The Best Luxury Gifts for Men, Because Money Can Sometimes Buy Happiness

Forget life's simple pleasures — he deserves a Cartier this year

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 16, 2024 11:03 am
best luxury gifts for men
The best luxury gifts for men, with a little help from Mr Porter.
Mr Porter

There are gifts, and then there are gifts. The former is an uninspired obligation; the latter, an opportunity to demonstrate to certain men in your life — a doting husband, an adoring father, the actually-came-home-for-Christmas son and so on — just how much you appreciate them. If you’re indeed trying to splurge on the deserving man in your life (or yourself, a deserving man, we won’t tell), you’ve come to the right place. With the help of gentlemanly retailer Mr Porter, we’ve created a bespoke list of the best luxury gifts for men that are the perfect ratio of splashy to splurgy to from the heart.

Below, you’ll find a luxury gift for every type of guy. Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses for the trend-forward fashion brother, a delightful Diptyque for the work-from-home husband. An shiny new Cartier Santos if he’s been very, very good this year. Find everything he could want and more below, all wrapped up in a very expensive bow, or find more great gifts from Mr Porter here. Read on for the best luxury gifts for men, courtesy of Mr Porter.

The Best Luxury Gifts for Men

The Watch Annual 2023 Exclusive MR PORTER Edition Hardcover Book
The Watch Annual 2023 Exclusive MR PORTER Edition Hardcover Book
Buy Here : $290

The greatest luxury of all? Time. And how better to spend it than pawing through The Watch Annual’s yearly encyclopedic capsule of all the delicious timepieces he wants to own?

Jaques Marie Mage Chelsea Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Jaques Marie Mage Chelsea Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Buy Here : $870
Saint Laurent Logo-Print Upcycled Cross-Grain Leather Cardholder
Saint Laurent Logo-Print Upcycled Cross-Grain Leather Cardholder
Buy Here : $300

“Quiet luxury” may have become a bit loud, but the fact remains that understated, expertly-crafted accessories like the world’s finest sunglasses, or perhaps a new, ultra-chic card holder for the Amex platinum, trump an overly-bold holiday sweater any day.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Small Seconds Sydney 45.6mm Watch, Ref No. JLQ385852E
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Small Seconds Sydney 45.6mm Watch, Ref No. JLQ385852E
Buy Here : $11200

Without question, the height of luxury is a gift he probably doesn’t need and most likely won’t buy himself, but something that he drools over every day. This, to us, can only mean one thing: an exclusive Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso, the unsung champion of tiny watches and the best gift he’ll ever receive.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum, 100ml
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum, 100ml
Buy Here : $235
Acne Studios Veda Fringed Checked Wool-Blend Scarf
Acne Studios Veda Fringed Checked Wool-Blend Scarf
Buy Here : $260

Stocking stuffers tend to carry junky associations, but accessories can also be high-end. Try filling his with a tasteful eau de parfum or on-trend Acne Studios scarf instead of the traditional socks and razors.

Diptyque Baies Scented Candle, 190g
Diptyque Baies Scented Candle, 190g
Buy Here : $74

What’s more luxurious than warming notes of rose and blackcurrant?

Ghiaia Cashmere Tapered Cashmere Sweatpants
Ghiaia Cashmere Tapered Cashmere Sweatpants
Buy Here : $1055
Gucci Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers
Gucci Horsebit 1953 Leather Loafers
Buy Here : $1050

Regardless of his current situation, every man secretly yearns for the subtle upgrades, and styles like the timeless Gucci Horsebit Loafer, or these beautifully finished sweats from Pasadena-based Ghiaia Cashmere should do just the trick.

RRL Embroidered Patchwork Cotton Blanket
RRL Embroidered Patchwork Cotton Blanket
Buy Here : $995

There’s nothing like a soft cotton throw to brighten up an office, especially if the aforementioned knit is made from an intricate, hand-embroidered patchwork.

Aesop Olous Aromatique Room Spray, 100ml
Aesop Olous Aromatique Room Spray, 100ml
Buy Here : $61
Inis Meáin Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
Inis Meáin Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
Buy Here : $275

Luxury is typically defined by its proximity to craftsmanship. As it turns out, that can look like a lot of different things: a responsibly sourced cashmere beanie, for example, or an aromatic room spray from Aesop.

Cartier Santos de Cartier Automatic 35.1mm Interchangeable Watch, Ref. No. CRWSSA0065
Cartier Santos de Cartier Automatic 35.1mm Interchangeable Watch, Ref. No. CRWSSA0065
Buy Here : $7050

Plain and simple: if you’re going to go all out this holiday season, it better be on a gold-faced Cartier Santos.

Montblanc Meisterstück Leather Briefcase
Montblanc Meisterstück Leather Briefcase
Buy Here : $3075
Sulka Nickel-Plated and Enamel Cufflinks
Sulka Nickel-Plated and Enamel Cufflinks
Buy Here : $295

Luxury and necessity don’t necessarily have to be antonyms. Case and point: refined Sulka cufflinks and a leather briefcase are a necessity for making a good impression at the client meeting. (Alternatively, these on-sale Paul Smith cufflinks look pretty snazzy, too.)

The Conran Shop Wood and Felt Chess Set
The Conran Shop Wood and Felt Chess Set
Buy Here : $405

Checkmate all other gifts with this beautiful felt chess set from gifting geniuses The Cornan Shop.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

