The Oldest Single Malt Scotch Ever Is About to Go on Sale

Gordon & MacPhail is no stranger to super-aged whiskies. I wrote about their Generations 80 Years Old bottle back in 2021, which (at the time) was the oldest single malt Scotch in the world. And, just to flex a bit, I got to taste it, too. That record, however, is no more, as the whisky specialists just announced the upcoming release of an 85-year-old expression, due out in October.

A little background: Gordon & MacPhail is a family-owned whisky creator that matches their casks with spirits from 100 Scottish distilleries, creating unique or one-of-a-kind bottlings. Their upcoming release will be a record-breaking 85-year-old single malt, released in partnership with American architect and designer Jeanne Gang.

“On 3rd February 1940 in a quiet corner of the north-east of Scotland, George Urquhart and his father, John, had the extraordinary foresight and vision to lay down spirit from Glenlivet Distillery in a Gordon & MacPhail American oak cask to be enjoyed after his lifetime by future generations,” they wrote in a press release.

An undated archival photo of the Gordon & MacPhail shop in Elgin Gordon & MacPhail

Only 125 decanters from Cask 336 will be released, bottled at 43.7% ABV. Given the scarcity and price, it’s no surprise the packaging will offer something unique, but currently the details are mysterious. The product design, themed around “Artistry in Oak,” will be revealed later this year. The first decanter will be auctioned by Christie’s New York in November, with proceeds (minus costs) donated to the conservation organization American Forests.

Potential buyers can register their interest here. No price has been announced, but that 80-year-old expression from 2021 is available online for just less than $148,000. You can get a bit more information on the release from the video below.