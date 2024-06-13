Every Piece of Gear to Bring to the Beach This Summer

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

A good beach day is dependent on two things: the weather and your beach provisions. We’re talking items that keep your sandwiches fresh and canned cocktails cold, games and devices to help you pass the time, and the essentials to save your skin from searing in the sun. Oh, and the equipment to help you easily lug it all to the sand. To help you out, we’ve compiled a comprehensive beach packing list. From a travel-friendly grill to the ideal summer speaker, here’s all the beach gear you need to have a relaxing, fun day in the sun.

The Best Beach Gear for 2024

Yeti Colster 12 oz Can Insulator If there’s one item we never head to the beach without, it’s Yeti’s tough-as-nails insulated koozies — for two simple reasons: 1) they get around those open container laws and 2) they keep our beers and seltzers refreshingly cold for several sweltering hours. Buy Here : $25

Yeti Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler You need a sturdy cooler with exceptional insulation for obvious reasons. What might be less obvious is that you need one with wheels. We’ve all had fights over who has to haul the hefty cooler filled with beverages, food and two pounds of ice all the way to the beach. Skip future arguments (and sore shoulders) with the Yeti Tundra Haul Hard Cooler, a highly coveted beast of a beer bucket equipped with two wheels. Buy it now : $425

Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill The Aussie BBQ brand’s conveniently compact, travel-friendly charcoal grill allows you to whip up a perfectly smoked half-rack of ribs or charred hot dog at the beach, the park and wherever else you plan to barbeque this summer. Includes a handy storage tray and bamboo prep board. Buy Here : $199 $159

Brumate Winesulator Speaking from personal experience, this insulated wine bottle has made the act of transporting wine a walk in the freakin’ park. Not only does it keep a full bottle of red, white, rosé or bubbly at the perfect temperature for 24 hours, but it also keeps wine from spilling and prevents a possible glass-breaking-on-the-beach catastrophe. Buy it now : $35 Tidalball “America’s beach game,” TidalBall is a cross between cornhole and bocce ball. But what really makes this competitive game perfect for the beach is its compact, water- and sand-friendly design. Buy it now : $30

Vacation Baby Oil SPF 30 An old-school-style body oil without the risk of skin cancer. This new offering from retro pool brand vacation is a shiny, slick baby oil that contains broad spectrum SPF 30, so you can glow this summer without soaking in those harmful, cancer-causing UV rays. Buy Here : $22

Ballast Beach Pillow You can read why we’re obsessed with the Ballast Beach Pillow here, but TLDR; this essential beach accessory is a perfectly portable and nicely cushioned pillow made from water-wicking fabric, you can rest your little head on and fully relax. Buy it now : $35