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Break Out the Camp Shirts, Summer Prints and Linen Pants With DXL

We scoured the big-and-tall retailer and picked out our favorite warm-weather styles

By Maxwell Stafford
May 18, 2026 11:56 am EDT
A man wearing green swim trunks, another in a black and white print shirt, and one in a blue linen shirt
It's big-print season.
DXL

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cue the backyard barbecues, pool parties and beach trips. Memorial Day is nigh, and you’ve (hopefully) got plans for this first summer weekend and beyond. But do you have the linen pants, swim trunks and camp-collar shirts to match?

For any and every warm-weather occasion, you can turn to DXL. The retailer offers the big-and-tall community the freshest styles from brands ranging from Polo Ralph Lauren to Perry Ellis, while also stocking plenty of exclusives that you can only score from their site.

Not familiar with DXL? We dove into the deep end and picked out some of our favorite styles from their trending lines, whether you’re looking for a few new polos to hit the links or a matching cabana set for the long pool days ahead.

The Linen Collection

Easy, breezy and effortless fabrics for when the mercury rises.

Polo Ralph Lauren Lightweight Linen Sport Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Lightweight Linen Sport Shirt
Buy Here : $140

A classic from Polo Ralph Lauren.

Lucky Brand Linen-Blend Camp Shirt
Lucky Brand Linen-Blend Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $90

You can never go wrong with subtle stripes, both flattering and fashionable.

Tommy Bahama Linen-Blend Elastic-Waist Pants
Tommy Bahama Linen-Blend Elastic-Waist Pants
Buy Here : $148
Related:

Pants with flip-flops are in, and these ones are just right.

These White Trousers Will Unlock Your Sprezzatura This Summer
These White Trousers Will Unlock Your Sprezzatura This Summer
 Summer easiest style move? Slipping into some white pants.

ThermaChill

Oak Hill’s high-performance tech fabric will not only keep you cool, but looking clean, too.

Oak Hill Notch-Collar Tech Polo Shirt
Oak Hill Notch-Collar Tech Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $60

Keep it breathable and presentable with this off-white polo.

Oak Hill Tech Shorts
Oak Hill Tech Shorts
Buy Here : $70 $40

Soft, cooling and comfortable, these shorts also have wrinkle-resistant tech built in.

Swimwear

From wild to mild prints, there’s a pair of trunks for every sensibility.

Tommy Bahama Naples Valley Swim Trunks
Tommy Bahama Naples Valley Swim Trunks
Buy Here : $100

Basic, which means they’ll work in any situation.

Polo Ralph Lauren Bahamas Bear Traveler Swim Trunks
Polo Ralph Lauren Bahamas Bear Traveler Swim Trunks
Buy Here : $110

Polo Bear among the palm trees? It must be summer.

Harbor Bay Muscle Swim T-Shirt
Harbor Bay Muscle Swim T-Shirt
Buy Here : $40

Protect yourself from the rays with this UPF 50 tank.

Cabana Sets

There’s a time and place for a matching set…like June through August.

Oak Hill Striped Cabana Camp Shirt
Oak Hill Striped Cabana Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $60 $40
Oak Hill Striped Cabana Shorts
Oak Hill Striped Cabana Shorts
Buy Here : $60 $40

Stay cool, calm and collected with this blue striped set.

Polo Ralph Lauren Sweetheart Floral Mesh Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Sweetheart Floral Mesh Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $135
Polo Ralph Lauren Floral Swim Trunks
Polo Ralph Lauren Floral Swim Trunks
Buy Here : $110

Pair this set with a chili crisp Margarita and you’ll be unstoppable.

Summer Prints

With so many prints to choose from, you’ll find the perfect one to fit your style.

Perry Ellis Printed Leaf Camp Shirt
Perry Ellis Printed Leaf Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $95

Black and white, but still exuding the summer vibes.

Tommy Bahama San Lucio Tides Villa Vista Sport Shirt
Tommy Bahama San Lucio Tides Villa Vista Sport Shirt
Buy Here : $145

A muted, monochrome pattern that is stellar for the summer.

Meet your guide

Maxwell Stafford

Maxwell Stafford

Maxwell Stafford is an Editorial Commerce Fellow at InsideHook. He holds a BA in Communication Studies from UNC Wilmington and is pursuing his MS in Publishing at NYU. Having previously contributed to V Magazine and Flair the Magazine, he reports on style, entertainment, culture and art. In his spare time, you can find him training for half-marathons, listening to British…
More from Maxwell Stafford »

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