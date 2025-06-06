Ray-Ban Meta Sunglasses, the Ultimate Father’s Day Gift, Are on Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With Father’s Day right around the corner — the holiday falls on Sunday, June 15 this year — the time to snag a gift for the dad in your life is now. Like, today, now. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with dozens of recs for every type of dad, including the athleisure lover and golf fanatic. Even more luckily, one of the best Father’s Day gifts, especially for the techy type, just went on sale. The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer, a pair of camera-infused, AI-powered shades, are currently discounted by $60, the cheapest we’ve seen them yet, making it the perfect time to snag a pair for him… and yourself, if you know what’s good for you.

What makes the sunnies such a solid gift? The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers are one of the few pieces of wearable tech that actually get it right, with intuitive, easy-to-use controls and a level of base functionality — the glasses allow you to record videos and snap photos with their built-in 12 megapixel camera — that makes them a life upgrade for virtually everybody. You can also take calls and or listen to music, and the AI-powered integration with the entire Meta suite makes for seamless integration with your favorite apps.

Better yet, they look the part of a regular Ray-Ban. The Ray-Ban Wayfarer remains one of the most iconic styles of all time; the sleek frame translates to instant cool, and with unobtrusive cameras and a slim silhouette, doesn’t instantly telegraphy “dorky smart goggles.” Which all adds up to one thing: a great addition to your summertime tech arsenal, and an even better gift for dads everywhere.

The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers are available from both Amazon and Meta in a variety of colors, and with the hefty 20% discount, start at just $239. Pick a pair below.