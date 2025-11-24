16 of the Best Holiday Gifts From Quince

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If you’ve spent any amount of time online, chances are you’ve been served a Quince ad — maybe more than once. Maybe you read that Cut piece that dubbed Quince “a one-stop dupe shop for a new generation of discerning, albeit weary, consumers, mostly Millennials who have been burned too many times by sketchy Amazon sellers and fast-fashion impulse buys.” Or maybe you, like me, were lured by the promise of a $50 cashmere sweater that looked eerily similar to the Everlane one you’d been eyeing — the one just outside your budget. And if you happen to be that Millennial, the one who’s been burned a few too many times, you probably bit. I did.
My first foray into Quince was a pair of “Italian Leather & Eco Knit Heeled Mules” — an exact replica of the ones my coworker has sworn by for years, except mine were $60 and hers were $118. I prepared myself to be disappointed and was surprised when I wasn’t.
If I could get the shoes I wanted for almost half the price, what else was fair game? Turns out, virtually everything. Which is exactly what makes Quince such a clutch, one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs, no matter who you’re buying for. Niece? Nephew? Mom? Wife? Boyfriend? Coworker? Jet-setter? Homemaker? Wellness freak? Yes to all.
Below, a few standouts to help you get started — and no judgment if something ends up in your own cart, too.
Travel
Carry-On Suitcase
At the time of writing, my go-to carry-on is from Quince. It stacks up with the best polycarbonate luggage in terms of quality and has held up impressively well, despite my remarkable talent for wear and tear.
Nappa Leather Duffle Bag
I gifted my fiancé this 100% full-grain nappa leather duffle, and it was an immediate hit. It’s the ideal size for a weekender and doubles just as easily as a work-to-gym bag.
All-Day Neoprene Toiletry Bag
Everyone needs a toiletry bag, and this one is as simple, reliable and functional as they come.
Wellness
Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Plus
Quince’s Collagen Peptides Plus combines collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to support hydrated skin, stronger hair and nails and healthier joints and bones.
Two Paddle Pickleball Set
For the aspiring pickleball player — or anyone looking for a fun new hobby — a paddle set is a perfect pick.
Ultra-Soft High-Rise Legging
I love a great workout set — just not the premium price tag. This one rivals the cult classics, for a fraction of the cost.
Supersoft Fleece Joggers
Can’t go wrong with joggers. These have plenty of stretch and a soft fleece lining, and the Supersoft Fleece Pullover Hoodie finishes the outfit perfectly.
For Her
14K Gold Diamond Bezel Eternity Band
Trust me, she wants jewelry. The good news? You can snag a quality piece without overspending. Take this diamond bezel band, for example, which shines just as beautifully on its own as it does in a stack.
Italian Leather Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag
I’ve been on the hunt for a small black leather bag, and no matter where I look, I always end up back at this one.
Mongolian Cashmere Oversized Crewneck Sweater in Brown
Quince has made a name for itself with its accessible cashmere, and this oversized crewneck is a perfect example — you’d be looking at roughly $300 elsewhere.
For Him
Brixton Polarized Acetate Sunglasses
Does he have a knack for losing pricey sunglasses? You’re in luck — these are not only stylish and high-quality, but also just $50.
Alpaca-Wool Overcoat
I’m on the hunt for a stylish overcoat for my fiancé, and this one is a top contender. It looks sharp (my priority) and feels ultra-soft with a “teddy-like” texture (his priority).
Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie
This buttery-soft cashmere beanie comes in nine colors and makes a perfect stocking stuffer for just about anyone on your list.
Home
Chunky Hand Knit Wool Throw in Neutral
For anyone who treasures ultimate coziness, this chunky hand-knit wool throw is a must-have.
Peony Dusk Reed Diffuser
Skip the candle this year and opt for something a little more elevated. Crafted by master perfumers using globally sourced ingredients, it fills any space with the fresh, airy scent of early spring, all year long.
Jupiter Short Tumbler (Set of 6)
For the entertainer in your life, a set of colorful tumblers is a perfect addition to their table. Made from durable glass with beaded detailing, these come in five vibrant colors.
