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Products of the Week: Tomato Candles, Soccer Garb and Willem Dafoe Whisky

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
April 24, 2026 12:38 pm EDT
You're gonna wanna check these out.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Levi's/Rimowa/Laphroaig

The Gist

The week's notable releases include a unique tomato candle and a Willem Dafoe-backed whisky, alongside fresh fashion collaborations and vibrant luggage. This curated selection showcases intriguing new gear and apparel designed to delight and inspire.

Key Takeaways

  • Laphroaig is launching a 14-year-old, Oloroso cask-finished single malt Scotch in collaboration with actor Willem Dafoe, featuring a contest for tasting notes.
  • New fashion capsules include a spring-forward collection from J.Press and Alex Mill, a Mexico soccer capsule from Levi's, and a lightweight spring/summer 2026 collection from GU and Engineered Garments.
  • Maison Louis Marie introduced a Liane de Tomate Candle that features a blend of tomato, florals and earthy notes, while Rimowa released new orange and magenta luggage colors.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Willem Dafoe teams up with Laphroaig to put out a single malt Scotch whisky, Levi’s drops a soccer capsule and Rimowa releases a new color collection.

Maison Louis Marie Liane de Tomate Candle
Maison Louis Marie Liane de Tomate Candle

Talk about a sun-drenched garden in a candle. What sets this tomato scent apart from all the others is the presence of soft, airy florals and earthy oakmoss, vetiver and patchouli, transporting you to the grounding beauty of the garden in full bloom. Step in and enjoy.

buy here: $40
Laphroaig <strong><em>Willem</em> by Willem</strong> Single Malt Scotch
Laphroaig Willem by Willem Single Malt Scotch

Islay distillery Laphroaig will soon launch a bottle in collaboration with actor Willem Dafoe. In lieu of providing tasting notes, the single malt maker is hosting a contest for people to submit their own (winners will star alongside the actor in a Laphroaig bit of media). We do know that it’s a 14-year-old, Oloroso cask-finished whisky that comes in at 53.7% ABV, and Dafoe describes it (vaguely) as a “whisky that evoked the most curiosity about its taste.”

find here
Levi's Soccer Collection
Levi’s Soccer Collection

In anticipation of the World Cup (a mere 48 days away, at the time of writing), Levi’s is releasing a series of denim-forward collections with the North American national team federations. The Mexico capsule is especially strong, with El Tri’s signature eagle crest emblazoned on a variety of tonal denim styles and accessories. Vamos!

shop here
Rimowa Orange and Magenta Collection
Rimowa Orange and Magenta Collection

Typical Rimowa customers value the brand’s iconic (and instantly recognizable) steely aluminium look, but if you’re in it for the love of the game, the brand is releasing vivid orange and magenta versions of their signature check-in and carry-on bags. They’re still made with the brand’s patented high-performance polycarbonate and are indestructible as ever, but you’ll never ever get confused them at the luggage carousel.

shop here
J.Press x Alex Mill
J.Press x Alex Mill

These two preparatory icons have teamed up yet again. Alex Mill and founder of the Ivy League look, J.Press, have curated a spring-forward capsule. The drop is full of rugby shirts, light and loose trousers and colorful belts that could be sported at the Harvard-Yale Regatta.

shop here
GU x Engineered Garments Spring / Summer 2026
GU x Engineered Garments Spring / Summer 2026

Uniqlo’s sibling, GU, has teamed up with New York-based Engineered Garments for the second time to welcome spring/summer wear with a concise capsule. The pieces prioritize lightweight fabrics and boxy loose fits, making them perfect for days that have a crisp start and warm up into the evening.

shop here

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

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