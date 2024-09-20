Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Yeti Shot Glasses, Rimowa Bags and Fernet-Branca

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

September 20, 2024 2:05 pm
From Fernet-Branca to Yeti, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Fernet-Branca to Yeti, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Fernet-Branca, Yeti, Flamingo Estate, Rimowa, Caraway

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Fernet-Branca drops a limited edition record label bottle, Rimowa gives us a small portabel Original Bag and Yeti delivers the compact outdoor-friendly shot glasses we didn’t know we needed.

Limited Edition Fernet-Branca Record Lable Bottle
Limited Edition Fernet-Branca Record Lable Bottle
Buy Here : $40

One of our favorite amaro brands, Fernet-Branca, just dropped its first-ever release that’s only available in the United States. Dubbed The Record Label bottle, the vinyl-inspired design can be scanned to access “FernetworkTV,” a non-stop broadcast that features musical content starring the brand’s beloved crocodile mascot, Fernando. There’s even a tattoo and bottle bundle that comes with a voucher to receive a Fernet-Branca flash tattoo in your area.

Flamingo Estate Manuka Rich Cream
Flamingo Estate Manuka Rich Cream
Buy Here : $48

Flamingo Estate — a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles — is venturing into skincare with the recent release of its all-over multipurpose moisturizer. Perfect timing! We suffer from horribly cracked, dry and distressed skin every winter, and after slathering on a tube of the Manuka Rich Cream this week, we already know it’s going to be a skin-saver next season. Made with clean, hand-harvested ingredients like olive oil, regenerative hemp flower oil and Manuka honey extract, the ultra-creamy balm has our skin feeling (and smelling!) deliciously good.

Rimowa The Original Bag
Rimowa The Original Bag
Buy Here : $2,125

Ever look at a hefty aluminum carry-on and think, “I wish this were a crossbody bag?” No? Rimowa doesn’t care — the German Maison is releasing a miniaturized version of their instantly recognizable grooved luggage anyway. The new Original Aluminum Cross-Body Bag (currently available in classic Rimowa chrome and a sleek black) features the same top-of-the-line specs — color-matched leather interior, logo badge, quick-open locking system — in a 2.4-pound package, with a leather handle and detachable body strap to tote how you see fit. The JSX lounge won’t know what hit ‘em.

Leatherman Garage Batch #007: Malloy Special
Leatherman Garage Batch #007: Malloy Special
Buy Here : $300

If knives in general are already kind of badass, then the latest adventure-style fixed-blade release from Leatherman is basically the EDC equivalent of James Bond. Spawned from the gear brand’s Garage initiative and inspired by the filmmaker-adventurer-brothers that the style draws its name from, #007: Mally Special is built with a premium steal, a special MagnaCut blade and Micarta handles for “unlimited amount of uses, from everyday life to when life gets real.” At least, according to Chris Malloy. The limited edition knife is live and available in limited quantities exclusively at Leatherman’s webstore, just in case you want to commandeer.

Caraway Enameled Cast Iron Collection
Caraway Enameled Cast Iron Collection
Buy Here : $950$695

Caraway has made a name for itself with its modern ceramic-coated nonstick cookware, but they’re moving backwards in time with their new launch: a line of enameled cast iron that includes a Dutch oven, skillet, grill pan and braiser. In terms of function and performance, the pieces feature a three-layer ceramic coating and are backed by a lifetime warranty. In the design department, they offer classic colors (cream, charcoal, midnight blue, gray) and some off-the-wall options too (rust, light mist), and the various handles have all been rethought with an eye toward minimalism. Excited to get our hands on these and test some of them out.

Best Made Co. Old Gold No. 1 Axe
Best Made Co. Old Gold No. 1 Axe
Buy Here : $450

Best Made Company is back! We caught up with founder Peter Buchanan-Smith earlier this week to chat about the relaunch of the design-focused gear brand, his work routine (which includes a riding lawn mower) and their new flagship offering: Old Gold No. 1, a drop-dead gorgeous hand-forged axe made in Indiana by a brand new manufacturer that’s only working with Best Made. It actually doesn’t go on sale until September 25 at 12 p.m. ET, but it’s only being offered in a limited edition of 100, so this is your sign to sign up for their newsletter so you can get first dibs. And if you’ve already got a trusty axe, the relaunch includes a whole bunch of other new and classic items.

PlayStation 5 Pro
PlayStation 5 Pro
Read More Here

PlayStation 5 Pro

Yes, the new PS5 Pro is expensive ($700). No, it’s not going to be able to play physical discs by itself (you need to pay extra for an attachable disc drive). But when it comes to console gaming, some people can’t help but want the best of the best, and this looks to be that: play at up to 120fps, with AI-enhanced image clarity, and have all your favorite games at your fingertips with 2TB of SSD storage. Preorders go live on PlayStation Direct on September 26, and will likely sell out quickly, so make sure to read up on the specs before Thursday to see if it’s worth it to you to battle it out in the online order melee. 

Yeti Shot Glasses & Carrying Case
Yeti Shot Glasses & Carrying Case
Buy Here : $50

Everyones favorite cooler and cookware brand, Yeti, just graced us with the ultimate outdoor drinking tool: shot glasses. The set comes with four shot glasses, each of which are double wall insulated and stack together in their carrying case. This is perfect buy for anyone who wants to bring the party outside.

