The Best Luxury Gifts for Men, Because Money Can Sometimes Buy Happiness

There are gifts, and then there are gifts. The former is an uninspired obligation; the latter, an opportunity to demonstrate to certain men in your life — a doting husband, an adoring father, the actually-came-home-for-Christmas son and so on — just how much you appreciate them. If you’re indeed trying to splurge on the deserving man in your life (or yourself, a deserving man, we won’t tell), you’ve come to the right place. With the help of gentlemanly retailer Mr Porter, we’ve created a bespoke list of the best luxury gifts for men that are the perfect ratio of splashy to splurgy to from the heart.

Below, you’ll find a luxury gift for every type of guy. Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses for the trend-forward fashion brother, a delightful Diptyque for the work-from-home husband. An shiny new Cartier Santos if he’s been very, very good this year. Find everything he could want and more below, all wrapped up in a very expensive bow, or find more great gifts from Mr Porter here. Read on for the best luxury gifts for men, courtesy of Mr Porter.

The Best Luxury Gifts for Men

The greatest luxury of all? Time. And how better to spend it than pawing through The Watch Annual’s yearly encyclopedic capsule of all the delicious timepieces he wants to own?

“Quiet luxury” may have become a bit loud, but the fact remains that understated, expertly-crafted accessories like the world’s finest sunglasses, or perhaps a new, ultra-chic card holder for the Amex platinum, trump an overly-bold holiday sweater any day.

Without question, the height of luxury is a gift he probably doesn’t need and most likely won’t buy himself, but something that he drools over every day. This, to us, can only mean one thing: an exclusive Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, the unsung champion of tiny watches and the best gift he’ll ever receive.

Stocking stuffers tend to carry junky associations, but accessories can also be high-end. Try filling his with a tasteful eau de parfum or on-trend Acne Studios scarf instead of the traditional socks and razors.

What’s more luxurious than warming notes of rose and blackcurrant?

Regardless of his current situation, every man secretly yearns for the subtle upgrades, and styles like the timeless Gucci Horsebit Loafer, or these beautifully finished sweats from Pasadena-based Ghiaia Cashmere should do just the trick.

There’s nothing like a soft cotton throw to brighten up an office, especially if the aforementioned knit is made from an intricate, hand-embroidered patchwork.

Luxury is typically defined by its proximity to craftsmanship. As it turns out, that can look like a lot of different things: a responsibly sourced cashmere beanie, for example, or an aromatic room spray from Aesop.

Plain and simple: if you’re going to go all out this holiday season, it better be on a gold-faced Cartier Santos.

Luxury and necessity don’t necessarily have to be antonyms. Case and point: refined Sulka cufflinks and a leather briefcase are a necessity for making a good impression at the client meeting. (Alternatively, these on-sale Paul Smith cufflinks look pretty snazzy, too.)

Checkmate all other gifts with this beautiful felt chess set from gifting geniuses The Cornan Shop.