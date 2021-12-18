Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness > Advice

These Last-Minute Gifts Are Sure to Please — And Don’t Require Shipping

You'll have to get creative with a printer, but we trust you

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated December 23, 2024 10:26 am
No Ship Gifts
Getty Images

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Bad news: with Christmas just two-days away, even the fastest gifts will no longer arrive in time. The good news: there are tons of great gifts that don’t require any shipping whatsoever. The classic e-gift card, of course, but more creative endeavors than that, too. Subscriptions, delivery services, celebrity messages, that kind of thing.

InsideHook’s 2024 Gift Guide
InsideHook’s 2024 Gift Guide

You’ve got questions, we’ve got gifts.

We’ve found myriad gifts that will make someone’s holiday bright while totally disguising the fact that you, like last year and the year before and the year before that, may have dropped the ball. No need to thank us, just hurry up and get to gifting before time actually runs out. Below, the best last minute gifts that require no shipping what so ever.

The Best Last Minute No-Ship Gifts

Headspace
Headspace
Buy Here

The holidays can be a stressful time. Less so with the gift of Headspace, an app service that offers hundreds of guided meditations, mindfulness tools, soothing soundscapes and pro tips on relaxing and unwinding. Score a yearly subscription (for them or for you) for less than $5 a month.

Audible Subscription
Audible Subscription
Buy Here

Dry historical fiction, award-winning coffee table biographies, high-fantasy smut — whatever they’re into, there’s an audiobook for them on Audible. A subscription allows them to score access to a massive library of best-selling books and top podcasts straight from their mobile device.

10 Experiences to Gift to Someone Who Has Everything
10 Experiences to Gift to Someone Who Has Everything
 Put down the candles and whiskey stones! We’ve got something better.
Boatsetter
Boatsetter
Buy Here

Give the gift of the open oceans with Boatsetter, an Airbnb-style boat rental service that offers a host of seaworthy vessels – and a veteran captain to chauffer you around — that range from dingys to yachts. 

ClassPass Membership
ClassPass Membership
Buy Here

A ClassPass membership is a top-tier gift — the berth of options available on the platform makes its it a thoughtful present for any person who enjoys a workout class, wellness activity, or even deep-tissue massage.

Book of the Month
Book of the Month
Buy Here

The OG book subscription service will send her 5-7 thoughtfully curated new book recommendations each month. Then all she has to do is choose the book she wants to dive into, read and repeat. 

Drizly Alcohol & Liquor Delivery
Drizly

Drizly

Buy Here

Ah, yes, the universal gift. Whether it’s beer, wine or spirits, Drizly delivers alcohol directly to your recipient’s door. All you have to do is enter the their address and browse thousands of available gifts, from Cabernet to Champagne to Coors. Done and done.

Goldbelly

Goldbelly

Buy Here

Ever wish you could gift your favorite hometown delicacy? Now you can, whether you’re still in the area or not. Goldbelly is a service that lets you deliver food, even if it’s thousands of miles away, meaning you can support local restaurants and give someone their (or your) favorite food at the same time. Yum!

Cameo
Cameo

Cameo

Buy Here

Here’s the deal: Cameo gives you the chance to gift something a bit more intimate than a pair of socks. More than a bit, actually; the service allows you to request personalized messages to your giftee from their favorite stars in the form of customized video messages, live video calls and direct messages. Rates and availability differ depending on the personality in question, but we’re positive you can easily track down someone your aunt/niece/wife loves.

Soothe

Soothe

Buy Here

Soothe doesn’t offer some revolutionary new massage (sorry to those interested in gifting experimental shiatsu) but rather brings tried-and-true comfort straight to your recipient’s door. Offering daily massages in the luxury of your own home, Soothe allows you to give the gift of a trained, vetted and background-checked professional masseuse, without all the uncomfortable surroundings.

Masterclass

Masterclass

Buy Here

If you somehow missed the Masterclass craze — perhaps you were too busy cultivating your sourdough starter or just couldn’t stand to look up from TikTok — the platform offers lessons on a whole variety of topics, ranging from personal wellness to cooking to astrophysics, led by leaders in the field. Courses vary in length and number of classes, but the pin-point attention to detail, coupled with an easy-to-follow lesson plan, host of resources, and integrated technology (pause and rewind are always your friends) makes this the perfect gift for that forever student. Right now, Masterclass is even offering a special deal of a subscription: a 2-for-1 offer, starting at just $15 a month.

Black Tomato

Black Tomato

Buy Here

Shipping cutoffs may be upon us, but it’s still not too late for you to win big come Christmas morning. We’re talking real big. This year, give the gift of a vacation … and one that you’ve already taken the liberty of planning, at that. Black Tomato is a luxury travel company best known for their totally custom (and awesome) itineraries that’ll outfit you with the perfect surprise vacation, from the accommodations right down to the excursions. Albeit just a jumping-off point, you can peruse some of their existing itineraries for inspiration — including the “Get Lost,” which brings patrons to unknown, uncharted destinations and charges them with exploring their way through them. Best Christmas present ever?

Sugarwish Box
Sugarwish

Sugarwish

Buy Here

You simply buy the experience, and your recipient then gets to pick from a whole selection of premier products, like candy, cookies, snacks, coffee/tea or even dog treats.

More Like This

last minute Amazon gifts
20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
best luxury gifts for men
The Best Luxury Gifts for Men, Because Money Can Sometimes Buy Happiness
A pair of Nike sneakers coming down the chimney. We compiled the best affordable Nike gifts to give this holiday season.
10 Swoosh-tastic Nike Gifts, All $100 or Less, to Give This Holiday Season

Wellness > Advice
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Puma x Noah Hat
A Sneaky Good PUMA Collab Just Hit Sale

$60$39

On The ROGER Spin 2
Federer’s Signature Sneaker Is on Sale

$140$109

Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi’s Best-Fitting Jeans Are an Extra 30% Off

$70$37

Gap Wool-Blend Topcoat
We Just Found the Biggest Deal of the Year at Gap

$248$99

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
North Outdoor Pool at East Bank Club
I Spent 10 Hours at Chicago’s 350,000-Square-Foot Health Club
last minute Amazon gifts
20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time
From Tekla to Uniqlo this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: A Uniqlo Collab, Moon Boots and Trainers
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Young woman with reindeer headband and champagne bottle and glass
The 7 Best Champagnes for Every Holiday Occasion

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Advice, Right This Way

No Ship Gifts

10 Last-Minute Gifts That Are Sure to Please — And Don't Require Shipping

Women in lingerie

Take It From a Woman: How to Buy Lingerie She’ll Actually Wear

A collage of the best jewelry gifts for women.

13 Perfect Jewelry Gifts, From Affordable to Splurge-Worthy

Cyber Week sales

Every Still-Live Cyber Week Sale You Can Shop This Instant

Explore More Advice

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches