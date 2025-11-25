Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

The Best Bottles to Bring Your Host This Holiday Season

Say thank you with something special to drink

By Amanda Gabriele
November 25, 2025 1:55 pm EST
Two bottles we like from Passion Spirits
This year, gift them a really nice bottle for their bar cart.
Passion Spirits

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holidays are here, which means your social calendar is probably filling up with seasonal parties and dinners. It can be an overwhelming time, but what shouldn’t feel hectic is choosing the perfect host gift, especially if the host likes to imbibe.

The Best Gifts for the Drink Aficionado
The Best Gifts for the Drink Aficionado
 From fancy whiskey glasses to a pro ice maker

If you want to bring a bottle to your next gathering, these 10 are some of my favorite to gift. You can’t go wrong with any of them, and there’s something for everyone on this list.

The Best Bottles To Bring Your Host:

Woodford Reserve Holiday Limited Edition 2025
Woodford Reserve Holiday Limited Edition 2025
Buy Here : $64

Why We Love It: I always have a bottle of Woodford Reserve on deck because it’s one of the best bourbons out there. The brand’s 2025 holiday bottle is extra festive, which makes it an excellent gift you don’t even have to wrap.

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé Champagne With Portable Cooler Gift Box
Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé Champagne With Portable Cooler Gift Box
Buy Here : $119

Why We Love It: Even better than a bottle of Veuve Clicquot is a bottle of Veuve Clicquot with a petite cooler to keep it chilled. It’s kind of like giving two gifts in one!

Hendrick’s Neptunia Limited-Edition Gin
Hendrick’s Neptunia Limited-Edition Gin
Buy Here : $50

Why We Love It: This is hands-down one of my favorite gins for Martinis. Throw in a couple of pretty coupe glasses, and you have a thoughtful present for someone who loves to mix cocktails at home.

Agua Magica Artisanal Joven Mezcal
Agua Magica Artisanal Joven Mezcal
Buy Here : $67

Why We Love It: This mezcal flies under the radar, but it’s one of my favorite agave bottlings. Not only does it taste delicious, but the chic bottle looks gorgeous on a bar cart.

Chairman’s Reserve Rum The Forgotten Casks
Chairman’s Reserve Rum The Forgotten Casks
Buy Here : $58

Why We Love It: This St. Lucian expression is composed of rums that were aged in ex-bourbon barrels for between six and 11 years. It’s wonderful when sipped neat or mixed into a rum-based Espresso Martini.

Nonino Grappa il Moscato di Nonino
Nonino Grappa il Moscato di Nonino
Buy Here : $88

Why We Love It: If you’re going to someone’s house for a big holiday meal, a bottle of grappa is always an appropriate gift. Nonino crafts some of the tastiest, smoothest grappas out there, making it an elegant choice even if your giftee is a brandy novice.

Empirical x Doritos Limited-Edition Nacho Cheese Spirit
Empirical x Doritos Limited-Edition Nacho Cheese Spirit
Buy Here : $52

Why We Love It: If your host loves to experiment behind the bar, Empirical has some of the coolest spirits to get their creativity flowing. We love a few dashes of their iconic Nacho Cheese Spirit in a Martini to make it a little dirty.

Broken Shed Vodka
Broken Shed Vodka
Buy Here : $30

Why We Love It: Broken Shed is distilled from whey, and its clean, smooth flavor and texture works well in any cocktail. It’s perfect for the vodka lover who’s always looking to try something new.

Fernet-Branca Record Label Limited-Edition Bottle
Fernet-Branca Record Label Limited-Edition Bottle
Buy Here : $47

Why We Love It: The host who’s obsessed with Fernet will cherish this limited-edition bottle, which includes a QR code that links to musical moments and other never-before-seen content. It can’t hurt to buy one for yourself in anticipation of all the season’s big, celebratory meals.

Élixir Végétal de la Grande-Chartreuse
Élixir Végétal de la Grande-Chartreuse
Buy Here : $36

Why We Love It: Whenever I see a bottle of this Chartreuse in a bar, I have to order a pour because it’s such a special liquid. The recipe has remained unchanged since 1764, and only a couple of Carthusian monks know how to make it.

How We Made These Picks

We’ve selected the above bottles based on a variety of factors: their general popularity, as defined by public intrigue, market impact and cultural relevance, as well as our own personal experience with the liquids. As experts in the field, we’ve (collectively) spent years testing hundreds of liquors across all manner of brands, materials and fits and generally immersed ourselves in the world of food and drink, which informed our top picks for the best bottles to bring your holiday host.

Why You Should Trust Us

InsideHook is committed to the highest standard of independent, unbiased and trustworthy product journalism. With a team of field experts and industry veterans who routinely research and test new products, we offer in-depth and cutting-edge coverage, with the specific intention of delivering accurate, relevant and honest reviews of products we endorse and often personally use. We may earn a small affiliate commission when you purchase products through our links, but items featured are always independently selected.

Meet your guide

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

More Like This

Lululemon’s Black Friday Promo Is Begging You to Sweat It
Lululemon’s Black Friday Promo Is Begging You to Sweat It
Abercrombie & Fitch sale
The Abercrombie & Fitch Black Friday Sale Is Begging You to Get Cozy
iphone using ExpressVPN
If You’re Traveling This Holiday, You Need a VPN
Dylan McDermott as Bryan Bedford in the 1994 movie "Miracle on 34th Street," along with some festive holiday sweaters
An Ode to the Carving Sweater, the Unsung Hero of Festive Menswear

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Cumulus
Cold Brew Fanatics, You Need This Machine

$695$495

Away’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale Is In Full Force
Away’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale Is In Full Force

From Our Partner

Bellroy All Conditions Card Pocket
If You Need a Bag of Any Sort, Shop This Bellroy Sale

From Our Partner

Rhone Heritage Midweight Hoodie
Rhone’s Black Friday Sale Has No Exclusions

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Black Friday Early Deals with an illustration of a shopping cart.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
Consider these 5 destinations.
The Perfect Christmas Break Trip for Every Kind of Traveler
high frequency movements
The Best High-Frequency Watches
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
Intercontinental Hotel Sous Chef Walter Hohenauer with some of the Christmas food served to its clients
What Chefs Are Wishing for This Holiday Season
Gifts for men who have everything
The Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A bartender shares confessions from working shifts at hotel bars on Thanksgiving

Confessions of a Bartender: The Thanksgiving Shift

Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag

Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag

Two bottles we like from Passion Spirits

The Best Bottles to Bring Your Host This Holiday Season

Tamdhu 21 and two whiskky glasses on a table

The Best Whiskies From Ian Macleod Distillers

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week