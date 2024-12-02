Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Best Gifts for Motorcycle Riders, Enthusiasts and the Otherwise Bike-Inclined

Finding the perfect present for someone who lives life on two wheels doesn't have to be complicated

By Carl Caminetti
December 2, 2024 7:50 pm
Gifts for motorcycle riders
Need a gift for a motorcycle rider? Try Harley-Davidson.
Harley-Davidson

Gifting for an impassioned hobbyist can be difficult. Even more so if the hobby involves touching 90 on the open highway. Anyone who knows a person who lives life on two wheels will tell you that motorcycle riders (read: bikers) can prove a particularly difficult group to shop for. Gear tends to be hyperspecific, not to mention exorbitantly expensive, and bike accessories are more or less the chopper equivalent of boxers — as in, highly intimate and probably best to avoid

If we’re describing you, no need to fret — there’s a present for every and all road hog at Harley-Davidson. The iconic American bike manufacturer just released it’s annual gift guide, overflowing with gear, garb and paraphanellia perfect for the moto-obsessed rider you know. We’re talking burnished leather riding boots, neon bar signs, cycle-proof travel mugs and more, all available to shop now. 

We’ve rounded up our top gifting picks for a very Harley Holiday season, complete with all the best gifts for motorcycle riders. Or, check out the entirety of the Harley-Davidson gift guide here. Below, the best gifts for motorcycle riders, enthusiasts and otherwise bike-pilled people in your life.

The Best Harley-Davidson Gifts

Harley-Davidson Victory Lane II Leather Jacket
Harley-Davidson Victory Lane II Leather Jacket
Buy Here : $500

Nothing telegraphs “I ride a Harley” like a badass leather jacket. Especially if it has a H-D logo plastered across the front.

Harley-Davidson Smooth Grain Snap Leather Front Pocket Bifold Cognac Wallet
Harley-Davidson Smooth Grain Snap Leather Front Pocket Bifold Cognac Wallet
Buy Here : $45

Ensure they never loose their cards (or their wallet) again.

Harley-Davidson Outrush R Modular Bluetooth Helmet
Harley-Davidson Outrush R Modular Bluetooth Helmet
Buy Here : $325

Outfitted with state-of-the-art protection and modular Bluetooth, this premium Outrush helmet is always a good option for the daily rider.

Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Metal Bottle Opener
Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Metal Bottle Opener
Buy Here : $20

Hear that? That was an engine rev ice-cold brewski being opened.

Harley-Davidson Hustin Waterproof Leather Riding Boots
Harley-Davidson Hustin Waterproof Leather Riding Boots
Buy Here : $210

Excellent for cruising. Even better for bar-hopping.

Harley-Davidson H-D Neon Bar & Shield Tin Sign
Harley-Davidson H-D Neon Bar & Shield Tin Sign
Buy Here : $20

If you ride a chopper and don’t have a neon H-D bar sign, what are you doing?

Harley-Davidson H-D Eagle Rider Long Sleeve Tee
Harley-Davidson H-D Eagle Rider Long Sleeve Tee
Buy Here : $45

I’m proud to be an American…

Harley-Davidson Matte Black Travel Coffee Mug
Harley-Davidson Matte Black Travel Coffee Mug
Buy Here : $38

Spill-proof? Try ride-proof.

Harley-Davidson H-D Script Beanie
Harley-Davidson H-D Script Beanie
Buy Here : $25

A beanie for their impossible cool, totally windswept, slightly chill head.

Harley-Davidson Casual Aviator Sunglasses
Harley-Davidson Casual Aviator Sunglasses
Buy Here : $35

Like Top-Gun shades, but for bikers.

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

Gifts for motorcycle riders

