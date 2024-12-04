Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Best Gifts for New Englanders (And New Englander-Types)

No one does Northeast better than Orvis

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 4, 2024 11:14 am
Orvis offers gifts galore for the outdoorsy man.
Orvis offers gifts galore for the outdoorsy man.
Orvis

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pick out a gift is a difficult task. Picking out a gift for someone who taps their own maple syrup, or is intimately familiar with the Mass Pike, or has an “I conquered Mt. Washington” sticker on their Subaru? Downright perilous. New Englanders are a fickle breed, married to decades-old allegiances with ye olde whatever, insanely particular about seeming insignificant minutia — the most efficient way to identify Mass-hole is to ask for their feelings about Polar Seltzer — and unafraid to tell you that your paltry present sucks. 

15 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything
15 Positively Unique Gifts for Men Who Have Everything, According to Men Who Have Everything
 Men are notoriously difficult to shop for…but nothing is impossible

All of which to say, nailing the perfect holiday gift is a monumental feat. Impossible, however, it is not. New Hampshire-based Orvis, a century-old retailer of elite outdoor gear and classic New England apparel, is here to help you shower your giftees with seriously solid presents. From “perfect” flannels to leather dog collars to sweaters that’ll knock your socks off, Orvis has all the stock you need to satisfy even the most stubborn of New Englanders and similarly affected folk. Shop the brand’s top picks below. 

Top Orvis Gifts

Orvis Perfect Flannel Shirt
Orvis Perfect Flannel Shirt
Buy Here : $98

InsideHook editor Alex Lauer said it best; “Orvis did not name this the Perfect Flannel Shirt lightly.” Exceptional in every way, available in a ton of festive colors and clocking it at under $100, this is objectively one of the best gifts you can give — dare we even say perfect?

Review: There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One “Perfect”?
Review: There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One “Perfect”?
 My six-week test of the Perfect Flannel Shirt from Orvis proved how big a difference a bunch of small details can make
Orvis + Barbour Ide Quilted Jacket
Orvis + Barbour Ide Quilted Jacket
Buy Here : $310

While you’re presumably aware of the iconic heritage style that is the waxed Barbour jacket, you may not know that Orvis is actually one of the largest retailers of outerwear in the United States. Even better, they’ve teamed up with the UK-based brand for an exclusive quilted jacket that will serve as both a coveted collector’s item and a serious coat for the cold season ahead. Score!

Orvis Goat Suede Passport Wallet
Orvis Goat Suede Passport Wallet
Buy Here : $110

This goat suede passport wallet from Orvis is one of the handsomer passport wallets out there. It’s got one passport pocket, one cash pocket, two credit card slots and a fine silky nap, which gives it a worn in look that feels nice in your hand.

Orvis Classic Barn Coat
Orvis Classic Barn Coat
Orvis : $169

Everyone wants a barn coat this season.

The Best Barn Coats for Men This Fall, According to Style Editors
The Best Barn Coats for Men This Fall, According to Style Editors
 The workwear staple is red hot this season
Orvis Shotshell Dog Collar
Orvis Shotshell Dog Collar
Buy Here : $49

This made-in-USA genuine leather dog collar from Orvis comes complete with baller brass shotgun shell detailing and the opportunity to customize with up to 26 characters, making it the perfect gift for man’s best friend (and man).

Orvis Best Friend Jacquard Sweater
Orvis Best Friend Jacquard Sweater
Buy Here : $169

Similarly, this warm jacquard sweater makes an excellent present for the pointer-fond people in your life.

Orvis Perfect Flannel Pajama Bottoms
Orvis Perfect Flannel Pajama Bottoms
Buy Here : $98

Along with socks and underwear, pajamas typically round out the unholy trio of uninspired gifts for hard-to-shop-for guys, but not these checked bottoms. Made from the same material as the brand’s cult-perfect flannel shirts, these bottoms are a cut above the competition in virtually every way.

Orvis Newbridge Donegal Crewneck Sweater
Orvis Newbridge Donegal Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $149

When all else fails, a hearty, neutral crewneck should save the day.

More Like This

A Man & His Watch; Tissot PRX 35mm Quartz Blue Dial; Billet Spring Bar Tool; Analog:Shift Autosport Collection 10-Piece Watch Box
The 13 Best Gifts for Watch Lovers
Whether they're fitness junkies or outdoor freaks, these are the best gifts for the active folk in your life.
Copy of The 30 Best Gifts for the Outdoor Fanatic, Cardio Junkie or Otherwise Active Person
Gifts for motorcycle riders
The Best Gifts for Motorcycle Riders, Enthusiasts and the Otherwise Bike-Inclined
Every gift to give the techy in your life
The 14 Best Tech Gifts to Give This Christmas

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
Now’s a Good Time to Buy a Discounted PlayStation 5

$500$424

Bose SoundLink Max
Save $100 on Bose’s Excellent Portable Speaker

$399$299

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Travel gifts
The 31 Best Travel Gifts for the Jet-Setters on Your List This Year
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
December 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December
Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
Cyber Week sales
Every Still-Live Cyber Week Sale You Can Shop This Instant

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Orvis offers gifts galore for the outdoorsy man.

The Best Gifts for New Englanders (And New Englander-Types)

Cyber Week sales

Every Still-Live Cyber Week Sale You Can Shop This Instant

Huckberry Cyber Week sale

Today Is the Last Day to Shop Huckberry’s Cyber Week Sale

Gifts for motorcycle riders

The Best Gifts for Motorcycle Riders, Enthusiasts and the Otherwise Bike-Inclined

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear