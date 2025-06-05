The Best Gifts for Golfers, Dads or Otherwise

Given that it typically takes over the life of the involved party (it’s good for you), you’d think the best golf gifts would be easy to come by. Unfortunately, the market for green goodies and fairway fare is pocketed with all sorts of hazards — unflattering apparel and shoddy gear are as common as an early tee-off time. A little handicap (read: help) goes a long way from separating the pro gifts from the amateur junk, and we, an editorial staff filled with golf fans and fanatics, are here to help.

Using our collective brainpower and decades of experience golfing at every level, we’ve rounded up an eagle of a golf gift guide to help you present presents to the most die-hard of players and enthusiasts; within, you’ll find hybrid footwear, trending golf apparel and elite-level gear to help them take a few strokes off their game. Find the best gifts for the golfer in your life below.

Best Golf Gifts

Titleist Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2 Putter So you wanna putt like a pro? You’re looking at the right product. This classic putter shape will have you sinking the ball with perfect form on the green. The Newport 2 Putter has a new Studio Carbon Steel face insert painted with nickel to make it more durable and is treated with chain-link pattern technology for a better roll. With this, you’ll be lowering your handicap in no time. Buy Here : $500

Garmin Approach S50 Golf GPS Smartwatch The rumors are true — the Garmin Approach S50 comes preloaded with 43,000+ courses. With accurate green distances, hazard view function and Playslike Distance (a feature that tells you how far each shot truly is, adjusting yardage for elevation changes), the smartwatch a real game changer, and that’s not even mentioning the slew of connected features standard to the device. Buy Here : $400

Proof 72-Hour Merino Pique Polo It may not be explicitly for the fine sport of golf, but this Merino Pique Polo from Proof really does live up to its 72-hour mantle, and, with a trim, versatile cut, can be worn in the office and on the green alike. AKA, a pretty good gift! Buy Here : $98

Titleist GT2 Driver Fore! Just kidding — not with this driver. It’s designed to grace players who might not hit the ball face-on with a little forgiveness. The GT2 is a balanced club thanks to its internal weighting so it might be worth buying the dad who’s just discovered the glory of spending four hours on the course with his buddies. Buy Here : $650 – $850

New Balance 550 Golf Shoe The modern (and stylish) golfer will know Malbon and hopefully New Balance. Now you can mesh your worlds together and get exclusive New Balance golf shoe colorways through Malbon’s site. Don’t worry they’ve got a waterproof upper and still have decent traction on the course. Buy Here : $140

Malbon Performance Raglan Quarter-Zip Please dear god, you do not need to look like your elderly relative on the golf course. Wear fitted synthetics and wear this quater-zip. It’s from Malbon’s performance collection and is created with comfort in mind. Made out of nylon and spandex, it’s light, breathable and perfect for hitting under par. Buy Here : $148

FootJoy Pure Touch Glove Smooth like butter is how some would describe the feeling of putting on a new FootJoy Pure Touch glove. So why not get your dad a new one? Buy Here : $38

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls I’m assuming your dad doesn’t need an excess of balls (because he’s obviously a straight shot every single time) but just in case, you won’t go wrong with a dozen Pro V1’s. You can even customize them to your heart’s desire. Unless of course he prefers the Pro V1X’s — then you can get those. Buy Here : $55

FootJoy Premiere Series – Field LX FootJoy is one of the hottest names in the golf shoe game, and their Field LX style is physical proof why. The full-grain waterproof leather, collar, VersaTrax+ outsole and OrthoLite EcoPlush FitBed cushioning make them the only choice for serious players. Buy Here : $245

Metalwood Studio Turbo Polo If John Daly and Supreme spawned a polo shirt, we imagine it would look something like this swaggy, streetwear-inspired flame red Turbo Polo from Metalwood Studios. Buy Here : $130 $65

Oakley BiSphaera Polarized Sunglasses Like it or not, this is what peak golf performance looks like. No, seriously — these dual-lens shades are come with Oakley’s Prizm Tungsten Polarized tech and have anti-slip nose-pads for a zero-interference stroke. Buy Here : $267