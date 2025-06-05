Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

The Best Gifts for Golfers, Dads or Otherwise

Nailing a hole-in-one gift has never been easier

By Hanna Agro and Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 5, 2025 5:10 pm EDT
Best golf gifts
The best golf gifts to bestow upon the green-obsessed in your life.
Malbon Golf

Given that it typically takes over the life of the involved party (it’s good for you), you’d think the best golf gifts would be easy to come by. Unfortunately, the market for green goodies and fairway fare is pocketed with all sorts of hazards — unflattering apparel and shoddy gear are as common as an early tee-off time. A little handicap (read: help) goes a long way from separating the pro gifts from the amateur junk, and we, an editorial staff filled with golf fans and fanatics, are here to help.

The 51 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
The 51 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
 Gifts for every type of father imaginable

Using our collective brainpower and decades of experience golfing at every level, we’ve rounded up an eagle of a golf gift guide to help you present presents to the most die-hard of players and enthusiasts; within, you’ll find hybrid footwear, trending golf apparel and elite-level gear to help them take a few strokes off their game. Find the best gifts for the golfer in your life below.

Best Golf Gifts

Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf Shoes
Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf Shoes

Leave it to Nike to remake one of the greatest sneakers of all time into a seriously good golf cleat.

Buy Here : $160 $89
Bugatchi UV50 Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover
Bugatchi UV50 Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover

A stretchy, UV50-proof quarter-zip in a handful of playful colors? He’ll be the talk of the club.

Buy Here : $139
lululemon Structured Classic Ball Cap
lululemon Structured Classic Ball Cap

It’s called manifesting. Look it up.

Buy Here : $38
Titleist Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2 Putter
Titleist Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2 Putter

So you wanna putt like a pro? You’re looking at the right product. This classic putter shape will have you sinking the ball with perfect form on the green. The Newport 2 Putter has a new Studio Carbon Steel face insert painted with nickel to make it more durable and is treated with chain-link pattern technology for a better roll. With this, you’ll be lowering your handicap in no time.

Buy Here : $500
Garmin Approach S50 Golf GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Approach S50 Golf GPS Smartwatch

The rumors are true — the Garmin Approach S50 comes preloaded with 43,000+ courses. With accurate green distances, hazard view function and Playslike Distance (a feature that tells you how far each shot truly is, adjusting yardage for elevation changes), the smartwatch a real game changer, and that’s not even mentioning the slew of connected features standard to the device.

Buy Here : $400
Sonic Editions Frank Sinatra Golfing Framed Print
Sonic Editions Frank Sinatra Golfing Framed Print

Perfect for the office, where he can stare longingly at it and no one else has to see it.

Buy Here : $379
D.S. & Durga Golfjazz Cologne
D.S. & Durga Golfjazz Cologne

(Jerry Seinfeld voice) “Ya like jazz?”

Buy Here : $210
Proof 72-Hour Merino Pique Polo
Proof 72-Hour Merino Pique Polo

It may not be explicitly for the fine sport of golf, but this Merino Pique Polo from Proof really does live up to its 72-hour mantle, and, with a trim, versatile cut, can be worn in the office and on the green alike. AKA, a pretty good gift!

Buy Here : $98
Sun Mountain Golf ClubGlider Meridian Club Cover Travel Bag
Sun Mountain Golf ClubGlider Meridian Club Cover Travel Bag

Behind every great golfer is an ever greater travel bag.

Buy Here : $320
Titleist GT2 Driver
Titleist GT2 Driver

Fore! Just kidding — not with this driver. It’s designed to grace players who might not hit the ball face-on with a little forgiveness. The GT2 is a balanced club thanks to its internal weighting so it might be worth buying the dad who’s just discovered the glory of spending four hours on the course with his buddies.

Buy Here : $650 – $850
New Balance 550 Golf Shoe
New Balance 550 Golf Shoe

The modern (and stylish) golfer will know Malbon and hopefully New Balance. Now you can mesh your worlds together and get exclusive New Balance golf shoe colorways through Malbon’s site. Don’t worry they’ve got a waterproof upper and still have decent traction on the course.

Buy Here : $140
Malbon Performance Raglan Quarter-Zip
Malbon Performance Raglan Quarter-Zip

Please dear god, you do not need to look like your elderly relative on the golf course. Wear fitted synthetics and wear this quater-zip. It’s from Malbon’s performance collection and is created with comfort in mind. Made out of nylon and spandex, it’s light, breathable and perfect for hitting under par.

