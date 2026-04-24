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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Willem Dafoe teams up with Laphroaig to put out a single malt Scotch whisky, Levi’s drops a soccer capsule and Rimowa releases a new color collection.
Maison Louis Marie Liane de Tomate Candle
Talk about a sun-drenched garden in a candle. What sets this tomato scent apart from all the others is the presence of soft, airy florals and earthy oakmoss, vetiver and patchouli, transporting you to the grounding beauty of the garden in full bloom. Step in and enjoy.
Laphroaig Willem by Willem Single Malt Scotch
Islay distillery Laphroaig will soon launch a bottle in collaboration with actor Willem Dafoe. In lieu of providing tasting notes, the single malt maker is hosting a contest for people to submit their own (winners will star alongside the actor in a Laphroaig bit of media). We do know that it’s a 14-year-old, Oloroso cask-finished whisky that comes in at 53.7% ABV, and Dafoe describes it (vaguely) as a “whisky that evoked the most curiosity about its taste.”
Levi’s Soccer Collection
In anticipation of the World Cup (a mere 48 days away, at the time of writing), Levi’s is releasing a series of denim-forward collections with the North American national team federations. The Mexico capsule is especially strong, with El Tri’s signature eagle crest emblazoned on a variety of tonal denim styles and accessories. Vamos!
Rimowa Orange and Magenta Collection
Typical Rimowa customers value the brand’s iconic (and instantly recognizable) steely aluminium look, but if you’re in it for the love of the game, the brand is releasing vivid orange and magenta versions of their signature check-in and carry-on bags. They’re still made with the brand’s patented high-performance polycarbonate and are indestructible as ever, but you’ll never ever get confused them at the luggage carousel.
J.Press x Alex Mill
These two preparatory icons have teamed up yet again. Alex Mill and founder of the Ivy League look, J.Press, have curated a spring-forward capsule. The drop is full of rugby shirts, light and loose trousers and colorful belts that could be sported at the Harvard-Yale Regatta.
GU x Engineered Garments Spring / Summer 2026
Uniqlo’s sibling, GU, has teamed up with New York-based Engineered Garments for the second time to welcome spring/summer wear with a concise capsule. The pieces prioritize lightweight fabrics and boxy loose fits, making them perfect for days that have a crisp start and warm up into the evening.
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