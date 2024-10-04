Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Best Made Co. drops a sick new field jacket, the James Brand gives us a translucent pocket-sized knife and Craft + Tailored partners with Zodiac to bring us a stunning watch.

New from Brez — the brand behind our favorite THC- and CBD-infused function bevies — is Flow, a mushroom-based drink designed to kick your focus and motivation into high gear via a potent bio-hacking formula. Active ingredients include a host of real-deal nootropic supplements: Cacao, Black Seed Oil, L-Theanine and a 2200mg hero dose of natural fungi Lion’s Mane. Sure, it might taste like you’re just sipping on some elderflower lemonade, but just wait 20 minutes and you’ll be totally locked in.

If you already know Craft + Tailored, the respected vintage watch dealer, their new collaboration won’t come as a surprise. If not, prepare yourself. They partnered up with Zodiac to release a limited-edition version of the brand’s classic Sea Wolf diver, but instead of just swapping out the dial like many brands do with watch collabs, the two teamed up on something exceedingly special: a reinterpretation of the original Sea Wolf prototype, with details like an unsigned dial (no Sea Wolf to be seen) and a new manually-wound movement (STP 1-21M). The white dial version is limited to 100 pieces on Craft + Tailored’s site, while the black dial is limited to 400 and found at Zodiac.

Yes, that’s Wayne as in Bruce Wayne, fictional billionaire/edgy superhero. Warner Brothers Discovery and a curated selection of luxury brands joined forces to create The Wayne Experience, a “one-of-a-kind collection” of the world’s best, well, everything. That includes wine, with a four- and five-figure bottle cellar overseen by fine wine merchants Millesima.

Everyone say happy birthday Glossier! The iconic skincare and makeup company hit the ground running in 2014 and quickly becoming known for products that prompted dewy skin and minimal makeup coverage. Now the brand is 10 years old and in honor of the anniversary has released a tee shirt covered in different versions of their logo stickers that date all the way back to the OG days.

If the name Kartik Research means anything to you, then you’re most likely already familiar (and probably obsessed, as we are) with the menswear label’s unmatched dedication to textile and craftsmanship. If not, just a peek at the brand’s latest collaboration — with OG British jacket makers Baracuta, favorite of a one Steve McQueen — should let you know what Kartik is really about. Not that these are stuffy old outwear, by any means — featuring a half-dozen uniquely created Baracutas, the six-piece capsule weaves together Raj aesthetics and traditional techniques and looming practices for bespoke-level finishing and a ton of intrigue.

Ever wish that opening Amazon hauls was just a little more slay? The gear gods over at The James Brand just make the EDC of your dreams. The new Palmer Clear swaps the brand’s traditional metallic minimalism of the traditional boxcutter for a variety of clear recycled PCTG handles in shades like Electric Green and Atomic Purple. Really good for cutting open hot chip bags. Even better for rousing a chorus of “So cute!” out of the besties.

If you thought Best Made’s relaunch was going to be limited to an axe that sold out in 30 minutes, Peter Buchanan-Smith has a surprise for you (and likely many others coming down the pipeline). For their second week back in action, the company unveiled the undyed twill Selvedge Studio Jacket, which pairs the elegance of a blazer, the resilience of a denim jacket and the ease of a chore coat. The fabric comes from Pennsylvania, the construction comes via New York City, and you can preorder your new favorite work jacket now ahead of a December 15 shipping date.

What happens when the former head of R&D at Copenhagan’s Michelin-starred restaurant Noma becomes a distiller? Well, you get some oddities (Doritors liquor) and then some refreshing, outside-the-box spirits, including the new Cilantro release. For about 80% of you, this will taste herbal, fresh and citrusy. The other 20%? You’ll hate it due to your DNA.