The Gallon Jug Cocktail Is the “It” Drink of Summer

Welcome to the InsideHook Guide to Summer, a collection of recommendations on everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and Labor Day. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

Sure, you could simply fill a cooler with the cans of your choice and haul it to the beach or park this summer. On the other hand, you could also put on your bartender cap and batch together something nice for you and 10 of your closest friends. All you need is an empty gallon jug and the ingredients for one of the cocktail below, and you have a large-format drink that you can take with you anywhere. Don’t let summer pass you by before making one of these delicious large-format drinks.

Rosé Sangria Fairmont

Sangria and summer go hand in hand, and this pink drink is exactly the kind of cocktail we like to enjoy in warm weather. “Rosé Sangria is something I’ve made for the family and is a go-to for hosting in the summer,” says Grant Sceney, the creative beverage director of Fairmont Pacific Rim. “This recipe is refreshing, easy to make at home and will keep everyone happy!”

Rosé Sangria Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 gallon Ingredients 50 oz. rosé

16 oz. Aperol

32 oz. watermelon juice

8 oz. Grand Marnier

1 cup strawberries, sliced

2 oranges, sliced

Watermelon, for garnish

Mint, for garnish Directions Batch all ingredients together in a large container. Seal and keep refrigerated until you take to the beach or wherever you’re going. Serve over ice, and garnish with watermelon and mint.



Shahnaz Mouhamou created this juicy cocktail for Sirena at the Georgian Hotel. It gets a little kick from Tajin-rimmed glasses, but if you’re taking it on the go and want to go sans rim, it’ll taste just as delicious.

Siren Sunrise Servings: 27 Ingredients 1.2 liters mezcal

1.2 liters fresh orange juice

800 ml. Disaronno

400 ml. fresh lime juice

100 ml. strawberry puree

Sliced oranges, for garnish Directions Pour all ingredients in a gallon carton and shake, or mix ingredients in a blender. Pour over ice in a Tajin-rimmed glass, if desired. Garnish with an orange slice.



Sherry Cobbler Getty Images/iStockphoto

Not only is a Sherry Cobbler delicious, but it’s also ideal for sessionable drinking. “A Sherry Cobbler is a great large-format cocktail option to take to the beach or the park, and it’s on on the lower ABV side,” says Marshall Minaya, beverage director at Valerie, Madame George and Lolita.

Sherry Cobbler Servings: 24 Ingredients 72 oz. Amontillado sherry

18 oz. simple syrup

6 oz. orange juice

24 oz. water Directions Add all ingredients to the empty container of your choice. Make sure to keep it cool! Shake it up before you distribute your servings.



It’s certainly not summer without rum punch and this excellent recipe from Equiano Rum Co. is as easy to make as it is delicious.

Equiano Summer Fruit Punch Servings: 3 liters Ingredients 750 ml. Equiano Light Rum

1,000 ml. fresh orange juice

500 ml. pineapple juice

500 ml. grapefruit juice

200 ml. grenadine

50 ml. fresh lime juice Directions Pour all of the ingredients into a large jug or bowl, and stir with plenty of ice. Pour into an empty gallon container, ready to be served at your leisure.



Pimm’s Cup Dave Benett/Getty Images for PIMM’s

“I’m British, so when it comes to summer in the park, there can only be one real answer to this: the Pimm’s Cup,” says Chris Moore, head of bars for the Ned NoMad. “The great thing about this drink is the versatility it has. I really enjoy adding fiery ginger beer for a bit of heat along with some ginger bitters and fortifying the base with a lick of gin. But the real star of any Pimm’s Cup is the garnish, which should look like it’s bursting out of the glass. Fresh mint, cucumber and strawberries are my go-tos, but fresh orange slices, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and even plum can all have their place, too.”

Pimm's Cup Servings: 1 gallon Ingredients 8 oz. Sipsmith Gin

24 oz. Pimm’s No.1

12 dashes Buckspice Ginger Bitters

12 bottles Fentimans Ginger Beer

Your choice of fruit and herbs, for garnish Directions Add the gin, Pimm’s and bitters to the empty gallon jug of your choice. Chill. To serve, add approximately 2.5 oz. of batch to a highball glass filled with ice. Top with ginger beer, then add your choice of garnish.



“Turning your favorite cocktail into a big batch for a punch bowl or drink dispenser on the go is a game-changer for parties or big groups, says Mel Meza, the beverage director at Level 8 in Downtown L.A. “It’s an easy way to keep the drinks flowing, ensuring everyone enjoys a consistent and well-balanced drink throughout the event.” Meza puts a floral twist on the classic Paloma with lavender syrup and elderflower liqueur.

Lavender Paloma Servings: 25 Ingredients 38 oz. Don Julio Blanco Tequila

12 oz. St Germain or violette liqueur

12 oz. lavender syrup

25 oz. lemon juice

25 oz. grapefruit juice

20 oz. water Directions Add all ingredients to a large container and chill. Serve at your leisure.



If a big batch of Margaritas is what you and your brethren need, Ray’s Hometown Bar takes the guesswork out of batching. Whip up this recipe to enjoy with your eight closest friends.

Ray’s Marga-Ray-Ta Pitcher Servings: 8 Ingredients 16 oz. tequila

8 oz. lime juice

4 oz. agave

6 lime wheels Directions Fill a 60 oz. pitcher or container of your choice three-fourths of the way with ice. Add all ingredients and give it a of couple stirs. Serve with additional lime wedges, if desired.

