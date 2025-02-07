Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Buyers Are Closing on Condos in the Renovated Waldorf Astoria

The hotel portion will re-open later this year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 7, 2025 4:28 pm EST
Waldorf Astoria lobby bar
The Waldorf Astoria New York Lobby Bar
Noë & Associates Courtesy The Boundary

In 2017, one of the country’s most iconic hotels began a long break from hosting guests. New York City’s Waldorf Astoria temporarily shuttered for wide-ranging renovations, including the addition of more permanent apartments to the building. And now, those new apartments have new occupants, with a growing number of tenants closing on condos in the building.

As Curbed’s Kim Velsey reports, buyers have begun closing on properties at the Waldorf Astoria Residences. Curbed shared that three such condos — priced between $1.8 million and $3 million — have been sold, while transactions around a number of other residences are on their way to completion.

But that doesn’t mean the renovation work is complete. Velsey described “scaffolding and plenty of hard-hat zones” in the building, and the hotel portion of things isn’t yet open to the public (though you can book a stay there beginning in September). The hotel’s website also states it’s “opening Spring 2025,” which suggests at least the possibility of a summertime stay in the Park Avenue space.

Restoring the Waldorf Astoria’s Iconic Clock Was No Easy Task
Restoring the Waldorf Astoria’s Iconic Clock Was No Easy Task
 It took a year to get it fully restored

The doors to the hotel portion of the building aren’t the only things scheduled to open later this year. Last month, the hotel announced it was teaming with Jeff Bell — best known for his work as a managing partner at cocktail bar Please Don’t Tell — to revamp the hotel’s Peacock Alley Bar. Bell will also be developing cocktails for Lex Yard, the restaurant set to open in the spring of this year. It all suggests that if you’re a permanent or temporary resident of the Waldorf Astoria, you won’t have to travel far for a quality drink.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

