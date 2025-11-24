Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

16 of the Best Holiday Gifts From Quince

No matter who you're shopping for, Quince has you covered

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
November 24, 2025 12:16 pm EST
Quince makes it easy to give thoughtful, high-quality pieces without breaking the bank
Quince makes it easy to give thoughtful, high-quality pieces without breaking the bank
Quince

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve spent any amount of time online, chances are you’ve been served a Quince ad — maybe more than once. Maybe you read that Cut piece that dubbed Quince “a one-stop dupe shop for a new generation of discerning, albeit weary, consumers, mostly Millennials who have been burned too many times by sketchy Amazon sellers and fast-fashion impulse buys.” Or maybe you, like me, were lured by the promise of a $50 cashmere sweater that looked eerily similar to the Everlane one you’d been eyeing — the one just outside your budget. And if you happen to be that Millennial, the one who’s been burned a few too many times, you probably bit. I did.

My first foray into Quince was a pair of “Italian Leather & Eco Knit Heeled Mules” — an exact replica of the ones my coworker has sworn by for years, except mine were $60 and hers were $118. I prepared myself to be disappointed and was surprised when I wasn’t.

If I could get the shoes I wanted for almost half the price, what else was fair game? Turns out, virtually everything. Which is exactly what makes Quince such a clutch, one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs, no matter who you’re buying for. Niece? Nephew? Mom? Wife? Boyfriend? Coworker? Jet-setter? Homemaker? Wellness freak? Yes to all.

Below, a few standouts to help you get started — and no judgment if something ends up in your own cart, too.

Travel

Carry-On Suitcase
Carry-On Suitcase

At the time of writing, my go-to carry-on is from Quince. It stacks up with the best polycarbonate luggage in terms of quality and has held up impressively well, despite my remarkable talent for wear and tear.

buy here: $130
Nappa Leather Duffle Bag
Nappa Leather Duffle Bag

I gifted my fiancé this 100% full-grain nappa leather duffle, and it was an immediate hit. It’s the ideal size for a weekender and doubles just as easily as a work-to-gym bag.

Buy here: $200
All-Day Neoprene Toiletry Bag
All-Day Neoprene Toiletry Bag

Everyone needs a toiletry bag, and this one is as simple, reliable and functional as they come.

Buy here: $35

Wellness

Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Plus
Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Plus

Quince’s Collagen Peptides Plus combines collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to support hydrated skin, stronger hair and nails and healthier joints and bones.

Buy here: $30
Two Paddle Pickleball Set
Two Paddle Pickleball Set

For the aspiring pickleball player — or anyone looking for a fun new hobby — a paddle set is a perfect pick.

buy here: $60
Ultra-Soft High-Rise Legging
Ultra-Soft High-Rise Legging

I love a great workout set — just not the premium price tag. This one rivals the cult classics, for a fraction of the cost.

buy Here: $40
Supersoft Fleece Joggers
Supersoft Fleece Joggers

Can’t go wrong with joggers. These have plenty of stretch and a soft fleece lining, and the Supersoft Fleece Pullover Hoodie finishes the outfit perfectly.

Buy here: $45

For Her

14K Gold Diamond Bezel Eternity Band
14K Gold Diamond Bezel Eternity Band

Trust me, she wants jewelry. The good news? You can snag a quality piece without overspending. Take this diamond bezel band, for example, which shines just as beautifully on its own as it does in a stack.

buy here: $400
Italian Leather Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag
Italian Leather Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag

I’ve been on the hunt for a small black leather bag, and no matter where I look, I always end up back at this one.

buy here: $90
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater in Brown
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater in Brown

Quince has made a name for itself with its accessible cashmere, and this oversized crewneck is a perfect example — you’d be looking at roughly $300 elsewhere.

buy here: $120
The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2025
The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2025
 Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend…we’ve got you covered

For Him

Brixton Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
Brixton Polarized Acetate Sunglasses

Does he have a knack for losing pricey sunglasses? You’re in luck — these are not only stylish and high-quality, but also just $50.

buy here: $50
Alpaca-Wool Overcoat
Alpaca-Wool Overcoat

I’m on the hunt for a stylish overcoat for my fiancé, and this one is a top contender. It looks sharp (my priority) and feels ultra-soft with a “teddy-like” texture (his priority).

buy here: $400
Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie
Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie

This buttery-soft cashmere beanie comes in nine colors and makes a perfect stocking stuffer for just about anyone on your list.

buy here: $35

Home

Chunky Hand Knit Wool Throw in Neutral
Chunky Hand Knit Wool Throw in Neutral

For anyone who treasures ultimate coziness, this chunky hand-knit wool throw is a must-have.

buy here: $130
Peony Dusk Reed Diffuser
Peony Dusk Reed Diffuser

Skip the candle this year and opt for something a little more elevated. Crafted by master perfumers using globally sourced ingredients, it fills any space with the fresh, airy scent of early spring, all year long.

buy here: $30
Jupiter Short Tumbler (Set of 6)
Jupiter Short Tumbler (Set of 6)

For the entertainer in your life, a set of colorful tumblers is a perfect addition to their table. Made from durable glass with beaded detailing, these come in five vibrant colors.

buy here: $60

Meet your guide

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.
More from Lindsay Rogers »

More Like This

Gifts for men who have everything
The Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything
harry & david lifestyle image
Be the Best Holiday Party Guest with These Deals
The New York Times Custom Birthday Book, on a newspaper background
Why the New York Times Birthday Book Is the Best Gift I’ve Ever Given
higherdose lifestyle image
The Best Gifts for the Wellness Guru From HigherDOSE

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bellroy All Conditions Card Pocket
If You Need a Bag of Any Sort, Shop This Bellroy Sale

From Our Partner

Rhone Heritage Midweight Hoodie
Rhone’s Black Friday Sale Has No Exclusions

From Our Partner

Here’s How to Get 20% Off at Salt & Stone Right Now
Here’s How to Get 20% Off at Salt & Stone Right Now

From Our Partner

Filson’s Rugged Work Bag Is Now 25% Off
Filson’s Rugged Work Bag Is Now 25% Off

$299$225

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

high frequency movements
The Best High-Frequency Watches
A man reading a book and wearing a quarter zip
It’s a Quarter-Zip Renaissance
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger
You're gonna want to check these out.
Products of the Week: Espresso Machines, Seiko Watches and Camo Jackets
Gifts for men who have everything
The Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week