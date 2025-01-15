Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

The Best Gifts for Her Are on Sale at Huckberry

Whether she's into rugged shackets or cozy cardigans, Huckberry has the perfect gift for her

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
January 15, 2025 10:25 am
Don't let Valentine's Day creep up on you.
Huckberry

I’m aware the holiday season came to a close a mere two weeks ago…but there really is no end to gift-giving. Valentine’s Day, for example, is only a month away, and as with all holidays, will be here before we know it. So, why not save yourself from the inevitable last-minute stress shopping and take a little time today to buy the lady in your life a gift that doesn’t scream I completely forgot Valentine’s Day was this Friday, here is a card and a box of drugstore chocolates.

Since we are coming off the tail of the holidays, I don’t think you need to go overboard on Valentine’s Day. Some flowers and one high-quality item from a reputable brand should suffice. Where do we go for top-tier curation and a selection of gifts that are sure to impress? Huckberry.

While the lifestyle brand is largely known for its more rugged outdoor gear and apparel, Huckberry offers a sizable selection of products for the ladies as well. Whether she’s into cozy sweaters or sturdy shackets (or both!) Huckberry’s got the right gift for her — and at a pretty good price. Below, I’ve highlighted some gift ideas that are both stellar and on sale.

Lunya Women’s Cozy Cotton Silk Pocket Henley
Lunya Women’s Cozy Cotton Silk Pocket Henley
Huckberry : $218 $153

Alex Mill Women's Zip Jumpsuit in Herringbone<br>
Alex Mill Women’s Zip Jumpsuit in Herringbone
Huckberry: $225 $180
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Huckberry : $100 $80
Hoto Tools Electric Wine Opener
Hoto Tools Electric Wine Opener
Huckberry : $30 $25
Article One x Mission Workshop Sunglasses
Article One x Mission Workshop Sunglasses
Huckberry : $255 $204
Topo Designs Mountain Accessory Shoulder Bag
Topo Designs Mountain Accessory Shoulder Bag
Huckberry : $49 $39
Huckberry Lined Rag Wool Patch BeanieHuckberry
Huckberry Lined Rag Wool Patch BeanieHuckberry
Huckberry : $45 $36
Alex Mill Women’s KB Rib Sweater
Alex Mill Women’s KB Rib Sweater
Huckberry : $145 $116
Rythm Women’s Oversized Denim Shacket
Rythm Women’s Oversized Denim Shacket
Huckberry : $95 $71

Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

