From Our EIC: 5 Items to Buy Right Now

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In my ongoing quest to find things to write about in this email, I have a handful of sites I check frequently to see if there are any noteworthy deals to be had or any noteworthy new products that catch my eye. This week, I came across five brand-new items that have done exactly that — and they’re all in one place. Huckberry’s “Just Landed” section is on fire right now.

In addition to the items below, there’s also a fresh restock of the outstanding Proof Rover Pants, a bunch of new Hoka models and colorways and even this insane “coffee paste” that sounds repulsive but I think could be awesome? I will report back with my findings. But in the meantime…

I can’t imagine I’m alone when I say this seems like the kind of garment that will come in extremely handy over the next few months — a perfect middle layer for frigid winter temps like so much of the country is experiencing right now, but also excellent over a T-shirt come spring.

In news of a collab I did not see coming, Huckberry house brand Flint & Tinder teamed up with iconic Maine shoemakers Rancourt for a line of very handsome leather goods. There’s a loafer and a chukka, both featuring bison leather and chunky lug soles, but I’m oddly intrigued by this simple leather tote, which, crucially, features a laptop sleeve and other smaller compartments. Why other tote bags don’t is beyond me.

I don’t wear a lot of black, and aside from the Allen Edmonds Park Avenues I only bring out for the most formal occasions, I believe I only own one black pair of shoes. (These, if you’re wondering.) But I’m feeling increasingly like a black pair of loafers would do me some good. And I’m pleased to see Huckberry carrying this option from Sanders — essentially the British version of Allen Edmonds.

I have this sweatshirt in two colors already, and they’re both among my most worn garments, especially on weekends and WFH days. But hell, I’ll even throw one on over an oxford for a surprisingly crisp office look.

I’ve written about the rugby shirt in this space before, and, like the Willis sweater chore coat above, it remains a super-versatile item as we set our sights on spring. Taylor Stitch’s version, in this very ’90s shade of green, is very good.

Meet your guide Mike Conklin Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal. More from Mike Conklin »