The Best Gifts for New Englanders (And New Englander-Types)

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pick out a gift is a difficult task. Picking out a gift for someone who taps their own maple syrup, or is intimately familiar with the Mass Pike, or has an “I conquered Mt. Washington” sticker on their Subaru? Downright perilous. New Englanders are a fickle breed, married to decades-old allegiances with ye olde whatever, insanely particular about seeming insignificant minutia — the most efficient way to identify Mass-hole is to ask for their feelings about Polar Seltzer — and unafraid to tell you that your paltry present sucks.

All of which to say, nailing the perfect holiday gift is a monumental feat. Impossible, however, it is not. New Hampshire-based Orvis, a century-old retailer of elite outdoor gear and classic New England apparel, is here to help you shower your giftees with seriously solid presents. From “perfect” flannels to leather dog collars to sweaters that’ll knock your socks off, Orvis has all the stock you need to satisfy even the most stubborn of New Englanders and similarly affected folk. Shop the brand’s top picks below.

Top Orvis Gifts

InsideHook editor Alex Lauer said it best; “Orvis did not name this the Perfect Flannel Shirt lightly.” Exceptional in every way, available in a ton of festive colors and clocking it at under $100, this is objectively one of the best gifts you can give — dare we even say perfect?

While you’re presumably aware of the iconic heritage style that is the waxed Barbour jacket, you may not know that Orvis is actually one of the largest retailers of outerwear in the United States. Even better, they’ve teamed up with the UK-based brand for an exclusive quilted jacket that will serve as both a coveted collector’s item and a serious coat for the cold season ahead. Score!

This goat suede passport wallet from Orvis is one of the handsomer passport wallets out there. It’s got one passport pocket, one cash pocket, two credit card slots and a fine silky nap, which gives it a worn in look that feels nice in your hand.

Everyone wants a barn coat this season.

This made-in-USA genuine leather dog collar from Orvis comes complete with baller brass shotgun shell detailing and the opportunity to customize with up to 26 characters, making it the perfect gift for man’s best friend (and man).

Similarly, this warm jacquard sweater makes an excellent present for the pointer-fond people in your life.

Along with socks and underwear, pajamas typically round out the unholy trio of uninspired gifts for hard-to-shop-for guys, but not these checked bottoms. Made from the same material as the brand’s cult-perfect flannel shirts, these bottoms are a cut above the competition in virtually every way.

When all else fails, a hearty, neutral crewneck should save the day.