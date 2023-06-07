Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100 (And $50, And $25)

Blessing the dad in your life on a budget? We've got you covered.

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated June 11, 2025 4:31 pm EDT
Father's day gifts collage on greenery background
Treat your dad without having to break the bank.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s crunch time for Father’s Day gifts. Sure, at one point you could have leisurely browsed stylish gifts for Mr. Suave, peeking at personalized presents for the world’s best dad. But with just four — or less, depending on when you get around to reading this — brief days until the big day, time is of the essence, meaning ditching unique for cheap, fast and easy. You need a great Father’s Day gift under $100, and we’ve got you covered.

Of course, we were being hyperbolic before — there are tons of genuinely great gifts still in reach and totally affordable, and in helpful InsideHook fashion, we’ve tracked down the best, arranged them in descending monetary order and rounded them up neatly for you below. Top picks include functional Snow Peak camping gear and elite pickleball paddles, but that’s just scratching the surface. Below, the best Father’s Day gifts under $100.

The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100:

Tracksmith Rapid Transit Shorts
Tracksmith Rapid Transit Shorts
BUY HERE : $49
Recess Tahoe Pickleball Paddle
Recess Tahoe Pickleball Paddle

If your father isn’t into pickleball, is he really a dad? The jury is out, so you better cough up for a nice paddle — this Tohoe-inspired wooden stick from Recess should do just fine — and, if you’re feeling generous, a few lessons.

Huckberry : $86
Philipp Flip Watch Stand
Philipp Flip Watch Stand
Buy Here : $95
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Huckberry : $100
Essential Japanese Damascus Steel 8″ Chef's Knife
Essential Japanese Damascus Steel 8″ Chef’s Knife
Buy Here : $70

Under $75:

Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This stunning bottle of olive oil from Flamingo Estate — a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles — is made from hand-picked and cold-pressed organic olives. The result? A vibrant, peppery condiment he can drizzle over anything.

Buy Here : $48
Courant Catch:1 Classics
Courant Catch:1 Classics

Low profile and handsome in a leather and aluminum alloy finish, the Courant Catch:1 is a simple but effective MagSafe charger that’ll keep wires out of any kiddos hands and his home looking only kind of overrun by children.

Buy Here : $67
Leatherman Bond
Leatherman Bond
Buy Here: $70
Cometeer Instant Coffee Mixed Roast Box
Cometeer Instant Coffee Mixed Roast Box

Finally, instant coffee that will impress the entire spectrum of coffee aficionados. From the most discerning of pour-over snobs to the bodega-loving caffeine-dependent, Cometeer’s mixed roast box of 32 flash frozen coffee pods is a great way to sample different roasters and roast levels.

Buy Here : $79 $69
Wood Smoked BBQ Grill Kit
Wood Smoked BBQ Grill Kit

This mix of all-natural cherry, hickory and apple wood chips is an ingenious way to easily infuse grilled meats and vegetables with smoky flavors. All you have to do is pour some chips into the smoker box, place it on the grill and cover.

Buy Here : $55

Under $50:

Manresa Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Manresa Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Manresa is the definition of an IYKYK label: small, independent and oh-so cool. Pulling inspiration from the everyday workwear of the Northeast, it’s a collection of garb that feels decidedly for dads.

Mr Porter : $40 $28
Snow Peak Coffee Drip
Snow Peak Coffee Drip
Buy Here : $43
Ballast Beach Pillow
Ballast Beach Pillow
You can read why we’re obsessed with the Ballast Beach Pillow here, but this essential beach accessory is a perfectly portable and nicely cushioned pillow made from water-wicking fabric you can rest your little head on and fully relax.
Buy Here : $35 Buy it now
Pins & Aces Golf Bag Beer Sleeve Insulated Cooler
Pins & Aces Golf Bag Beer Sleeve Insulated Cooler
Buy Here: $20
Guinness Toucan 20 oz Pint Glass
Guinness Toucan 20 oz Pint Glass

Dads should always drink in style, and even if an IPA is more his vibe, these Toucan Pint Glasses should help him properly feel like the special little guy he is.

Amazon : $20

Under $25:

Darn Tough Hiking Sock
Darn Tough Hiking Sock
Buy Here: $25
Casio Watch
Casio Watch
Buy it now
National Park Passport Journal
National Park Passport Journal
Buy Here : $10
Racquet 26
Racquet 26

A world-class magazine for the sports father, erudite daddy and everyone in between.

Buy Here : $30
Matador FlatPak Soap Bar Case
Matador FlatPak Soap Bar Case

What’s cool about this compact toiletry case? It manages to keep liquid inside while your bar of soap dries through the breathable, waterproof fabric. Perfect for the dad that refuses to use body wash for whatever reason.

Buy it now

The Editors

