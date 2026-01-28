Leisure > Style

The Best Menswear From Sundance, the Winter Olympics of Indie Movies and Huge Coats

This year's festival was full of massive outerwear and even bigger 'fits

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 28, 2026 2:43 pm EST
Sundance Style
Do not sleep on Sundance, the unofficial indie red carpet.
IndieWire via Getty Images

While nominally part of the same international film festival circuit as Cannes or Venice, Sundance has always had a distinctive mythology all to its own. Founded in 1981 by the legendary Robert Redford, the festival has operated out of the charmingly rustic mountain town of Park City, Utah for over 40 years; in stark contrast to the continental setting, balmy weather and proximity to awards season of its European cousins, Sundance takes place in the off-season of late January, instead butting up against frigid temperatures and feet of snow.

Even still, the pilgrimage to Sundance has become something of a holy journey for thousands of movie buffs, especially as the festival has established a reputation as one of the premier previewers — and buying grounds — for up-and-coming indie flicks. (Case in point: previously acquired Sundance titles include Whiplash, Get Out andThe Blair Witch Project.)

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival has proven especially packed with popular Hollywood A-listers and unknown first-timers alike, not just on the strength of the film slate but on the finality of an illustrious chapter in cinematic history, as the festival departs for a new permanent location in Boulder, Colorado, next year.

Naturally, this also means that there are a host of Hollywood’s sartorial big hitters — the increasingly present Alexander Skarsgård, as well as Seth Rogen, Channing Tatum and more — decked out in humongous, winter-proof outerwear, step-and-repeating across sponsored events or grabbing coffee on Park City’s historic main drag.

We’ve been following along closely, and, so that you can get in on the action (and perhaps steal some seasonal inspiration), we’ve rounded up the best menswear from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival below.

Rob Lowe doing his best Mick Jagger impression. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)
Getty Images for Acura

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe is putting his entire back into the whole aging rockstar look, huh? Great shearling coat, though.

Alexander Skarsgård has been making moves. Good moves? Debatable. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård

Valentino flops on the shag, er, red carpet? Diabolical!

The custom suit train is steaming into town. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke just will not quit it with the embroidered suiting (complimentary).

Chris Pine with a major denim-on-denim look. (Photo by EOH/Star Max/GC Images)
GC Images

Chris Pine

Chris Pine doing his best Robert Redford impression in double denim, suede boots and a damn fine trench.

Seth Rogen in a relaxed-shoulder, double-breasted blazer is #goodformenswear. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Getty Images for Casamigos

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen’s ability to pull off a silky corduroy suit needs to be studied.

I want to believe that this is Cooper Hoffman’s normal wardrobe. (Photo by Tiffany Burke/IndieWire via Getty Images)
IndieWire via Getty Images

Cooper Hoffman

Beat-to-shit workwear jacket, cargo pants, Hersey’s hoodie and an off-color Yankees cap? Cooper Hoffman with the serious blue-collar cosplay.

Charli XCX is the moment. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Charli XCX

More women in (Saint Laurent) menswear, please.

Louche, luxe, unexpected — call it what you want. I’m calling it incredibly tasteful. (Photo by Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum as the new face of quiet luxury was not on my Sundance bingo card.

Patchworked to hell and back. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Will Poulter

This is basically a Bushwick workwear hero’s final form.

See the ball. Be the ball. Wear the ball. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Arlo Green

A very good coat.

Riz Ahmed is the Prada gift that keeps on giving. (Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images)
Variety via Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed with a masterclass in how to pull off cozy without looking sloppy.

If Seth Rogen and Chris Pine’s fits had a lovechild, I imagine it’d look a hell of a lot like this Taika Waititi flex. (Photo by EOH/Star Max/GC Images)
GC Images

Taika Waititi

Keep the massive, ultra-fluffy coats coming.

Ties and scarves and florals, oh my! (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Aidan Zamiri

IYKYK hotshot and The Moment director Aidan Zamiri bringing some red carpet swag to Park City.

What is Patrick Schwarzenegger doing? (Photo by Everett Fitch/Deadline via Getty Images)
Deadline via Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

When will we see the end of the cursed full-zip over tie? Not at this Sundance, that’s for damn sure.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

The Best Amazon Deals You Can Cop Right Now
The Best Amazon Deals You Can Cop Right Now
Two models posing in Noah clothing
Noah’s Secret Seasonal Sale Has the Gnarliest Knitwear Deals
Menswear drops
The 15 Best New Menswear Releases This Week to Add to Cart Immediately
Nike ACG Team USA
Nike’s Outdoor Sub-Label Just Quietly Dropped a Heater of a Winter Olympics Collection