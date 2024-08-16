Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Travel Bags, Aperol Apparel and Film Cameras

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

August 16, 2024 11:34 am
From hoodies to caps this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Aperol drops a stellar tennis apparel line in anticipation of the U.S. Open, Instax releases a 90th anniversary camera, and Calpak graces us with a new travel bag collection.

The Calpak Fit Collection
Buy Here : $80 – $140

Introducing your new favorite workout accessories. Calpak’s first-ever line for gym enthusiasts, the Fit Collection, includes two brand-new bags. Among the many handy features packed into the Fit Gym Bag, highlights include adjustable yoga mat straps, a separate compartment for your sneakers and an interior holder to fit large water bottles. Or shop the Fit Dopp Hanging Kita trusty toiletry bag with an anti-microbial lining, multiple interior mesh pockets and even a removable Dopp kit. Overall, this new collection from one of our favorite travel brands is sure to make our gym-to-office and office-to-gym commutes lightyears easier.

Aperol Tennis Collection
Buy Here : $42 – $70

With the U.S. Open upon us, tennis fever is at an all-time high. Not only is Aperol an official partner of the championship, but the aperitivo brand is getting in on the action with a tennis capsule collection that’s inspired by the iconic Spritz. Think tees, crewneck sweatshirts, polos and a bright orange sweater vest that we can’t wait to sport on the court.

Resisto II Waterproof Jacket
Buy Here : $328

With an Olympic campaign to remember and months of sell-out stock under their belts, Brooklyn-based boutique running brand Bandit has officially graduated from iykyk darling to serious contender when it comes to high performance athletic apparel. It makes sense then, that they’d drop an updated version of their OG waterproof running jacket — dubbed the Resisto II, the Korean-milled layer has been tweaked ever so slightly to improve waterproofing and streamline wearability for the miles ahead.

Huckberry x Tacoma Collection
Buy Here : $40 – $128

As Florida Georgia Line so eloquently put it, “Fire it up, let’s go get this thing stuck.” That’s right — Huckberry just dropped an Aaron Draplin-designed collab collection inspired by the cult Toyota Tacoma pickup. It features rugged apparel, branded outdoor gear, car survival essentials and totally revved-up vibes.

Instax Mini Evo Fujifilm 90th Anniversary Drop
Read More Here

We all know and love the classic mini Instax cameras that take us back to the glory days of film. These retro 90th-Anniversary Instax designs fit that aesthetic to a tee. Released in celebration of the brands 90th birthday, these cameras come with a limited-edition strap, a lens cap and camera case.

Coca-Cola x Oreo
Pre-order here

Look, I love Coke Zero. And I love Oreos. And it’s not that I don’t think the two can’t live together — there’s a new Oreo cookie with two basecakes, Coca-Cola syrup and a white-colored cream with embedded popping candies that bring a “fizz.” Coke-flavored Oreos? Good! But Oreo-flavored Coke? That sounds very sweet, and not in a good way.

