Culture > Sports

Stodgy Scottie Scheffler Just Got More Interesting

Fresh off his second Masters win, Scheffler was arrested at the PGA Championship

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
May 17, 2024 10:22 am
Scottie Scheffler plays at the 2024 PGA Championship.
Scottie Scheffler stole the headlines from Xander Schauffele with his arrest.
David Cannon/Getty

Heading into the second round of the PGA Championship, the story should’ve been the world’s No. 3-ranked golfer Xander Schauffele seizing the lead at the Louisville tournament by shooting an opening-round 62, tying the record for the lowest round at a major championship. Instead, the story of Day 2 of the PGA Championship is the world’s top-ranked golfer getting arrested while trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club after traffic was stopped outside the course because a man was struck and killed by a shuttle bus.

Set to tee off a bit before 9 a.m., Scheffler drove his vehicle on a median past a difficult-to-identify police officer in an SUV. The 27-year-old allegedly didn’t stop until after he had been screamed at and an officer attached himself to the golfer’s car. “After about 20 to 30 seconds, Scheffler rolled down his window to talk to the officer. The officer grabbed Scheffler’s arm to pull him out of the vehicle,” according to ESPN. “The officer reached inside the vehicle to open the door, and once Scheffler was pulled out, he was pushed against the car and placed in handcuffs.”

Scheffler was booked by the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections just before 7:30 a.m. and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer (felony), third-degree criminal mischief (misdemeanor), reckless driving (violation) and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic (misdemeanor).

Scottie Scheffler in his booking photo.
Scottie Scheffler was with the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections before he was on the golf course.
Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections

Despite being charged with a felony about an hour beforehand, the reigning Masters champion and favorite to win this weekend in Louisville was released at 8:40 a.m. and began making his way back to Valhalla for his tee time, which was pushed back because of disruption caused by the killed pedestrian (who has been identified as a worker at the tournament).

Given the felony charge, especially as it involves the assault of a police officer, it’s difficult to imagine someone, especially an athlete, getting arrested, processed and released in just over an hour, but perhaps Scheffler being a member of the PGA Tour as opposed to an NBA or NFL player worked in his favor.

Golf’s Real-Life Jerry Maguire Tells All
Golf’s Real-Life Jerry Maguire Tells All
 When Tiger Woods won the Masters at the age of 21, Hughes Norton was his agent

Scheffler’s attorney said it would be up to his client whether he plays today in the second round, but it certainly sounds as if the two-time major winner, who is five shots behind Schauffele in a group that includes defending champion Brooks Koepka, intends to hit the links and has a tee time shortly after 10 a.m.

His “stardom confirmed” and already drawing comparisons to Tiger Woods, the links between Scheffler and the 15-time major winner will only become more pronounced following this incident. A boring superstar on Thursday night, Scheffler made himself into TMZ fodder on Friday morning and can shoot himself into another stratosphere of fame if he’s able to play well in the tournament, let alone win it.

More Like This

Scottie Scheffler
What Does It Take to Make the Next Golf Superstar?
Phil Mickelson at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia.
Phil Mickelson Admits His Career Is on the Back 9
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 2024 Masters.
Ratings Show Scottie Scheffler’s Golf Stardom Is Far From Confirmed
Sahith Theegala tees off in Houston. We spoke to the pro golfer ahead of the 2024 Masters.
Sahith Theegala Is Hoping Second Time’s the Charm at the Masters

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

York, Maine
This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)
Caitlin Clark of the Fever reacts after being called for a foul.
Caitlin Clark Double-Doubles With TOs in Messy WNBA Debut
John Mulaney on set for "Everybody's in L.A." His style was no accident: his wardrobe referenced the days of Johnny Carson and David Letterman in L.A.
The Comedian’s New Clothes: How “Everybody’s in LA” Revived the Talk Show Wardrobe
Pharmacist
Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
These are the 10 best items from Amazon's summer beauty haul.
The 10 Best Men’s Grooming Products From Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
Delta logo
Delta Is Adding a Bar to Some Regional Flights

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco