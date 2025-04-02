Wellness

What Does It Take to Stand for 25 Hours Straight?

Cory Booker delivered the longest speech in Senate history this week

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
April 2, 2025 2:07 pm EDT
Senator Cory Booker walks through the Capitol surrounded by aides after delivering the longest speech in Senate history, April 2025.
Cory Booker leaves the Senate floor after a 25-hour speech. Here's how he did it.
Win McNamee/Getty

One of the newer metrics in the wearables era is called “stand hours.” It’s meant to discourage sedentary behavior, and according to Apple’s definition, it’s any hour in the day where you got up and moved your body for at least one minute. if you can log a rate of 12 stand hours per day, you’re doing better than most.

We can only imagine what Senator Cory Booker’s Apple Watch data would’ve looked like on Tuesday night after he spent 25 straight hours on his feet. In case you’ve been living under a gigantic rock, the Democratic senator from New Jersey broke the record for the longest speech in Senate history. He spent a full day (plus 64 extra minutes) protesting the recent actions of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, reading letters from concerned constituents and fielding questions from colleagues. At certain points, he even recited poems and chatted about sports. Whatever it took to keep the speech going.

It’s important to note that this wasn’t a traditional filibuster. Booker wasn’t trying to block specific legislation from the Republican side. He was taking a stand when Democrats — locked out of power in D.C. — have few tangible methods to get their message out or slow down the Trump administration. Along the way, Booker, who is Black, broke a record set 68 years ago by Senator Strom Thurmond, a segregationist who spoke against the Civil Rights Act for 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Whatever side of the aisle people fall on, the machinations of Congress allow for this sort of thing. A senator “usually cannot be forced to cede the floor, or even be interrupted,” but they “must remain standing and must speak more or less continuously.”

So what does it take to take that long of a stand? At the outset of his speech, Booker said he would speak “for as long as I am physically able.” In order to pull off the feat, he fasted for days and stopped drinking fluids on Sunday night before starting his speech the next day. If you watch highlights, you can see two conspicuously full glasses of water right in front of him. He only occasionally sips from them throughout the 25-hour span.

What Does It Mean to Have a Good “Stand Hours” Rate?
What Does It Mean to Have a Good “Stand Hours” Rate?
 Unpacking one of the newer health metrics on your phone

As counterintuitive as it may seem, fasting has been shown to bolster endurance and mental clarity in certain scenarios. As Booker stopped eating on Friday, and began his speech on Monday, it’s highly likely that his body had already entered a state of ketosis — a metabolic shift where the body, having burned through its glucose reserves, begins breaking down fat into ketones for energy. Given the excitement and passion of the protest, too, you can see how this state would carry him for at least the first several hours, delivering a sense of hyper-focus.

Not that we’d necessarily recommend fasting ahead of your next big presentation at work. Extended fasting can be dangerous without proper preparation and supervision, and especially when coupled with sleep deprivation and physical strain. Booker’s feat was an act of extreme endurance. Remember: the man once played tight end for the Stanford football team. He has a foundation of mental toughness and physical fitness to lean on, literally.

To grind through the second 12-hour period, Booker had his chair removed and he began fidgeting to and fro in his tennis shoes, looking to avoid stiffness and blood pooling. Or, perhaps, he just really needed to go to the bathroom. When the speech was finally over, he said it was time to “deal with some of the biological urgencies I’m feeling.” Some functions, after all, aren’t up for debate.

More Like This

Students at Army Ranger School
New Ranger School Fitness Test Adds Sprints, Drops Sit-Ups
Korey Rowe working out with "The Kit" spelled out across the image.
The Kit: What Korey Rowe Uses to Train, Fuel and Recover
Hydrow & Soho House
Soho House Announces Hydrow Partnership
Side-by-side images featuring Michael Easter in various rugged scenes: kneeling with his dog, walking with his GoRuck, scrambling on rocks.
Michael Easter on How to Live the “2% Mindset”

Culture
Wellness
Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2017, he's covered a wide range of topics, including wellness, travel, sports and pop culture. He currently edits IH's wellness newsletter The Charge....Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
A young couple enjoys a quiet moment under a thatched-roof gazebo by the Han River in Seoul, with the modern skyline in the background, embodying the philosophy of sohwakhaeng—finding happiness in small, simple moments.
The Philosophy South Koreans Follow to Find Happiness
The cover of Holly Brickley's debut novel "Deep Cuts"; In the background, Interpol playing a concert in 2002
The Novel That Can Bridge the Gap Between Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z
a picture of brunch on a black and white table with a white x over it
Brunch Is Bullshit. Can Someone Please Just Give Me the Lunch Menu?
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia