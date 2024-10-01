Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Public Rec Makes Absurdly Comfortable Pants. Which Pair Is Right for You?

Are you more of a daymaker, or gamechanger?

By Carl Caminetti
October 1, 2024 2:57 pm
Pubic Rec pants
Public Rec makes supremely comfortable pants. Which pair is right for you?
Public Rec/InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Public Rec is one of those not-so-well-kept secrets you’ve heard about, probably from me. The Chicago-based athleisure brand has a reputation for dealing out men’s staples — polos, pullovers, pants — that function a bit of a business-casual cheat code. It’s the kind of apparel that looks like it belongs in an office, but feels like it belongs on your sofa. In other words, perfect for the man who doesn’t have time for trends or high fashion, but needs to look presentable at his 10:00 AM check-in.

In particular, Public Rec’s pant game is something serious. As in, I didn’t know pants could be this comfortable. While an impressive selection of revamped silos — these range from the luxe Gameday Joggers to the freewheeling Dealmaker Pants — all of the athleisure label’s bottoms are killer in their own right, each with a distinct fit and specs to best suit a certain kind of guy.

Which Public Rec Pants Are Right For You?

To keep you enlightened and ‘fitted, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to create a little guide to Public Rec’s top pants styles. Below, you’ll find insights into five of the brand’s best-sellers, along with all the appropriate sizing information and links to cop (naturally). Thank me after you’ve snuggled into your new Public Rec pants.

Public Rec’s versatile pants are excellent for, among other things, day-drinking with buddies golfing.

Public Rec Pants Styles, Explained

Public Rec Gamechanger Pants
Public Rec Gamechanger Pants
Buy Here : $128

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | colors: 9 |

Best for: The one-pants-fit-all guy.

Public Rec isn’t lying — these pants are a Gamechanger. There’s seemingly nothing that these trousers can’t do — office, bar, date night, you name it. Blame it on the versatile look and proprietary All Day Every Day fabric, but I can’t envision ditching these pants any time soon.

Public Rec Gameday Joggers
Public Rec Gameday Joggers
Buy Here : $108

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | colors: 7 |

Best for: The fan who takes his couch time (and flatscreen) seriously.

You know what they say — work hard, lounge harder. Sure, the Gameday Joggers are Public Rec’s most casual style, and that’s okay, given their ace flex and essential features. With luxe detailing like banded cuffs and hidden drawstring, you could easily grab a matcha at the trendy coffee shop down the street in these…but the couch looks so much more inviting, doesn’t it?

What the Hell Are Performance Pants?
What the Hell Are Performance Pants?
 Breaking down the most buzzwordy bottoms
Public Rec Daymaker Pants
Public Rec Daymaker Pants
Buy Here : $108

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | colors: 10 |

Best for: The on-the-go man who can’t stand the though of sweatpants.

Balk at the thought of sweats outside the house? You’re not alone — Public Rec’s Daymaker Pants clearly think that keeping things buttoned up is the right way to go, too. That’s not to suggest that they don’t prioritize comfort and flexibility. The opposite, in fact; a nylon-spandex blend and generous fit make the Daymaker’s cozier than your favorite jeans, without the associated messiness. Shocker — they’re great for golf, too.

Public Rec Dealmaker Pants
Public Rec Dealmaker Pants
Buy Here : $128

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 100% polyester | colors: 13 |

Best for: The business-causal bro who prefers crunching spreadsheets in comfort.

We’ve actually reviewed the Dealmaker Pants, previously known as the Workday 2.0 Pants — you can find our full thoughts here. In brief, Public Rec’s Dealmaker is good for anything and everything you throw at it. Featuring a mass of colors, inclusive sizing and a sharp look that wouldn’t seem out of place with a dress shirt and a firm handshake, they’re the sensible choice as an everyday office workhorse.

Public Rec Made Office Pants You Can Wear Anywhere
Public Rec Made Office Pants You Can Wear Anywhere
 The Workday Pant 2.0 has developed a cult following among performance-driven guys. We put it to the test.
Public Rec VIP Chinos
Public Rec VIP Chinos
Buy Here : $138

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 100% polyester | colors: 5 |

Best for: The boardroom-to-bar-style boss.

If you crave something just a bit more formal than hybrid performance pants can provide, fret not: the VIP (very important pants) Chinos are here for you. These boys are crispy, in the most professional sense of the word — lightweight and stretchy thanks to a patented Workday 2.0 fabric, the VIP Chino has the appropriate features (zipper pockets, belt loops) and the appropriate look for any career man sick of scratchy trousers and ill-fitting five-pockets.

More Like This

Your next timeless classic
Your Jewelry Box Needs a John Hardy Refresh
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
a black outfit on a photogrid
Closet Constructor: Tk
Todd Snyder's sale section has something for everyone.
Todd Snyder’s Sale Is Primed for the Great Fall Restock

Leisure > Style
Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Dickies Thomasville Straight Jean
These Skate-Adjacent Dickies Are Just $35

$65$35

Mr Porter Wool Sweater
This Sweater Rules. It’s Half Off.

$325$163

Hatton Labs Silver Rope Chain
This Silver Hatton Labs Chain Is 57% Off at SSENSE

$165$71

lululemon Utilitech Twill Relaxed Pleated Trouser
We Can’t Stop Wearing These Pants. Now They’re on Sale.

$148$99

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days SLGA025, one of my favorite watches of fall 2024
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites
A man pressing an old-fashioned stopwatch.
Short, Sweaty and Sweet
Pizza Oven
Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?
Heat in Las Vegas
Lethally Hot Weather Won't Leave Arizona and Nevada Alone
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Ugg Slides to Polo Bear Sweaters: The 12 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Pubic Rec pants

Public Rec Makes Absurdly Comfortable Pants. Which Pair Is Right for You?

Your next timeless classic

Your Jewelry Box Needs a John Hardy Refresh

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Ugg Slides to Polo Bear Sweaters: The 12 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer