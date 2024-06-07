Leisure > Gear

The Best Taylor Made Gifts for Golf-Obsessed Dads

Does your dad frequent the back nine? Then these are the golf gifts he's sure to love

By Hanna Agro
June 7, 2024 9:51 am
TaylorMade has you covered for the golf-obsessed dad
TaylorMade has you covered for the golf-obsessed dad
TaylorMade, InsideHook

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Do you have a dad who ponders the benefits of playing with a Titleist Pro V1 versus a TaylorMade Tour Response? Well then you’ve come to the right place — if they prefer the latter. TaylorMade is a staple brand name in the golf world, and with the season kicking off, getting dad some new gear never hurt. Especially when Father’s Day is, at this point, a mere week away.

The 8 Best Courses Around the World We’ve Golfed This Year
The 8 Best Courses Around the World We’ve Golfed This Year
 From Carlsbad to Los Cabos

Whether the dad in question needs a new polo shirt to out-style his caddy and friends or he’s looking for a new driver that will carry his game into another dimension — TaylorMade has something that’ll get the job done. Plus, the brand currently has a dedicated Father’s Day collection running on it’s homepage — so in the event you don’t jive with what you see below, head to their site and peruse for yourself.

The company, founded by ex-golf equipment salesman Gary Adams, dates back to 1979 when it first opened up in Illinois. It is now based out of California and sponsors renowned golfers like Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Nelly Korda.

We’ve gone ahead and linked some great Father’s Day options below — from bags to balls, have a look.

TaylorMade P790 Copper Irons
TaylorMade P790 Copper Irons
TaylorMade : $1,500
TaylorMade Tour Response Gold Balls
TaylorMade Tour Response Gold Balls
TaylorMade : $43
TaylorMade Garmin Approach S70
TaylorMade Garmin Approach S70
TaylorMade : $700
TaylorMade Staccato Performance Jersey
TaylorMade Staccato Performance Jersey
TaylorMade : $125
TaylorMade Cage Hat
TaylorMade Cage Hat
TaylorMade : $35
TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof Bag
TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof Bag
TaylorMade : $200
TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 Black Wedge
TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 Black Wedge
TaylorMade : $180

More Like This

father's day luxury gifts
The Father’s Day Luxury Edit
Geologie Acne Control Body Wash
Baby Got Bacne? Not Anymore, Thanks to Geologie 
We think you should buy a Kenny Flowers swimsuit
We Think You Need a Kenny Flowers Swimsuit
A stack of books topped with "All the Worst Humans" by Phil Elwood. Today we look at 11 new books you should be reading in June 2024.
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This June

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

iPad Air
Save $200 on This 5th Gen iPad Air

$600$400

Anker EverFrost 30
Anker’s Iceless Cooler Is Now $200 Off

$799$599

Todd Snyder Placet Polo
This Swanky Todd Snyder Knit Polo Is Just $99

$128$99

J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
These Discounted Dock Sunglasses Are an Extra 15% Off

$80$34

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Moonshine bust, group poses with confiscated illegal liquor outside Johnson County Courthouse, 1951. Mason jars were used -- but our writer thinks the modern-day use of Mason jars is overrated.
Seriously, Can We Retire the Mason Jar as a Cocktail Glass?
Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
Caitlin Clark Is Down and the WNBA Can’t Help Her Get Up
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
A few days on the South Holston River
When Things Don’t Go According to Plan: Fly Fishing on Tennessee’s South Holston River

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

TaylorMade has you covered for the golf-obsessed dad

The Best Taylor Made Gifts for Golf-Obsessed Dads

Marshall Major V

Review: Marshall’s Major V Me Made Rethink On-Ear Headphones

A photo of Zendaya posing in her On gear. The sportswear brand On just signed the "Challengers" actress to a multi-year partnership.

On Just Signed Zendaya. Here’s Why the Match Makes Sense.

From headphones to rye, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Sagamore Rye, Sonos Headphones and a Nothing Tech Phone

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco