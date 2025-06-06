Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Ray-Ban Meta Sunglasses, the Ultimate Father’s Day Gift, Are on Sale

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers combine top-tier tech with an iconic sunglasses frame. They also make a great present for dad.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 6, 2025 11:40 am EDT
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer
The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers make a perfect gift for Father's Day.
Meta

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With Father’s Day right around the corner — the holiday falls on Sunday, June 15 this year — the time to snag a gift for the dad in your life is now. Like, today, now. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with dozens of recs for every type of dad, including the athleisure lover and golf fanatic. Even more luckily, one of the best Father’s Day gifts, especially for the techy type, just went on sale. The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer, a pair of camera-infused, AI-powered shades, are currently discounted by $60, the cheapest we’ve seen them yet, making it the perfect time to snag a pair for him… and yourself, if you know what’s good for you.

The 51 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
The 51 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
 Gifts for every type of father imaginable

What makes the sunnies such a solid gift? The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers are one of the few pieces of wearable tech that actually get it right, with intuitive, easy-to-use controls and a level of base functionality — the glasses allow you to record videos and snap photos with their built-in 12 megapixel camera — that makes them a life upgrade for virtually everybody. You can also take calls and or listen to music, and the AI-powered integration with the entire Meta suite makes for seamless integration with your favorite apps.

Better yet, they look the part of a regular Ray-Ban. The Ray-Ban Wayfarer remains one of the most iconic styles of all time; the sleek frame translates to instant cool, and with unobtrusive cameras and a slim silhouette, doesn’t instantly telegraphy “dorky smart goggles.” Which all adds up to one thing: a great addition to your summertime tech arsenal, and an even better gift for dads everywhere.

The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers are available from both Amazon and Meta in a variety of colors, and with the hefty 20% discount, start at just $239. Pick a pair below.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer Sunglasses
Amazon : $299 $239 Meta : $299 $239

More Like This

Best golf gifts
The Best Gifts for Golfers, Dads or Otherwise
These cashmere sock shoes are perfect for Father's Day.
These Cashmere Shoe Socks Are a Quiet Luxury Flex
Father's Day gifts Vuori
13 Under-$100 Father’s Day Gifts From Vuori to Please Even the Pickiest of Dads
These are the best grooming sets for Father's Day.
The Best Grooming Gift Sets to Give Dad This Father’s Day

Leisure > Gear
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Top-Shelf AirPods Are $80 Off at Best Buy

$250$170

Parachute Heirloom TENCEL™ Linen Fitted Sheet
It’s Finally Time for Linen Sheets. Parachute’s Are Already on Sale.

$150$105

Cole Haan GrandPro Breakaway Leather Sneaker
You’ll Never Guess Who Makes These Sneakers

$130$100

Apple Watch Series 10
Now’s the Best Time to Buy an Apple Watch Series 10

$399$299

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"
Tinder Is Testing Out a New Height Filter
anOrdain Model 2 Porcelain; Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Carbonox; Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925; Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli Dial; Omega Railmaster
The Best Watches of May

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

Bikepacking gear laid out for a month-long ride along the Great Divide Route

How I’m Preparing to Bikepack From Canada to Mexico

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Camp Collar Shirts to Seersucker Swim Trunks: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Buck Mason to Haven, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Cookware, Coolers and Swim Shorts

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer

Ray-Ban Meta Sunglasses, the Ultimate Father’s Day Gift, Are on Sale

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water