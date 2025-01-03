5 Pairs of (On-Sale) Sneakers to Help You Crush Your Resolutions

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Another year, another round of resolutions. Maybe this is the year that your age-old goal to get in shape, knock out a sub-six-minute mile, or, more improbably, land a backflip, might finally stick.

Of course, there’s a much greater chance of that happening if you actually invest the time, energy, and yes, the resources into making it happen. We’re not so much talking about a battle plan (although that helps too) as we are suggesting that you commandeer the proper fitness equipment. And, especially for newcomers, the single most important piece of gear tends to be a solid pair of sneakers.

This may seem overly simplistic, but regardless of whether you’re benching heavy or busting PRs, protecting your feet (and in turn, your shins, knees, hips and back) is paramount to an injury-free, and, more importantly, somewhat pleasant experience in the gym or on the track.

To that end, we’ve identified 5 common resolutions you might have adopted this year and provided a pair of quality, on-sale sneakers to assist you as you try to make your goals stick. There are hybrid Nike trainers and max-cushion racers, and even a pair of sneakers for the less than confident. You’ll find it all below.

Shopping Guide

Buy if your resolution was: Finally committing to a few miles.

So you want to become a runner this year. It all starts with getting out the door buying the right shoes. A good pair of running trainers (along with a sensible training plan, naturally) can be the difference between nagging injuries and discovering just how fun logging miles really is, so commit to a quality pair. We swear by these Cloudmonster 2s from red-hot Swiss label On.

Buy if your resolution was: Getting back in shape, whatever that means.

Lifting weights? Committing to a few HIIT classes? Harness-dragging a loaded sled, backwards, up a hill? Working out looks different for different folks, but one thing is universal — a solid pair of comfortable, movement-ready sneakers goes a hell of a long way. These Nike Air Zoom TR1 trainers have the right blend of cushion and stability for nearly anyone looking to hit the rack or the reformer or the tread or the battle ropes or whatever else you might be into.

Buy if your resolution was: Blowing that PR wide open.

For the more serious runners, investing in a super shoe is a worthy resolution for 2025, especially if you have a race on the horizon. New Balance’s FuelCell SuperComp line is particularly snappy, with mounds and mounds of stacked cushioning and a springy rocker that doesn’t over-complicate your natural stride. Score a pair for $50 and never look back.

Buy if your resolution was: Going full HYROX.

The Reebok Nano has long been the unofficial shoe of lifting heavy shit (and the official shoe of CrossFit), and perfect for any serious athlete looking to get even more into the workout weeds in 2025. A fresh Nano 5 release is just around the corner but for those looking to jump into the new year now — and save a few bucks in the process — the Nano 4 should appropriately suffice.

Buy if your resolution was: Dressing better…oh, and occasionally hitting the gym.

If getting ripped is all just a secret ploy to scratch the insatiable itch to purchase new gear, know that you did not have to go this far. But if you really want to pretend that you’re going to use whatever pair of sick-ass sneakers you buy as “hybrid shoes,” we can find no better pair of kicks than these ultra-clean Adidas Stan Smiths for just $50. They’re probably okay for a light gym sesh, and will still look great come March when you’ve given up on any and all resolutions.