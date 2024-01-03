Culture > Sports

Which State Is Home to the Best Golfers in the US?

The USGA has revealed which states had the lowest average handicap at the end of 2023

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
January 3, 2024 10:19 am
A golf ball on green grass ready to be struck.
The USGA's handicap data is quite surprising.
Getty Images

Home to mud pies, slugburgers and the nation’s largest supply of catfish, Mississippi was the 20th state to join the United States of America but it comes in first when it comes to the average golf handicap of its residents, according to a ranking index that was recently released by the United States Golf Association. (In 2022, the USGA reported the average handicap in the U.S. for men was 14.0 and 28.0 for women.)

Per the USGA, the average handicap for golfers in Mississippi at the conclusion of 2023 was 11.6. Four of the direct neighbors of The Magnolia State, which is bordered by Tennessee to the north, Alabama to the east, the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana to the south and Louisiana, Arkansas and the Mississippi River to the west, also rank in the top 10 of the USGA’s index. Rounding out the top 10 are Arkansas (12.8), Louisiana (12.9), Oklahoma (13.0), Alabama (13.1), Washington, D.C. (13.2), Tennessee (13.5), North Dakota (13.5), Texas (13.8) and Georgia (14.3).

Mississippians must have had a lot of time to hit the links last year, as the average handicap cap in the state actually fell from a nation-best 11.8 in 2022. The same cannot be said for North Dakota golfers, who ranked second-best in the U.S. in 2022 (12.4), but couldn’t crack last year’s Top 10. Though they weren’t quite as good as in ’22 (third in the U.S. at 12.8), Oklahomans held fairly steady to their ranking (and their clubs) last year.

Though the rankings don’t indicate why Mississippi ranks so much better than golf hotbeds like Arizona, Florida and California, one possible reason is that there are fewer golfers in general and even fewer submitting their scores so the average is more representative of players who are serious about their games. Of course, it could always just be chowing down on mud pies, slugburgers or catfish before hitting the links.

Jon Rahm Doesn’t Need LIV’s Money. He’s Taking It Anyhow.
Jon Rahm Doesn’t Need LIV’s Money. He’s Taking It Anyhow.
 “The Wall Street Journal” reports the 29-year-old Spaniard is leaving the PGA Tour

In any case, here’s the USGA’s full list of the lowest handicap rankings for the U.S. (including Puerto Rico and DC) in 2023:

  • 52. Florida (20.0)
  • 51. Delaware (19.6)
  • 50. Wyoming (19.2)
  • 49. Maine (18.7)
  • 48. Idaho (18.7)
  • 47. Alaska (18.6)
  • 46. Montana (18.3)
  • 45. New Hampshire (18.3)
  • 44. Arizona (18.1)
  • 43. Vermont (17.7)
  • 42. Washington (17.7)
  • 41. Colorado (17.7)
  • 40. Connecticut (17.6)
  • 39. Nevada (17.4)
  • 38. Rhode Island (17.4)
  • 37. Oregon (17.2)
  • 36. South Dakota (17.1)
  • 35. California (17.1)
  • 34. New Jersey (17.1)
  • 33. Puerto Rico (16.9)
  • 32. New York (16.9)
  • 31. Massachusetts (16.8)
  • 30. Maryland (16.7)
  • 29. New Mexico (16.7)
  • 28. South Carolina (16.7)
  • 27. Michigan (16.5)
  • 26. Minnesota (16.5)
  • 25. Hawaii (16.5)
  • 24. Wisconsin (16.4)
  • 23. Nebraska (16.2)
  • 22. Pennsylvania (16.1)
  • 21. Virginia (15.8)
  • 20. North Carolina (15.8)
  • 19. Illinois (15.7)
  • 18. Ohio (15.5)
  • 17. Utah (15.1)
  • 16. Missouri (15.1)
  • 15. Indiana (15.1)
  • 14. Iowa (14.9)
  • 13. West Virginia (14.7)
  • 12. Kansas (14.5)
  • 11. Kentucky (14.4)
  • 10. Georgia (14.3)
  • 9. Texas (13.8)
  • 8. North Dakota (13.5)
  • 7. Tennessee (13.5)
  • 6. Washington, D.C. (13.2)
  • 5. Alabama (13.1)
  • 4. Oklahoma (13.0)
  • 3. Louisiana (12.9)
  • 2. Arkansas (12.8)
  • 1. Mississippi (11.6)

Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

