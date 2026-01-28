The Best Menswear From Sundance, the Winter Olympics of Indie Movies and Huge Coats

While nominally part of the same international film festival circuit as Cannes or Venice, Sundance has always had a distinctive mythology all to its own. Founded in 1981 by the legendary Robert Redford, the festival has operated out of the charmingly rustic mountain town of Park City, Utah for over 40 years; in stark contrast to the continental setting, balmy weather and proximity to awards season of its European cousins, Sundance takes place in the off-season of late January, instead butting up against frigid temperatures and feet of snow.