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Birkenstock and Song for the Mute Let You Choose Your Footwear Fighter

From artist to rebel to collector, the duo are offering a quartet of unique updates to a handful Birkenstock's iconic silhouettes

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 20, 2026 4:56 pm EDT
Birkenstock x Song for the Mute
Birkenstock and Song for the Mute are teaming up for four distinctive takes.
Birkenstock


Birkenstock would like a vibe check.

In partnership with Australian indie darlings Song for the Mute, the German footwear giant just dropped a SS26 collaboration for the ages; centered around an unconventional design thesis that emphasizes personal style and self-discovery, the four-piece collection bucks standard capsule machinations, instead opting for a variety of distinctive “archetypes.”

In practice, this means a handful of iconic Birkenstock silhouettes — the Amsterdam, Superbirki, London and Paris — reimagined through a hyper-considered aesthetic lens and tailored for a specific sensibility.

Birkenstock x Song for the Mute Amsterdam Premium “The Collector”
Birkenstock x Song for the Mute Amsterdam Premium “The Collector”
Mr Porter : $380
Birkenstock x Song for the Mute Super Birki 2.0 “The Gardener”
Birkenstock x Song for the Mute Super Birki 2.0 “The Gardener”
Mr Porter : $250

It’s a fun idea, the footwear manifestation of choosing your Mortal Kombat character, that offers something for everyone, given that each model is completely different than the others, with unique materials and idiosyncratic color palettes designed to emulate the capsule’s handful of vibes.

The Artist,” for example, offers a paint-splattered take on Birkenstock’s London clog, featuring a distinctive Robin’s egg-hue leather upper that pays homage to a painter’s days in the studio and the art community’s longtime affinity for the silhouette.

Other models include “The Rebel,” an all-black, pony-haired version of the Paris (Birkenstock’s Mary Jane comp), and “The Gardener,” an eye-catching iteration of the tough-as-nails rubberized Super Birki 2.0, complete with grass-print insoles. Rounding out the cohort is “The Collector,” a luxurious take on the Birkenstock Amsterdam, built out with a high-shine polished black leather upper and embossed detailing. 

Birkenstock x Song for the Mute London “The Artist”
Birkenstock x Song for the Mute London “The Artist”
Mr Porter : $330
Birkenstock x Song for the Mute Paris “The Rebel”
Birkenstock x Song for the Mute Paris “The Rebel”
Mr Porter : $420


Given the ingenuity of the capsule, it should come as little surprise that Birkenstock is no stranger to collaborations. The brand’s experimental sub-label, Birkenstock 1774, is responsible for some of the most notable footwear releases of the last decade, with a litany of elite partners that span Etro to Stussy. (Famously, Dior sent a version of the brand’s distinctive clogs padding down the runway a few years back.)

The Birkenstock x Song for the Mute collection ranges from $250-$420, and is available via Birkenstock, Song for the Mute and select retailers. The only real question is, which shoe will you choose?

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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