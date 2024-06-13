Every Piece of Gear to Bring to the Beach This Summer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
A good beach day is dependent on two things: the weather and your beach provisions. We’re talking items that keep your sandwiches fresh and canned cocktails cold, games and devices to help you pass the time, and the essentials to save your skin from searing in the sun. Oh, and the equipment to help you easily lug it all to the sand. To help you out, we’ve compiled a comprehensive beach packing list. From a travel-friendly grill to the ideal summer speaker, here’s all the beach gear you need to have a relaxing, fun day in the sun.
The Best Beach Gear for 2024
Yeti Colster 12 oz Can Insulator
If there’s one item we never head to the beach without, it’s Yeti’s tough-as-nails insulated koozies — for two simple reasons: 1) they get around those open container laws and 2) they keep our beers and seltzers refreshingly cold for several sweltering hours.
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic
Sometimes you just have to go with the classics. The iconic Clubmaster style from Ray-Ban boasts the brand’s signature metal accents, durable arms and that boating-off-the-coast-of-Cape-Cod look.
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50
We love Supergoop! for its non-greasy, water-resistant sunscreen that not only effectively protects against UVA, UVB and IRA rays, but is easy on the ocean and your body, thanks to its clean, reef-friendly formula. Purchase a tube for yourself or an 18 fl. oz. pump for the whole family.
Yeti Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler
You need a sturdy cooler with exceptional insulation for obvious reasons. What might be less obvious is that you need one with wheels. We’ve all had fights over who has to haul the hefty cooler filled with beverages, food and two pounds of ice all the way to the beach. Skip future arguments (and sore shoulders) with the Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler, a highly coveted beast of a beer bucket equipped with two wheels.
RTIC Insulated Tote Bag
Alright, maybe you don’t need all that horsepower. For those who like to keep it minimal — a couple of cans of Surfsides, a Caesar salad wrap and a bag of chips — this RTIC insulated tote made from durable polyester is all you need. And when you’re not at the beach, the multi-use tote also makes for a fine grocery shopping bag.
MacSports Collapsible Outdoor Utility Wagon with Folding Table and Drink Holders
Amazon’s best-selling utility wagon pulls out all the stops. It’s conveniently collapsible, holds up to 150 pounds, features some seriously durable fabric and even features a rear folding table and four cup holders.
Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill
The Aussie BBQ brand’s conveniently compact, travel-friendly charcoal grill allows you to whip up a perfectly smoked half-rack of ribs or charred hot dog at the beach, the park and wherever else you plan to barbeque this summer. Includes a handy storage tray and bamboo prep board.
Brumate Winesulator
Speaking from personal experience, this insulated wine bottle has made the act of transporting wine a walk in the freakin’ park. Not only does it keep a full bottle of red, white, rosé or bubbly at the perfect temperature for 24 hours, but it also keeps wine from spilling and prevents a possible glass-breaking-on-the-beach catastrophe.
Tidalball
“America’s beach game,” TidalBall is a cross between cornhole and bocce ball. But what really makes this competitive game perfect for the beach is its compact, water- and sand-friendly design.
Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30
An old-school-style body oil without the risk of skin cancer. This new offering from retro pool brand vacation is a shiny, slick baby oil that contains broad spectrum SPF 30, so you can glow this summer without soaking in those harmful, cancer-causing UV rays.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
This thin, waterproof and super portable reading device will have you reaching your summer reading goal in no time.
CoolCabana 5
Turn your ordinary beach day into a VIP coastal experience with the CoolCabana — a sizeable beach shelter with UPF 50+ protection and 64 square feet of shade.
Wren Quick-Dry Beach Towel
A highly absorbent, packable towel made from 100% recycled material.
Dune The Sporto Spray
Last summer, we became obsessed with suncare brand Dune and their non-greasy, lightweight and fast-absorbing sunscreens and aloes. (Not to mention, the branding is chef’s kiss.) We implore you to pick up Dune’s non-aerosol, lightweight spray sunscreen for easy SPF applying.
Sonos Roam
This tallboy-sized triangular speaker streams on both wifi and Bluetooth and offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. Safe to say, it’s an ideal summer speaker.
Ballast Beach Pillow
You can read why we’re obsessed with the Ballast Beach Pillow here, but TLDR; this essential beach accessory is a perfectly portable and nicely cushioned pillow made from water-wicking fabric, you can rest your little head on and fully relax.
Waterboy Weekend Recovery
Drinking all day in the sun is a recipe for dehydration. Combat it with Waterboy — hydration packets loaded with electrolytes, ionic trace minerals and essential vitamins that you can add to any drink, even alcohol.
Tommy Bahama Swimming Marlins Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair
A few members of the InsideHook team are obsessed with this portable backpack beach chair from Tommy Bahama. With sturdy wooden arms, a plush head pillow and a spot to hold your drink, this might just be the quintessential lounge seat.
