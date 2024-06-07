The Best Taylor Made Gifts for Golf-Obsessed Dads

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Do you have a dad who ponders the benefits of playing with a Titleist Pro V1 versus a TaylorMade Tour Response? Well then you’ve come to the right place — if they prefer the latter. TaylorMade is a staple brand name in the golf world, and with the season kicking off, getting dad some new gear never hurt. Especially when Father’s Day is, at this point, a mere week away.

Whether the dad in question needs a new polo shirt to out-style his caddy and friends or he’s looking for a new driver that will carry his game into another dimension — TaylorMade has something that’ll get the job done. Plus, the brand currently has a dedicated Father’s Day collection running on it’s homepage — so in the event you don’t jive with what you see below, head to their site and peruse for yourself.

The company, founded by ex-golf equipment salesman Gary Adams, dates back to 1979 when it first opened up in Illinois. It is now based out of California and sponsors renowned golfers like Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Nelly Korda.

We’ve gone ahead and linked some great Father’s Day options below — from bags to balls, have a look.