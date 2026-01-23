Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: 5 Items to Buy Right Now

From a Rancourt & Co. collab to Wills, Huckberry's Just Landed section is the place to be

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
January 23, 2026 2:44 pm EST
InsideHook

In my ongoing quest to find things to write about in this email, I have a handful of sites I check frequently to see if there are any noteworthy deals to be had or any noteworthy new products that catch my eye. This week, I came across five brand-new items that have done exactly that — and they’re all in one place. Huckberry’s “Just Landed” section is on fire right now.

 Prioritizing quality over quantity this year

In addition to the items below, there’s also a fresh restock of the outstanding Proof Rover Pants, a bunch of new Hoka models and colorways and even this insane “coffee paste” that sounds repulsive but I think could be awesome? I will report back with my findings. But in the meantime…

Wills Sweater Chore Coat
Buy Here : $198

I can’t imagine I’m alone when I say this seems like the kind of garment that will come in extremely handy over the next few months — a perfect middle layer for frigid winter temps like so much of the country is experiencing right now, but also excellent over a T-shirt come spring.

Flint & Tinder x Rancourt Leather Tote
Buy Here : $284

In news of a collab I did not see coming, Huckberry house brand Flint & Tinder teamed up with iconic Maine shoemakers Rancourt for a line of very handsome leather goods. There’s a loafer and a chukka, both featuring bison leather and chunky lug soles, but I’m oddly intrigued by this simple leather tote, which, crucially, features a laptop sleeve and other smaller compartments. Why other tote bags don’t is beyond me.

Sanders Madrid Penny Loafer
Buy Here : $470

I don’t wear a lot of black, and aside from the Allen Edmonds Park Avenues I only bring out for the most formal occasions, I believe I only own one black pair of shoes. (These, if you’re wondering.) But I’m feeling increasingly like a black pair of loafers would do me some good. And I’m pleased to see Huckberry carrying this option from Sanders — essentially the British version of Allen Edmonds.

Flint & Tinder Terry Crewneck
Buy Here : $98 $83

I have this sweatshirt in two colors already, and they’re both among my most worn garments, especially on weekends and WFH days. But hell, I’ll even throw one on over an oxford for a surprisingly crisp office look.

Taylor Stitch Rugby Shirt
Buy Here

I’ve written about the rugby shirt in this space before, and, like the Willis sweater chore coat above, it remains a super-versatile item as we set our sights on spring. Taylor Stitch’s version, in this very ’90s shade of green, is very good.

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
