Drinking and the Culture Around It

Jack Daniel’s Launches 3-Liter Whiskey Bottle — Because Why Not?

It'll be available in the U.S. for the first time since Prohibition

By Kirk Miller
November 3, 2025 2:33 pm EST
Want to impress (or overwhelm) your loved ones this holiday? Don’t buy them a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. Instead, buy them a new three-liter bottle of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, now available in the U.S. for the first time since Prohibition.

Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey has been at the heart of everything we make at the Jack Daniel Distillery since the days of Mr. Jack himself,” said Chris Fletcher, Master Distiller, Jack Daniel’s. “We hope this bold new take will help create timeless holiday memories that last long after the bottle is gone.”

Right, but … three liters? That’s four times the size of a typical booze bottle and almost twice as much as the previous largest Jack Daniel’s offering (the distillery currently sells their Old No. 7 release in 50 mL, 100 mL, 200 mL, 375mL, 750 mL, 1 L and 1.75 L sizes). Then again, at $80, that’s somewhat of a bargain, given that the 750 mL bottle retails for about $25-$30.

Bigger Is Better: You Should Be Drinking More Magnums
Bigger Is Better: You Should Be Drinking More Magnums
 Theatrics aside, these oversized wine bottles are a surprisingly sensible option

And having a double magnum bottle is certainly a talking point. It’s not unheard of, though that extended size is pretty limited and usually to vodka and brandy. Three-liter sizes were actually approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) as one of 15 new “standards of fill” for spirits containers back in January, which also includes a 3.75 L size. Given the holiday season, a recent whiskey market downturn and the American need to go megasized, we expect that three liters will soon be eclipsed by another whiskey brand.

There’s been a pretty entertaining discourse at r/whiskey on Reddit over the 3 L size for a couple of months. Comments include “the end is near,” “I can’t wait to see the comically large bottles in stores” and a few people who note that you could buy the three-liter sizes in other countries, including Canada. Best comment? “Now do it with the 10yr and I’ll bite.” Agreed. (Their 155-proof Coy Hill releases? You can hold off on that.)

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

