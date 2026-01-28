The Best Menswear From Sundance, the Winter Olympics of Indie Movies and Huge Coats

While nominally part of the same international film festival circuit as Cannes or Venice, Sundance has always had a distinctive mythology all to its own. Founded in 1981 by the legendary Robert Redford, the festival has operated out of the charmingly rustic mountain town of Park City, Utah for over 40 years; in stark contrast to the continental setting, balmy weather and proximity to awards season of its European cousins, Sundance takes place in the off-season of late January, instead butting up against frigid temperatures and feet of snow.
Even still, the pilgrimage to Sundance has become something of a holy journey for thousands of movie buffs, especially as the festival has established a reputation as one of the premier previewers — and buying grounds — for up-and-coming indie flicks. (Case in point: previously acquired Sundance titles include Whiplash, Get Out andThe Blair Witch Project.)
The 2026 Sundance Film Festival has proven especially packed with popular Hollywood A-listers and unknown first-timers alike, not just on the strength of the film slate but on the finality of an illustrious chapter in cinematic history, as the festival departs for a new permanent location in Boulder, Colorado, next year.
Naturally, this also means that there are a host of Hollywood’s sartorial big hitters — the increasingly present Alexander Skarsgård, as well as Seth Rogen, Channing Tatum and more — decked out in humongous, winter-proof outerwear, step-and-repeating across sponsored events or grabbing coffee on Park City’s historic main drag.
We’ve been following along closely, and, so that you can get in on the action (and perhaps steal some seasonal inspiration), we’ve rounded up the best menswear from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival below.
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe is putting his entire back into the whole aging rockstar look, huh? Great shearling coat, though.
Alexander Skarsgård
Valentino flops on the shag, er, red carpet? Diabolical!
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke just will not quit it with the embroidered suiting (complimentary).
Chris Pine
Chris Pine doing his best Robert Redford impression in double denim, suede boots and a damn fine trench.
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen’s ability to pull off a silky corduroy suit needs to be studied.
Cooper Hoffman
Beat-to-shit workwear jacket, cargo pants, Hersey’s hoodie and an off-color Yankees cap? Cooper Hoffman with the serious blue-collar cosplay.
Charli XCX
More women in (Saint Laurent) menswear, please.
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum as the new face of quiet luxury was not on my Sundance bingo card.
Will Poulter
This is basically a Bushwick workwear hero’s final form.
Arlo Green
A very good coat.
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed with a masterclass in how to pull off cozy without looking sloppy.
Taika Waititi
Keep the massive, ultra-fluffy coats coming.
Aidan Zamiri
IYKYK hotshot and The Moment director Aidan Zamiri bringing some red carpet swag to Park City.
Patrick Schwarzenegger
When will we see the end of the cursed full-zip over tie? Not at this Sundance, that’s for damn sure.