Public Rec Makes Absurdly Comfortable Pants. Which Pair Is Right for You?

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Public Rec is one of those not-so-well-kept secrets you’ve heard about, probably from me. The Chicago-based athleisure brand has a reputation for dealing out men’s staples — polos, pullovers, pants — that function a bit of a business-casual cheat code. It’s the kind of apparel that looks like it belongs in an office, but feels like it belongs on your sofa. In other words, perfect for the man who doesn’t have time for trends or high fashion, but needs to look presentable at his 10:00 AM check-in.

In particular, Public Rec’s pant game is something serious. As in, I didn’t know pants could be this comfortable. While an impressive selection of revamped silos — these range from the luxe Gameday Joggers to the freewheeling Dealmaker Pants — all of the athleisure label’s bottoms are killer in their own right, each with a distinct fit and specs to best suit a certain kind of guy.

Which Public Rec Pants Are Right For You?

To keep you enlightened and ‘fitted, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to create a little guide to Public Rec’s top pants styles. Below, you’ll find insights into five of the brand’s best-sellers, along with all the appropriate sizing information and links to cop (naturally). Thank me after you’ve snuggled into your new Public Rec pants.

Public Rec’s versatile pants are excellent for, among other things, day-drinking with buddies golfing.

Public Rec Pants Styles, Explained

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | colors: 9 |

Best for: The one-pants-fit-all guy.

Public Rec isn’t lying — these pants are a Gamechanger. There’s seemingly nothing that these trousers can’t do — office, bar, date night, you name it. Blame it on the versatile look and proprietary All Day Every Day fabric, but I can’t envision ditching these pants any time soon.

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | colors: 7 |

Best for: The fan who takes his couch time (and flatscreen) seriously.

You know what they say — work hard, lounge harder. Sure, the Gameday Joggers are Public Rec’s most casual style, and that’s okay, given their ace flex and essential features. With luxe detailing like banded cuffs and hidden drawstring, you could easily grab a matcha at the trendy coffee shop down the street in these…but the couch looks so much more inviting, doesn’t it?

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | colors: 10 |

Best for: The on-the-go man who can’t stand the though of sweatpants.

Balk at the thought of sweats outside the house? You’re not alone — Public Rec’s Daymaker Pants clearly think that keeping things buttoned up is the right way to go, too. That’s not to suggest that they don’t prioritize comfort and flexibility. The opposite, in fact; a nylon-spandex blend and generous fit make the Daymaker’s cozier than your favorite jeans, without the associated messiness. Shocker — they’re great for golf, too.

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 100% polyester | colors: 13 |

Best for: The business-causal bro who prefers crunching spreadsheets in comfort.

We’ve actually reviewed the Dealmaker Pants, previously known as the Workday 2.0 Pants — you can find our full thoughts here. In brief, Public Rec’s Dealmaker is good for anything and everything you throw at it. Featuring a mass of colors, inclusive sizing and a sharp look that wouldn’t seem out of place with a dress shirt and a firm handshake, they’re the sensible choice as an everyday office workhorse.

Size range: 28-44 | inseam range: 28-36 | materials: 100% polyester | colors: 5 |

Best for: The boardroom-to-bar-style boss.

If you crave something just a bit more formal than hybrid performance pants can provide, fret not: the VIP (very important pants) Chinos are here for you. These boys are crispy, in the most professional sense of the word — lightweight and stretchy thanks to a patented Workday 2.0 fabric, the VIP Chino has the appropriate features (zipper pockets, belt loops) and the appropriate look for any career man sick of scratchy trousers and ill-fitting five-pockets.