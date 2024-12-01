Leisure > Travel

It’s About to Get More Expensive to Visit the Maldives

Some new fees just went into effect

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 1, 2024 12:39 pm
Aerial view of the Maldives
There's a reason why the Maldives are an in-demand destination.
Getty Images

When you look at photos of the clear water and stunning beaches of the Maldives, it’s not hard to see why countless travelers have made it an in-demand destination. The nation also took a more proactive approach to COVID preparedness in the early days of the pandemic; it’s also earned praise for being inviting to travelers looking for both luxury experiences and a more affordable stay. That said, whatever your itinerary might be, visiting the Maldives could be a bit pricier the next time you go.

As Ashley Kosciolek and Lyndsey Matthews reported at The Points Guy, a new fee structure went into effect on December 1, 2024. These updated fees fall into two categories: a departure tax for all travelers leaving the Maldives via plane and an airport development fee for travelers leaving via Velana International Airport, the nation’s largest airport for international flights.

The fees are, not surprisingly, most expensive for travelers leaving the Maldives via private jet or traveling in first class. For foreign travelers in economy class, the departure fee went from $30.00 to $50.00. (The economy class departure fee for Maldives nationals, $12.00, is unchanged.) The depature fees for business class, first class and private jet travelers all went up significantly. First class travelers were paying $90.00 before; that’s now gone up to $240.00.

The highest combination of fees will be experienced by travelers using private planes to fly out of Velana International Airport. They’ll be hit with two $480.00 fees — locals and visitors alike.

In the Maldives, Paradise Still Awaits
In the Maldives, Paradise Still Awaits
 Two rapid tests, a quarantine and 36 hours later, the realities of COVID will fade quietly into the background

These new fees aren’t the only additional costs coming for travelers looking to experience the Maldives. The Points Guy’s reporting also noted that several taxes — one for goods and services and one environmentally-focused one — are set to increase in 2025. So if you’re considering a visit to the Maldives next year, you may want to adjust your financial expectations accordingly.

More Like This

Tourism Is Back in the Maldives. What Are They Doing Differently?
Tourism Is Back in the Maldives. What Are They Doing Differently?
The World’s First In-House Yacht Is Coming to the St. Regis Maldives
The World’s First In-House Yacht Is Coming to the St. Regis Maldives
Maldives
Coronavirus Concerns Strand Honeymooning Couple at Maldives Resort
Visit the Maldives Before it Sinks Into the Ocean
Visit the Maldives Before it Sinks Into the Ocean

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
Black Friday more deals added
The InsideHook Guide to Black Friday Insanity
Stars! They're just like us!
8 Under-the-Radar Celebrity Vacation Spots to Visit Around the World
Nike Black Firday
Black Friday Is Already in Full Swing at Nike

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Aerial view of the Maldives

It's About to Get More Expensive to Visit the Maldives

Disney cruise ship

Disney Has Big Plans for its Cruise Ship Business

Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska

The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska

Magnetic Valley is a masterclass in body positivity

Everything I Learned From My First Clothing-Optional Gay Resort

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear