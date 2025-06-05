The Best Gifts for Golfers, Dads or Otherwise

Given that it typically takes over the life of the involved party (it’s good for you), you’d think the best golf gifts would be easy to come by. Unfortunately, the market for green goodies and fairway fare is pocketed with all sorts of hazards — unflattering apparel and shoddy gear are as common as an early tee-off time. A little handicap (read: help) goes a long way from separating the pro gifts from the amateur junk, and we, an editorial staff filled with golf fans and fanatics, are here to help.
Using our collective brainpower and decades of experience golfing at every level, we’ve rounded up an eagle of a golf gift guide to help you present presents to the most die-hard of players and enthusiasts; within, you’ll find hybrid footwear, trending golf apparel and elite-level gear to help them take a few strokes off their game. Find the best gifts for the golfer in your life below.
Best Golf Gifts
Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf Shoes
Leave it to Nike to remake one of the greatest sneakers of all time into a seriously good golf cleat.
Bugatchi UV50 Performance Quarter-Zip Pullover
A stretchy, UV50-proof quarter-zip in a handful of playful colors? He’ll be the talk of the club.
lululemon Structured Classic Ball Cap
It’s called manifesting. Look it up.
Titleist Scotty Cameron Studio Style Newport 2 Putter
So you wanna putt like a pro? You’re looking at the right product. This classic putter shape will have you sinking the ball with perfect form on the green. The Newport 2 Putter has a new Studio Carbon Steel face insert painted with nickel to make it more durable and is treated with chain-link pattern technology for a better roll. With this, you’ll be lowering your handicap in no time.
Garmin Approach S50 Golf GPS Smartwatch
The rumors are true — the Garmin Approach S50 comes preloaded with 43,000+ courses. With accurate green distances, hazard view function and Playslike Distance (a feature that tells you how far each shot truly is, adjusting yardage for elevation changes), the smartwatch a real game changer, and that’s not even mentioning the slew of connected features standard to the device.
Sonic Editions Frank Sinatra Golfing Framed Print
Perfect for the office, where he can stare longingly at it and no one else has to see it.
D.S. & Durga Golfjazz Cologne
(Jerry Seinfeld voice) “Ya like jazz?”
Proof 72-Hour Merino Pique Polo
It may not be explicitly for the fine sport of golf, but this Merino Pique Polo from Proof really does live up to its 72-hour mantle, and, with a trim, versatile cut, can be worn in the office and on the green alike. AKA, a pretty good gift!
Sun Mountain Golf ClubGlider Meridian Club Cover Travel Bag
Behind every great golfer is an ever greater travel bag.
Titleist GT2 Driver
Fore! Just kidding — not with this driver. It’s designed to grace players who might not hit the ball face-on with a little forgiveness. The GT2 is a balanced club thanks to its internal weighting so it might be worth buying the dad who’s just discovered the glory of spending four hours on the course with his buddies.
New Balance 550 Golf Shoe
The modern (and stylish) golfer will know Malbon and hopefully New Balance. Now you can mesh your worlds together and get exclusive New Balance golf shoe colorways through Malbon’s site. Don’t worry they’ve got a waterproof upper and still have decent traction on the course.
Malbon Performance Raglan Quarter-Zip
Please dear god, you do not need to look like your elderly relative on the golf course. Wear fitted synthetics and wear this quater-zip. It’s from Malbon’s performance collection and is created with comfort in mind. Made out of nylon and spandex, it’s light, breathable and perfect for hitting under par.
FootJoy Pure Touch Glove
Smooth like butter is how some would describe the feeling of putting on a new FootJoy Pure Touch glove. So why not get your dad a new one?
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls
I’m assuming your dad doesn’t need an excess of balls (because he’s obviously a straight shot every single time) but just in case, you won’t go wrong with a dozen Pro V1’s. You can even customize them to your heart’s desire. Unless of course he prefers the Pro V1X’s — then you can get those.
FootJoy Premiere Series – Field LX
FootJoy is one of the hottest names in the golf shoe game, and their Field LX style is physical proof why. The full-grain waterproof leather, collar, VersaTrax+ outsole and OrthoLite EcoPlush FitBed cushioning make them the only choice for serious players.
Metalwood Studio Turbo Polo
If John Daly and Supreme spawned a polo shirt, we imagine it would look something like this swaggy, streetwear-inspired flame red Turbo Polo from Metalwood Studios.
Godinger Golf Whiskey Decanter Set
A gift that combines two of golfer’s favorite things —that is, novelty items and boozing — seems like a pretty sure bet.
The New York Times Golf’s Greatest Moments Book
A thoughtful way to help him relive golf’s greatest moments.
Wren Insulated Dry Bag Cooler
The best way to discretely tote around a few brews on the fairway, period.
TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition Smartwatch 42mm
Chances are, the big golf guy you know is probably a big watch guy, too. This sleek TAG Heuer Calibre E4 is as horological-meets-high-tech as it gets.
Yard Games Putter Pong
For when we can’t get out to the green, but he can get out to the backyard.
Oakley BiSphaera Polarized Sunglasses
Like it or not, this is what peak golf performance looks like. No, seriously — these dual-lens shades are come with Oakley’s Prizm Tungsten Polarized tech and have anti-slip nose-pads for a zero-interference stroke.
Theragun Mini (3rd Generation)
Aches and pains are inevitable, especially with his swing. Help him preempt the next-day soreness with this pocket-sized Theragun.
Graphic Image On the Green Golf Score Keeper
A particularly delightful way for him to lord his birdies over his buddies.
