nearly 20 minutes on a frame-by-frame analysis, while the equally obsessive Entertain the Dude suggested a possible timeline that theorized how Big Chap — the original beast on board the Nostromo from Alien — could end up on an abandoned Weyland-Yutani satellite 20 years later.
Does it matter that some of the theories weren’t 100% correct (see: Ripley’s spear gun did not have a tracking device)? Not in the least. Did consuming an hour’s worth of videos based on a two-minute teaser lessen my surprise at the final film? Perhaps a bit, but I also felt more prepared for the eventual twists. And post-Romulus viewing, it was again YouTube that reshaped and codified my opinion of the new film (I’d give it a B on its own and a B+ after watching this 29-minute film analysis and Easter egg discussion).
The best and most complete YouTube xenomorph channel is Alien Theory, which breaks down every Alien comic book into visual read-alongs, offers up multiple discussions on alien biology and features a whopping 35 videos alone on the original film that cover fan theories (“The Debate Over Lambert’s Gender”), deleted scenes and even amusing Alien tangents (“Alien: 1-Star User Reviews from IMDb” is worth the 44 minutes and 28 seconds).
There are other Alien-focused channels, including Aliens vs. Predator Galaxy (slightly more game-centric and inclusive of the Predator franchise) and Alien Anthology (which is official and hosted several original Alien short films a few years back). But the algorithm has me figured out — plenty of suggested sci-fi channels and random user YouTube pages have filled me in on other Alien/Aliens minutiae. I certainly wouldn’t have discovered Movie Balls Deep (groan) and their dissection of 31 xenomorph variants without a little Google-assisted prompt. Add in IGN, Heavy Spoilers, WhatCulture, Nerdist, Screen Culture, et al, and I can happily relive and reexamine my favorite films ad infinitum.
“You’ve been in my life so long, I can’t remember anything else,” Ripley noted in Alien3. And with YouTube, that’s a life that’ll keep growing — and a space where I can happily spend 18 minutes uncovering that third film’s unsung brilliance.
