Stock Up for Spring With This Bleu de Chauffe Giveaway

Ready for a spring refresh? Bleu de Chauffe is here to help. The world-class French brand that’s built its reputation on heritage craftsmanship is offering one lucky winner three heirloom-worthy bags and two of its cult-favorite layers. The bags are made from time-tested materials that are designed to age gracefully, like the Meline Tote Bag, crafted from British Millerain coated cotton canvas with vegetable-tanned leather details, and designed to keep your belongings secure and protected during daily use. You’ll also get its XXL brother that’s perfect for summer: the Melo 48H Tote Bag, featuring an eye-catching striped canvas from Spain. Finally, there’s the Leon Messenger Bag, made from an organic cotton canvas and featuring a personalized guilloché lock, which means it’ll stand out from the countless soulless work bags on your commute.

Let’s not forget about Bleu de Chauffe’s sartorial bona fides. This giveaway also includes the Raw 50 Sweatshirt, which is made from organic cotton and blends workwear details into a timeless design, and the Heavyweight Champion T-Shirt, which uses an interlock knit that’s both handsome and extremely durable.

What are you waiting for? Enter here for a chance to win these prizes worth over $900 in value.

Meet your guide Joanna Sommer Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness… More from Joanna Sommer »