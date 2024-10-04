Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Field Jackets, Utility Knives and Watches

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
October 4, 2024 12:57 pm
From Empirical to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Empirical to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Glossier, Wayen Enterprises, The James Brand, Empirical, Craft + Tailored

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Best Made Co. drops a sick new field jacket, the James Brand gives us a translucent pocket-sized knife and Craft + Tailored partners with Zodiac to bring us a stunning watch.

Brēz Flow Function Beverage
Brēz Flow Function Beverage
Buy Here : $36

New from Brez — the brand behind our favorite THC- and CBD-infused function bevies — is Flow, a mushroom-based drink designed to kick your focus and motivation into high gear via a potent bio-hacking formula. Active ingredients include a host of real-deal nootropic supplements: Cacao, Black Seed Oil, L-Theanine and a 2200mg hero dose of natural fungi Lion’s Mane. Sure, it might taste like you’re just sipping on some elderflower lemonade, but just wait 20 minutes and you’ll be totally locked in. 

Craft + Tailored x Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Watch
Craft + Tailored x Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Watch
Craft + Tailored : $1,695 Zodiac : $1,695

If you already know Craft + Tailored, the respected vintage watch dealer, their new collaboration won’t come as a surprise. If not, prepare yourself. They partnered up with Zodiac to release a limited-edition version of the brand’s classic Sea Wolf diver, but instead of just swapping out the dial like many brands do with watch collabs, the two teamed up on something exceedingly special: a reinterpretation of the original Sea Wolf prototype, with details like an unsigned dial (no Sea Wolf to be seen) and a new manually-wound movement (STP 1-21M). The white dial version is limited to 100 pieces on Craft + Tailored’s site, while the black dial is limited to 400 and found at Zodiac. 

Bruce Wayne’s Wine Collection
Bruce Wayne’s Wine Collection
Shop Here : $408 – $56,000

Yes, that’s Wayne as in Bruce Wayne, fictional billionaire/edgy superhero. Warner Brothers Discovery and a curated selection of luxury brands joined forces to create The Wayne Experience, a “one-of-a-kind collection” of the world’s best, well, everything. That includes wine, with a four- and five-figure bottle cellar overseen by fine wine merchants Millesima.

Glossier Birthday Tee
Glossier Birthday Tee
Buy Here : $38

Everyone say happy birthday Glossier! The iconic skincare and makeup company hit the ground running in 2014 and quickly becoming known for products that prompted dewy skin and minimal makeup coverage. Now the brand is 10 years old and in honor of the anniversary has released a tee shirt covered in different versions of their logo stickers that date all the way back to the OG days.

Kartik Research x Baracuta Collection
Kartik Research x Baracuta Collection
Shop Here : $410 – $790

If the name Kartik Research means anything to you, then you’re most likely already familiar (and probably obsessed, as we are) with the menswear label’s unmatched dedication to textile and craftsmanship. If not, just a peek at the brand’s latest collaboration — with OG British jacket makers Baracuta, favorite of a one Steve McQueen — should let you know what Kartik is really about. Not that these are stuffy old outwear, by any means — featuring a half-dozen uniquely created Baracutas, the six-piece capsule weaves together Raj aesthetics and traditional techniques and looming practices for bespoke-level finishing and a ton of intrigue.

The James Brand The Palmer Utility Knife
The James Brand The Palmer Utility Knife
Buy Here : $39

Ever wish that opening Amazon hauls was just a little more slay? The gear gods over at The James Brand just make the EDC of your dreams. The new Palmer Clear swaps the brand’s traditional metallic minimalism of the traditional boxcutter for a variety of clear recycled PCTG handles in shades like Electric Green and Atomic Purple. Really good for cutting open hot chip bags. Even better for rousing a chorus of “So cute!” out of the besties.

Best Made Co. Selvedge Studio Jacket
Best Made Co. Selvedge Studio Jacket
Buy Here : $498

If you thought Best Made’s relaunch was going to be limited to an axe that sold out in 30 minutes, Peter Buchanan-Smith has a surprise for you (and likely many others coming down the pipeline). For their second week back in action, the company unveiled the undyed twill Selvedge Studio Jacket, which pairs the elegance of a blazer, the resilience of a denim jacket and the ease of a chore coat. The fabric comes from Pennsylvania, the construction comes via New York City, and you can preorder your new favorite work jacket now ahead of a December 15 shipping date.

Empirical Cilantro Spirit
Empirical Cilantro Spirit
Buy Here : $35

What happens when the former head of R&D at Copenhagan’s Michelin-starred restaurant Noma becomes a distiller? Well, you get some oddities (Doritors liquor) and then some refreshing, outside-the-box spirits, including the new Cilantro release. For about 80% of you, this will taste herbal, fresh and citrusy. The other 20%? You’ll hate it due to your DNA

More Like This

Pubic Rec pants
Public Rec Makes Absurdly Comfortable Pants. Which Pair Is Right for You?
From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens
The best deals of the week
From Amazon Earbuds to Merrell Hikers: The 17 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Whether they're fitness junkies or outdoor freaks, these are the best gifts for the active folk in your life.
The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active Person

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300
This Philips Electric Toothbrush Is Now Just $60

$110$60

Allen Edmonds Randolph 2.0 Penny Loafer
Allen Edmonds Is Hosting a Patriotic Sale

From Our Partner

Persol PO3092SM
These Persol Sunnies are $157 Off at Amazon

$314$157

Todd Snyder Polo
Score an Extra 30% off Todd Snyder Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A biker riding an electric motorcycle from Verge
Verge Built a Groundbreaking Motorcycle. Is That What Bikers Want?
G-SHOCK GM2110D; Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi; Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Midsize; Raven Trekker Gloss Grey; Norqain Independence Skeleton Flyback Chrono
The 11 Best Watches of the Past Month
Some of our favorite whiskeys of the month of October
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This October 
James Dean on the set of "Giant." A new biopic, based on the memoir "Surviving James Dean," will focus on the actor's gay romances.
New James Dean Biopic to Explore His Gay Romances
Pete Rose, 1970s
Pete Rose, Controversial Baseball Player, Dead at 83
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From Empirical to The James Brand this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Field Jackets, Utility Knives and Watches

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

The best deals of the week

From Amazon Earbuds to Merrell Hikers: The 17 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Whether they're fitness junkies or outdoor freaks, these are the best gifts for the active folk in your life.

The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active Person

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer