Grayson Murray, PGA Tour-Winning Golfer, Dead at 30

Learning of the death of a professional athete is always a shock; learning of the death of a professional athlete at the age of 30 is exponentially more so. This Saturday, ESPN shared the sad news that professional golfer Grayson Murray has died, a day after he withdrew from this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge. Murray’s golf career includes winning two PGA Tour events — 2017’s Barbasol Championship and this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii.



“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”



Later, Monahan discussed Murray’s passing on CBS’s broadcast of this weekend’s tournament. “Grayson was a remarkable player on the PGA Tour, but he was a very courageous man, as well,” Monahan said. “And I’ve always loved that about him, and I know that the locker room is filled with people that really will take that away when they think about Grayson.”



As the news spread, impromptu tributes to Murray could be found both on coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge and on social media.

Walked nine with 17-year-old Grayson Murray and 16-year-old Jordan Spieth at the 2010 Thunderbirds. So much fun. @ToddBigPhoto captured this photo of two confident kids who dreamed of making it to the PGA Tour. Remains one of my favorite photos and now always will. RIP Grayson. pic.twitter.com/dcyawqSVL6 — Damon Hack (@damonhackGC) May 25, 2024

Incredibly heartfelt and compelling moment on CBS’ third round coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Peter Malnati breaks down discussing Grayson Murray, the 30-year-old tour player who died a day after withdrawing from the tournament. Through tears, Malnati said, “Maybe if I… — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 25, 2024

Murray first came to prominence as a youth golfer, which included winning the Callaway Junior Championships three times. As ESPN reported, he was currently ranked 58th in the world and recently joined the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council.