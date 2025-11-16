Culture > Film

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet’s Penchant for Pickup Basketball Continues

After talking movies, the duo took to the court

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 16, 2025 7:21 pm EST
Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars this year
Adam Sandler hugging Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Academy Awards.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet are both talented actors with a wide range of credits under their respective belts in recent years. Both are also starring in buzzed-about films this fall — Sandler in Jay Kelly and Chalamet in Marty Supreme. The two are also Safdie-adjacent, with Josh Safdie directing Marty Supreme and the Safdie Brothers directing Sandler in Uncut Gems and a short film about rival Times Square performers.

But Sandler and Chalamet have another passion in common: pickup basketball. That the two men both enjoy the sport was first reported on in 2023, when they faced off on a New York City court. As The Hollywood Reporter‘s Kirsten Chuba writes, a recent Vanity Fair conversation between the two of them in Los Angeles also prompted them to return to the game.

During their onstage conversation, the two actors alluded to their earlier pickup game. “The times we’ve played basketball, we haven’t had great luck,” Chalamet said. “We played these random kids and that was rough.”

That their conversation took place in Fairfax High School’s gymnasium was a hint at what would come next: getting to watch two beloved actors demonstrate their basketball skills. Two attendees at the event took on Sandler and Chalamet, and emerged from the game victorious.

Did Timothée Chalamet Just Out-Adam Sandler at Pickup Basketball?
 Basketball’s GOAT debate is officially over. It’s goofy actors.

As THR reports, Sandler and Chalamet’s onstage conversation also involved another actor with a penchant for impromptu basketball games: George Clooney, with whom Sandler stars in Jay Kelly. As Sandler told the crowd, Clooney and a number of Saturday Night Live cast members played when Clooney hosted in the 1990s. “[W]e all went and played ball with Clooney and he was fantastic,” Sandler recalled.

