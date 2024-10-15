Culture > Sports

Golf Enthusiasts Aren’t Thrilled About Ryder Cup Ticket Prices

Even for elite golf events, these price are high

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 15, 2024 5:48 am
In 2025, the Ryder Cup will return to the United States, with Long Island’s Bethpage Black course set to host the biannual tournament. This week, the event announced how much fans can expect to pay for tickets, and — spoiler alert — that amount is not small. As USA Today‘s Charles Curtis reported, tickets to attend on Friday, Saturday or Sunday will cost $749.51 apiece — inclusive of food and drinks.

If you’re looking to attend earlier in the week, tickets will be a bit less expensive: $255.57 for practice days and $423.64 to attend on Wednesday. According to the event’s website, tickets will be available to a randomly selected group of people — though it looks like Citi cardholders will have access to a presale of some kind.

Paying remarkably high prices for in-demand sporting events is, unfortunately, a regular occurrence in 2024, and it’s unlikely to change any time soon. One can only imagine what World Cup final tickets will sell for in 2026. But as the golf newsletter Tee Times pointed out on X/Twitter, the Ryder Cup tickets are notably expensive even compared with other elite golf events like the Masters and U.S. Open. They’re also significantly more expensive than the tickets to the 2023 iteration of the tournament were, as The Guardian‘s Ewan Murray noted.

Last year in Rome, Europe emerged victorious over the U.S. despite a late rally by the visiting team. Next year’s rematch should be an exciting resumption of the rivalry — with the opportunity to see some interesting watches to boot. What effect the ticket prices will have on the crowd that makes their way to Bethpage, though, remains to be seen.

