The Best Bottles to Bring Your Host This Holiday Season

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holidays are here, which means your social calendar is probably filling up with seasonal parties and dinners. It can be an overwhelming time, but what shouldn’t feel hectic is choosing the perfect host gift, especially if the host likes to imbibe.

If you want to bring a bottle to your next gathering, these 10 are some of my favorite to gift. You can’t go wrong with any of them, and there’s something for everyone on this list.

The Best Bottles To Bring Your Host:

Why We Love It: I always have a bottle of Woodford Reserve on deck because it’s one of the best bourbons out there. The brand’s 2025 holiday bottle is extra festive, which makes it an excellent gift you don’t even have to wrap.

Why We Love It: Even better than a bottle of Veuve Clicquot is a bottle of Veuve Clicquot with a petite cooler to keep it chilled. It’s kind of like giving two gifts in one!

Why We Love It: This is hands-down one of my favorite gins for Martinis. Throw in a couple of pretty coupe glasses, and you have a thoughtful present for someone who loves to mix cocktails at home.

Why We Love It: This mezcal flies under the radar, but it’s one of my favorite agave bottlings. Not only does it taste delicious, but the chic bottle looks gorgeous on a bar cart.

Why We Love It: This St. Lucian expression is composed of rums that were aged in ex-bourbon barrels for between six and 11 years. It’s wonderful when sipped neat or mixed into a rum-based Espresso Martini.

Why We Love It: If you’re going to someone’s house for a big holiday meal, a bottle of grappa is always an appropriate gift. Nonino crafts some of the tastiest, smoothest grappas out there, making it an elegant choice even if your giftee is a brandy novice.

Why We Love It: If your host loves to experiment behind the bar, Empirical has some of the coolest spirits to get their creativity flowing. We love a few dashes of their iconic Nacho Cheese Spirit in a Martini to make it a little dirty.

Why We Love It: Broken Shed is distilled from whey, and its clean, smooth flavor and texture works well in any cocktail. It’s perfect for the vodka lover who’s always looking to try something new.

Why We Love It: The host who’s obsessed with Fernet will cherish this limited-edition bottle, which includes a QR code that links to musical moments and other never-before-seen content. It can’t hurt to buy one for yourself in anticipation of all the season’s big, celebratory meals.

Why We Love It: Whenever I see a bottle of this Chartreuse in a bar, I have to order a pour because it’s such a special liquid. The recipe has remained unchanged since 1764, and only a couple of Carthusian monks know how to make it.

How We Made These Picks

We’ve selected the above bottles based on a variety of factors: their general popularity, as defined by public intrigue, market impact and cultural relevance, as well as our own personal experience with the liquids. As experts in the field, we’ve (collectively) spent years testing hundreds of liquors across all manner of brands, materials and fits and generally immersed ourselves in the world of food and drink, which informed our top picks for the best bottles to bring your holiday host.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

