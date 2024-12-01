It’s About to Get More Expensive to Visit the Maldives

When you look at photos of the clear water and stunning beaches of the Maldives, it’s not hard to see why countless travelers have made it an in-demand destination. The nation also took a more proactive approach to COVID preparedness in the early days of the pandemic; it’s also earned praise for being inviting to travelers looking for both luxury experiences and a more affordable stay. That said, whatever your itinerary might be, visiting the Maldives could be a bit pricier the next time you go.



As Ashley Kosciolek and Lyndsey Matthews reported at The Points Guy, a new fee structure went into effect on December 1, 2024. These updated fees fall into two categories: a departure tax for all travelers leaving the Maldives via plane and an airport development fee for travelers leaving via Velana International Airport, the nation’s largest airport for international flights.



The fees are, not surprisingly, most expensive for travelers leaving the Maldives via private jet or traveling in first class. For foreign travelers in economy class, the departure fee went from $30.00 to $50.00. (The economy class departure fee for Maldives nationals, $12.00, is unchanged.) The depature fees for business class, first class and private jet travelers all went up significantly. First class travelers were paying $90.00 before; that’s now gone up to $240.00.



The highest combination of fees will be experienced by travelers using private planes to fly out of Velana International Airport. They’ll be hit with two $480.00 fees — locals and visitors alike.

These new fees aren’t the only additional costs coming for travelers looking to experience the Maldives. The Points Guy’s reporting also noted that several taxes — one for goods and services and one environmentally-focused one — are set to increase in 2025. So if you’re considering a visit to the Maldives next year, you may want to adjust your financial expectations accordingly.