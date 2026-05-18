Break Out the Camp Shirts, Summer Prints and Linen Pants With DXL

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cue the backyard barbecues, pool parties and beach trips. Memorial Day is nigh, and you’ve (hopefully) got plans for this first summer weekend and beyond. But do you have the linen pants, swim trunks and camp-collar shirts to match?

For any and every warm-weather occasion, you can turn to DXL. The retailer offers the big-and-tall community the freshest styles from brands ranging from Polo Ralph Lauren to Perry Ellis, while also stocking plenty of exclusives that you can only score from their site.

Not familiar with DXL? We dove into the deep end and picked out some of our favorite styles from their trending lines, whether you’re looking for a few new polos to hit the links or a matching cabana set for the long pool days ahead.

The Linen Collection

Easy, breezy and effortless fabrics for when the mercury rises.

A classic from Polo Ralph Lauren.

You can never go wrong with subtle stripes, both flattering and fashionable.

Pants with flip-flops are in, and these ones are just right.

ThermaChill

Oak Hill’s high-performance tech fabric will not only keep you cool, but looking clean, too.



Keep it breathable and presentable with this off-white polo.

Soft, cooling and comfortable, these shorts also have wrinkle-resistant tech built in.

Swimwear

From wild to mild prints, there’s a pair of trunks for every sensibility.

Basic, which means they’ll work in any situation.

Polo Bear among the palm trees? It must be summer.

Protect yourself from the rays with this UPF 50 tank.

Cabana Sets

There’s a time and place for a matching set…like June through August.

Stay cool, calm and collected with this blue striped set.

Pair this set with a chili crisp Margarita and you’ll be unstoppable.

Summer Prints

With so many prints to choose from, you’ll find the perfect one to fit your style.

Black and white, but still exuding the summer vibes.

A muted, monochrome pattern that is stellar for the summer.

Meet your guide Maxwell Stafford Maxwell Stafford is an Editorial Commerce Fellow at InsideHook. He holds a BA in Communication Studies from UNC Wilmington and is pursuing his MS in Publishing at NYU. Having previously contributed to V Magazine and Flair the Magazine, he reports on style, entertainment, culture and art. In his spare time, you can find him training for half-marathons, listening to British… More from Maxwell Stafford »