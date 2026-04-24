Islay distillery Laphroaig will soon launch a bottle in collaboration with actor Willem Dafoe. In lieu of providing tasting notes, the single malt maker is hosting a contest for people to submit their own (winners will star alongside the actor in a Laphroaig bit of media). We do know that it’s a 14-year-old, Oloroso cask-finished whisky that comes in at 53.7% ABV, and Dafoe describes it (vaguely) as a “whisky that evoked the most curiosity about its taste.”