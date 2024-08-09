Products of the Week: Red Wing Boots, Wagyu Mezcal and Robo Pants

Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Cookware, Space Whiskey and a New Yeti Collection

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

August 9, 2024 3:25 pm
From cookware to runners this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Yeti drops a new colorway line, Made In graces us with a new brand of CeramiClad cookware and Mile High Spirits gives us whiskey aged in the stratosphere.

Taylor Stitch + Danny D’s Mudshop
Taylor Stitch + Danny D’s Mudshop
Shop Here

As longtime fans of Taylor Stitch’s sturdy wardrobe staples and Danny Dooreck’s gnarly pottery designs, we couldn’t be more stoked for the just-dropped TS x Danny D’s Mudshop capsule; featuring Dooreck’s instantly recognizable western Americana designs across a variety of Taylor Stitch staples — including the brand’s best-selling Ojai Jacket — the collab is accompanied by a selection of custom ceramic pieces and entirely made in California. Grab a chore coat, grab a vase, just don’t miss out.

Made In CeramiClad Cookware
Made In CeramiClad Cookware
Buy Here : $119 – $349

Made In officially launched its 5-ply stainless-clad base, restaurant kitchen-grade line of ceramic-coated cookware. The first American-made, high-performance ceramic cookware, that not only cooks exceptionally but looks pretty damn good too.

The Balvenie Fifty Collection
The Balvenie Fifty Collection
Read More Here : $53,000

The Speyside distillery just launched a trilogy of new — well, very old — single malts that should be pretty impossible to buy. The First Edition is aged in a European oak refill butt and features a flavor profile described as “caramelized fruit, rich spice and soft vanilla…complemented by delicate ginger and crisp citrus.” Only 14 bottles are available in the U.S., with a suggested retail price of $53,000. And it might be worth it for the packaging alone, a helix structure composed of four layers of wood with a precision tolerance of less than 1/10th of a millimeter.

Yeti Wild Vine Color Collection
Yeti Wild Vine Color Collection
Buy Here : $35 – $300

The classic cooler company, Yeti, just launched yet another special colorway line. The Wild Vine collection, inspired by the New Zealand foliage, has a roundup of sophisticated pieces you don’t want to miss.

ACL x Original Madras Trading Co. Collection
ACL x Original Madras Trading Co. Collection
Buy Here : $62 – $188

Dust off the clubs and renew the Top Golf membership, because ACL x OMTC is here. The five-piece capsule from menswear whisperer Michael Williams and the craftsmen over at Original Madras Trading Co. includes a new and improved recreation of the iconic 2010 ACL madras shirt, along with a selection of fairway headcovers that put that rad in trad. They’d make a great gift for the discerning puttsman – just saying.

Fireside Strato Whiskey
Fireside Strato Whiskey
Read More Here

This Colorado distillery aged a barrel of whiskey at the edge of space, roughly 20 miles above the Earth’s surface. So what happens when you put a barrel in the stratosphere, exposing it to extreme cold, heat and a near vacuum of atmosphere (plus, a lot of UV rays)? The brand says the resulting liquid features notes “baking chocolate, rye spice, and stardust” (ha) — we’re not sure how long the barrel was up there — the full maturation, primarily on the ground, was six years — but it’s certainly an interesting gimmick. Only 500 bottles will be made, and they’re going for $350 each.

Victory Sportswear for Huckberry Classic Runner Sneaker
Victory Sportswear for Huckberry Classic Runner Sneaker
Buy Here : $250

Surprise, surprise, Huckberry just dropped another exclusive. This time, the retailer is celebrating American-made footwear with a special drop from MA-based sneaker brand Victory. Handmade in Fitchburg, MA, these primo leather sneakers riff on the fan-favorite Classic Runner silo, wrapping them in a vintage sports-inspired European cowhide. They’re gorgeous and will wear in just as nicely as your favorite pair of work boots. That’s the masshole difference.

