10 Off-the-Beaten-Path Spots and Hidden Gems in Paris

Skip the queues at the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre in favor of these less touristy spots

By Lindsay Cohn
July 19, 2024 8:03 am
vintage postcard of paris
Paris is more than its most famous landmarks.
Getty Images

With the 2024 Summer Olympic Games kicking off this week, Paris seems to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue and an integral part of so many summer travel plans. While France’s capital is used to the limelight, the projected tourism numbers promise to surge well above regular summer crowds and smash records left and right (err gauche and droite in French). Anyone visiting in the coming months should expect to contend with the masses. But that doesn’t mean spending your entire holiday in a queue. 

Planning a trip to Paris this summer? Whether you’re interested in going beyond the well-trodden, first-timer route (sorry, Eiffel Tower and Louvre) or just prefer to explore spots not overrun with the hordes of holiday goers, these insider-approved alternatives to big-name attractions and hidden gems reflect a different, less touristy side of the City of Light. 

Canal Saint-Martin
Canal Saint-Martin
Xuan Nguyen/Unsplash

Canal Saint-Martin

For travelers looking for a more local and laid-back Parisian experience, Hugo Toro, an interior designer and Paris resident, suggests checking out Canal Saint-Martin. Located right by the Grands Boulevards, it’s a charming area on the water’s edge. The bistros, independent boutiques and bohemian ambiance give it tons of character.

Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature

“The French Capital is a city of museums,” Toto says. “My favorite, Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature, sits inside a superb 17th-century mansion, Hôtel de Guénégaud, designed by François Mansart. Displayed inside are a variety of paintings, sculptures, engravings and more that illustrate hunting through the ages and across cultures.”

Promenade Plantée
Promenade Plantée
Getty Images

Promenade Plantée

The first elevated linear park of its kind, Promenade Plantée is a leafy walkway built on top of old railway tracks. It starts at Bastille and runs through the 12th arrondissement for three miles to the Bois de Vincennes. It’s a nice place for a stroll and to enjoy the rooftop views over the city. Think of it as the Paris equivalent of the High Line, although this one came first. 

Square Georges-Cain

In a district as beloved and busy as Le Marais, you might be surprised to learn of the treasures concealed (almost) within plain sight. Square Georges-Cain is a peaceful best-kept-secret pocket park with greenery, sculptures and shade-giving trees. On a nice day, you’ll see Parisians and in-the-know visitors sitting on a bench, eating falafel from the famous stands and taking a break in-between shopping and sightseeing. 

Parc des Buttes Chaumont
Parc des Buttes Chaumont
Getty Images

Parc des Buttes Chaumont

No doubt you’ve heard of Jardin des Tuileries, set between the Louvre and Place de la Concorde. But how about Parc des Buttes Chaumont? Situated in a more off-the-beaten-path location in the 19th arrondissement of northeastern Paris, the fifth-largest park in Paris covers nearly 25 hectares of trees, lawns for picnics, waterfalls, scenic viewpoints, a lake and a suspension bridge. 

The 11 Best Hotels in Paris
The 11 Best Hotels in Paris
 From opulent grand dames to boutique gems, these are the most magical stays in the City of Light

Rue Crémieux

An Instagram hotspot in the making that thankfully hasn’t gotten catapulted into the social media spotlight just yet, Rue Crémieux is a pretty-as-a-picture block in the 12th arrondissement that’s lined with pastel-hued facades. If you’re looking for a spot to pose for photos that’s not so “been there, done that,” give it a shot. 

Sainte-Chapelle
Sainte-Chapelle
Xuan Nguyen

Sainte-Chapelle

Paris has many churches and chapels, some more famous and flocked to than others. Despite its location in the heart of Paris, Sainte-Chapelle is something of a hidden gem. Built at the behest of French king Louis IV, the ornate Gothic-style facade conceals an even more spectacular interior marked by beautiful stained glass windows and religious relics. 

Catacombs of Paris

Looking for something a bit macabre but mostly magnifique? One of the more unusual (and only slightly creepy) attractions, the Catacombs of Paris are underground ossuaries that snake below the city and contain the remains of several millions of people. 

Belleville Park
Belleville Park
Getty Images

Belleville

Edgy Belleville doesn’t look as pretty as its more polished counterparts. But the gritty, artsy vibe is all part of the appeal. From the graffiti-covered buildings to the international street food scene to Cimetière du Père-Lachaise — the most visited necropolis in Paris and the final resting place of Jim Morrison, Oscar Wilde and Édith Piaf — this vibrant neighborhood is definitely worth checking out. 

Au Sauvignon

One of the most historic and authentic districts in the city, Saint-Germain-des-Prés used to be a playground for writers like Hemingway and Fitzgerald. Today, its timeless charm makes it one of the best places to stop for a glass of wine at a neighborhood sidewalk café and soak in the atmosphere. Lane Nieset, a Paris-based travel writer, suggests crossing off the classics before taking a seat somewhere more local and in-the-know like Au Sauvignon.

Lindsay Cohn is a writer and avid traveler who has visited 46 countries across six continents — and counting.

