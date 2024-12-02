The Best Gifts for Motorcycle Riders, Enthusiasts and the Otherwise Bike-Inclined

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Gifting for an impassioned hobbyist can be difficult. Even more so if the hobby involves touching 90 on the open highway. Anyone who knows a person who lives life on two wheels will tell you that motorcycle riders (read: bikers) can prove a particularly difficult group to shop for. Gear tends to be hyperspecific, not to mention exorbitantly expensive, and bike accessories are more or less the chopper equivalent of boxers — as in, highly intimate and probably best to avoid

If we’re describing you, no need to fret — there’s a present for every and all road hog at Harley-Davidson. The iconic American bike manufacturer just released it’s annual gift guide, overflowing with gear, garb and paraphanellia perfect for the moto-obsessed rider you know. We’re talking burnished leather riding boots, neon bar signs, cycle-proof travel mugs and more, all available to shop now.

We’ve rounded up our top gifting picks for a very Harley Holiday season, complete with all the best gifts for motorcycle riders. Or, check out the entirety of the Harley-Davidson gift guide here. Below, the best gifts for motorcycle riders, enthusiasts and otherwise bike-pilled people in your life.

The Best Harley-Davidson Gifts

Nothing telegraphs “I ride a Harley” like a badass leather jacket. Especially if it has a H-D logo plastered across the front.

Ensure they never loose their cards (or their wallet) again.

Outfitted with state-of-the-art protection and modular Bluetooth, this premium Outrush helmet is always a good option for the daily rider.

Hear that? That was an engine rev ice-cold brewski being opened.

Excellent for cruising. Even better for bar-hopping.

If you ride a chopper and don’t have a neon H-D bar sign, what are you doing?

I’m proud to be an American…

Spill-proof? Try ride-proof.

A beanie for their impossible cool, totally windswept, slightly chill head.

Like Top-Gun shades, but for bikers.