These Photos Prove Robert Redford Was One of the Best-Dressed Men of All Time

Robert Redford was a generational talent. These photos prove he was a generational dresser, too.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 17, 2025 12:42 pm EDT
American flm star Robert Redford at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Miroslav Zajc/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Robert Redford will be remembered for many things: his legacy as an acting legend of the ‘70s in films such as All the President’s Men and The Great Gatsby, the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, a staunch conservationist and activist.

Remembering Robert Redford’s Quiet Craft and Lasting Charm
 The legendary actor, who died on Tuesday, used his good looks in a deceptively skillful way

But that’s not all that the iconic actor, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 89, is celebrated for. Along with his career achievements, Redford is widely recognized as one of the heavy hitters of late 20th-century menswear, a Mount Rushmore-esque figure who, along with the likes of Paul Newman and Steve McQueen, simultaneously championed a rugged, masculine sensibility and caring about what you wore and how you wore it.

Luckily, Redford’s notoriety ensured that his idiosyncratic style — oversized aviator glasses, floppy bangs, soft-shouldered tailoring and, of course, his signature turtlenecks — was captured in spades over decades. Enjoy some of Robert Redford’s best looks below.

Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)
Getty Images

1965: Stripes can be perilous; a young Redford, on set for Inside Daisy Clover, made pulling them off look impossibly easy.

(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1973: Bootcut trousers, ornamental belt, dainty necklace — the man was pulling off trends half a century before they were cool.

(Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

1972: Redford keeping things Cannes International Film Festival casual.

(Photo by Jacky COOLEN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

1980: Redford’s signature turtleneck looks especially good with a pair of dark denim.

(Photo by Bob Scott/Liaison)
Getty Images

1994: Redford was an early adopter of the ’90s-era airport ‘fits, as seen here at LAX.

(Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)
Getty Images

1980: Redford never shied away from a black (bow) tie.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Getty Images

1980: Tom Selleck could never.

Robert Redford (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1974: True to his badass persona, Redford was a fan of the classic aviator shades.

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1975: Beer in hand, leather jacket in tow.

Robert Redford (Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage)
WireImage

1990: Another Redford signature — a short scarf on a cold winter’s day.

(Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)
WireImage

2000: Redford helped pioneer Park City’s Sundance Film Festival…and some of the amazing merch that came with it, like this hi-viz patched puffer jacket.

Robert Redford and Lola Redford (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1976: Suited — and ‘stached — up.

(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1974: Shaggy hair, soft-shouldered blazer, big-buckle belt — this is Redford at his best.

(Photo by Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

1988: Little did he know that this simple blazer-jean combo that would inspire a whole generation of TikTokers.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Getty Images

1975: Redford’s work on All the President’s Men was among his most celebrated, but the costuming (and his honking Rolex) don’t get enough credit.

(Photo by Francoise De Mulder/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)
Roger Viollet via Getty Images

1988: Steven Irwin Robert Redford in Cuba.

(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1994: Pinstripes, plaid check, printed silk — the man knew his way around patterning.

(Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Getty Images

1981: Windswept hair, rugged charisma, oversized glasses, rakish tuxedo — Robert Redford was an all-time great.

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