Buy Here : $148
FootJoy Pure Touch Glove
FootJoy Pure Touch Glove

Smooth like butter is how some would describe the feeling of putting on a new FootJoy Pure Touch glove. So why not get your dad a new one?

Buy Here : $38
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

I’m assuming your dad doesn’t need an excess of balls (because he’s obviously a straight shot every single time) but just in case, you won’t go wrong with a dozen Pro V1’s. You can even customize them to your heart’s desire. Unless of course he prefers the Pro V1X’s — then you can get those.

Buy Here : $55
FootJoy Premiere Series – Field LX
FootJoy Premiere Series – Field LX

FootJoy is one of the hottest names in the golf shoe game, and their Field LX style is physical proof why. The full-grain waterproof leather, collar, VersaTrax+ outsole and OrthoLite EcoPlush FitBed cushioning make them the only choice for serious players.

Buy Here : $245
Metalwood Studio Turbo Polo
Metalwood Studio Turbo Polo

If John Daly and Supreme spawned a polo shirt, we imagine it would look something like this swaggy, streetwear-inspired flame red Turbo Polo from Metalwood Studios.

Buy Here : $130 $65
Godinger Golf Whiskey Decanter Set
Godinger Golf Whiskey Decanter Set

A gift that combines two of golfer’s favorite things —that is, novelty items and boozing — seems like a pretty sure bet.

Buy Here : $125
The New York Times Golf’s Greatest Moments Book
The New York Times Golf’s Greatest Moments Book

A thoughtful way to help him relive golf’s greatest moments.

Buy Here : $90
Wren Insulated Dry Bag Cooler
Wren Insulated Dry Bag Cooler

The best way to discretely tote around a few brews on the fairway, period.

Buy Here : $58
TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch 42mm
TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch 42mm

Chances are, the big golf guy you know is probably a big watch guy, too. This sleek TAG Heuer Calibre E4 is as horological-meets-high-tech as it gets.

Buy Here : $1500
Yard Games Putter Pong
Yard Games Putter Pong

For when we can’t get out to the green, but he can get out to the backyard.

Buy Here : $130
Oakley BiSphaera Polarized Sunglasses
Oakley BiSphaera Polarized Sunglasses

Like it or not, this is what peak golf performance looks like. No, seriously — these dual-lens shades are come with Oakley’s Prizm Tungsten Polarized tech and have anti-slip nose-pads for a zero-interference stroke.

Buy Here : $267
Theragun Mini (3rd Generation)
Theragun Mini (3rd Generation)

Aches and pains are inevitable, especially with his swing. Help him preempt the next-day soreness with this pocket-sized Theragun.

Buy Here : $220 $200
Graphic Image On the Green Golf Score Keeper
Graphic Image On the Green Golf Score Keeper

A particularly delightful way for him to lord his birdies over his buddies.

Buy Here : $45

More Like This

These cashmere sock shoes are perfect for Father's Day.
These Cashmere Shoe Socks Are a Quiet Luxury Flex
Father's Day gifts Vuori
13 Under-$100 Father’s Day Gifts From Vuori to Please Even the Pickiest of Dads
These are the best grooming sets for Father's Day.
The Best Grooming Gift Sets to Give Dad This Father’s Day
unique Father's Day gift uncrate
The Most Unique Father’s Day Gifts on the Market, Courtesy of Uncrate

Leisure

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Women Want You to Wear Camp Collars This Summer. Madewell Has One On Sale.
Women Want You to Wear Camp Collars This Summer. Madewell Has One On Sale.

$78$70

Our Place titanium cookware
Everything Is 30% Off at Our Place

From Our Partner

Yeti’s Barware Is 20% Off
Yeti’s Barware Is 20% Off

From Our Partner

Everlane Sale Styles Are Up to 70% Off
Everlane Sale Styles Are Up to 70% Off

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"
Tinder Is Testing Out a New Height Filter
Businessman using phone in hotel room,open personal organiser on bed
Fellas, You Should Call Your Friends and Say Goodnight
anOrdain Model 2 Porcelain; Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Carbonox; Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925; Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli Dial; Omega Railmaster
The Best Watches of May

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Best golf gifts

The Best Gifts for Golfers, Dads or Otherwise

Urban Jürgensen UJ-1 250th Anniversary Watch

One of the Most Important Historical Watchmakers Returns

Noah x Timex Lighthouse Watch

Noah x Timex Turn Back the Clock for the Perfect Summer Watch Release

These cashmere sock shoes are perfect for Father's Day.

These Cashmere Shoe Socks Are a Quiet Luxury Flex

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water