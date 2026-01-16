Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: A Year of Upgrades

Prioritizing quality over quantity this year

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
January 16, 2026 1:18 pm EST
Congrats on (nearly) making it through another week. I think you should reward yourself with a…let’s call it a not-insignificant purchase this weekend.

I’ve spent a lot of time lately thinking about buying fewer but better things. Investing in quality over quantity is not a novel concept, of course, but it’s been top of mind recently as I’ve been frustrated by some inconsistencies from brands I’ve turned to for a long time.

 In this edition, things to consider buying in the new year, from Huckberry to Beckett Simonon

So this year I’m all about upgrading. Below, five items I think would fit nicely in my closet and yours, for many years to come.

Orslow 105 Selvedge Denim Jeans
Buy Here : $320

As I’ve said in this space many times, Madewell’s 1991 straight-fit jeans have been my primary denim of choice for the past few years. But recently, I’ve been frustrated by their lack of consistency. I have three pairs, all in the same size, currently in rotation, and the fit is noticeably different in each. So I’ve spent the first few weeks of 2026 in a rabbit hole of denim research, and I’m thinking the time is right for me, for all of us, to upgrade to something like these highly regarded Orslow 105s.

Alden Barrie Chukka Boot
Buy Here : $682

$700 is without question a ton of money to spend on a pair of chukka boots, I realize, with all sorts of vaguely similar options available for a fraction of the cost. But none come close to this version from Alden, which strikes the perfect balance between casual and dressed up. Easily worn with chinos, denim or even flannel trousers, and made right here in the United States. If that’s not money well spent, I don’t know what is.

Relwen Windzip Jacket
Buy Here : $268

As I’ve been thinking more and more about high-quality items that do not come cheap, I weirdly keep coming back to this item, which has been in my closet for a few years now and performs flawlessly. Lightweight, extremely warm and wildly durable. Highly recommended.

Corridor Herringbone Raglan Coat
Buy Here : $700

A winter coat that is both timeless and a statement piece. Perhaps a perfect garment. You could wait and see if it goes on sale, but it’s more likely to sell out before that happens.

Alex Mill Cotton Rollneck
Buy Here : $198

Released just this week, Alex Mill’s take on the rollneck is bold and fun — an excellent piece to consider as the calendar creeps ever so slowly toward spring.

Mike Conklin is InsideHook’s Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, guitars, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men’s Journal.
