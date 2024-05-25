10 Last-Minute Summer Trips You Can Still Pull Off

Welcome to the InsideHook Guide to Summer, a collection of recommendations on everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and Labor Day. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

Summer is just around the corner. And while it’s expected to be one of the busiest travel seasons yet, that shouldn’t preclude last-minute types and jet-setters who have an open weekend or two on the calendar from going somewhere great. If you fall into either camp, don’t fret! There are plenty of epic spots to visit this summer that don’t require a ton of legwork to make happen. Domestic destinations like Chicago and Providence never disappoint. Bermuda is an easy and relatively inexpensive flight from most East Coast airports. Even longer-haul trips like Athens and Lisbon are doable with the right mindset (and maybe some airline miles).

Ahead are 10 trips that you can still pull off before swimsuit season:

Athens, Greece

While the logistics of island-hopping around the Cyclades might be a bit complicated (private yacht or ferry…decisions, decisions), the choice to board a direct flight to Athens is not. Once you touch down in the capital of Greece, the history lesson commences. Tour ancient landmarks like the Acropolis and the Parthenon as well as the National Archaeological Museum solo or hire a guide through a company such as ToursbyLocals (it’s even doable last-minute). Thanks to classic gyro and souvlaki shops, you don’t need to stress about making dinner reservations. With any luck, the well-located Perianth Hotel might even have a room available.

Chicago, Illinois

An American Airlines hub (which translates to frequent and affordable flights), Chicago is an awesome city any time, but it’s particularly awesome in the summer when great weather makes spending time outside an exceedingly appealing prospect. Besides the bevy of outdoor attractions — from architecture river cruises and foodie walking tours to snapping photos in front of the Bean and enjoying the sunshine in Millennium Park — there are tons of fun seasonal events, including the Chicago Air and Water Show in August. Because of the abundance of hotels and restaurants, it’s not hard to snag a reservation to eat or stay somewhere great even a few days out.

Santa Monica, California

It’s easy to fly into LAX from virtually anywhere in the country and either rent a car or just hop in an Uber to Santa Monica. Straddling the line between city break and seaside vacation destination, this SoCal hotspot has all the restaurants, shops and walkability (yes, a place to clock steps exists in greater Los Angeles) typically associated with the latter but with the bonus of picture-perfect summer weather, beaches and classic amusements. When not catching rays on the sandy shoreline, cruise the Marvin Braude Bike Path (a.k.a the Stand), and stop by the Santa Monica Pier for a ride on the iconic Ferris Wheel followed by some funnel cake and fresh seafood. After a fun-filled day, snooze in style at Oceana Santa Monica, LXR Hotels & Resorts.

Tulum, Mexico

It used to be a pain to get to Tulum, but the opening of an international airport changed that. Now it’s a breeze to reach the boho beach town in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. With a laid-back pace, you don’t need to plan much at all — save maybe a yoga class (although most welcome drop-ins) or a half-day tour of the Sian Kaʼan Biosphere Reserve. Otherwise, just spend the day lazing on a palapa-shaded lounge on the white, sandy Caribbean coastline, sipping margaritas and diving into the turquoise water of hidden cenotes. When the hunger hits, mosey over to a local taqueria or restaurant. If you feel like learning more about ancient Mayan culture, rent a bike and peddle over to the well-preserved ruins.

Vancouver, Canada

Situated on the west coast of Canada, a straight shot up from Seattle (for reference, it’s about a three-hour drive), Vancouver is a dynamic and diverse seaport that’s brimming with cinematic beauty, culture and incredible food. Walking along the waterfront, the harbor, mountains and forested island come into frame, creating a visual that’s (not surprisingly) cemented itself into movie stardom and earned the city the nickname Hollywood North. Once you’ve tuckered yourself out exploring the many parks, galleries and museums, head to Granville Island Market to feast on seasonal produce and fresh-baked bread or take a bite out of the excellent restaurant scene. Whether you’re craving Vietnamese pho or elevated Pacific Northwest fare, it’s all up for grabs — err, bites.

Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal’s capital is the first stop for many travelers. Not only does Lisbon play host to the country’s largest airport, but it’s an energetic and endlessly photogenic city with loads for travelers to eat, see and do. History buffs can fill days visiting Belém Tower, Jerónimos Monastery and Castelo de S. Jorge. Foodies have a smorgasbord of delicious things to devour at the many casual local eateries that don’t require reservations, as well as Time Out Market Lisboa. The Lisbon Botanical Gardens and Parque Eduardo VII are lovely places to spend time outside. Have a little extra time and want to see the coastal side of things? Consider a day trip to the nearby seaside towns of Cascais and Ericeira. Pro tip: Omio takes the guesswork out of booking buses to both.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Unlike so many destinations in Europe, Amsterdam never gets too hot. In fact, the weather in the summer is picture-perfect for sightseeing, biking around the city, checking out the many excellent museums, doing a little shopping around De 9 Straatjes and enjoying the many green spaces — especially Vondelpark. And since it stays light well into the evening hours, you can really pack a lot into a quick weekend trip. When planning a last-minute trip, you might not be able to do a private canal cruise, but it’s always possible to nab a seat on a group tour — and the views are just as splendid. Hungry? Dig into some local favorites like fries, bitterballen and herring. Before calling it a night, stop for a digestif at one of the many cool cocktail bars.

Bermuda

While most of the Caribbean shuts down for the summer, Bermuda, which sits off the coast of North Carolina, shores up for its best months for weather and enjoying the natural beauty and vibrant local culture. The ideal tropical island alternative with virtually no hurricane concerns, it’s prime for fun in the sun and outdoor recreation. Miles of gorgeous beaches await for those looking to relax on the sand and swim in the water. Fans of undersea thrills can explore shipwreck dive sites. You’ll find excellent golf courses and a terrific restaurant scene, particularly in the capital of Hamilton. The perfect way to end the day? Sipping sundowners at a breezy bar. Not sure what to order? Try a Dark ‘n Stormy — it’s the national cocktail. Admittedly, it’s also pretty hard to pass up the rum swizzles from The Swizzle Inn.

Providence, Rhode Island

Missed the boat booking that summer trip to Newport and Narragansett? Providence — just a 30-minute drive from some of Rhode Island’s most beloved beach retreats — is a great choice for a last-minute getaway. It has the robust array of things to do that you get from a city but with plenty of small-town charm and friendliness sprinkled into the mix. For a dose of culture, head to the RISD Museum, admire the mansions of College Hill or do a self-guided art tour. The calendar is jam-packed with events such as Rhode Island’s Annual PrideFest Celebration & Illuminated Night Parade on June 15 and nightly light installations in Waterplace Park. Outdoor attractions include kayaking along the urban waterways, strolling the Providence Riverwalk and visiting Roger Williams Park Zoo.

North Fork, Long Island

Everything in the Hamptons may be booked months in advance, but over on the low-key North Fork of Long Island, it’s way more doable to plan a last-minute escape. The bucolic 30-mile-long peninsula supplies a down-to-earth charm and a more chill atmosphere. Fishermen bring fresh catch to the restaurants daily, so diners always have a choice of great seafood as well as produce grown at nearby farms. Wine lovers can sip crisp rosé at local vineyards. For something a bit more go-with-the-flow, it’s easy to fill a few hours just wandering around the quaint town of Greenport. And there are some charming accommodations — notably the Sound View Greenport and The Harbor Front Inn — to wind down at the end of the day.