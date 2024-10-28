Public Rec’s Dealmaker Pants Put in Work at the Office and the Golf Course

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You’ve heard the phrase “from the boardroom to the bar” a thousand times. It’s used to describe a versatile garment that you can wear to the office during the day and seamlessly transition to post-work activities without requiring you to change. Think lightweight, stretchy shirts and pants with clean lines and comfortable materials.

The phrase has been used rampantly and, in my view, has become a bit trite. Not many guys wear expensive wool trousers to work these days, anyway — just about anything short of a three-piece suit can easily transition from the office to the local pub for a few beers. Every once in a while, though, a product proves that a phrase like “the boardroom to the bar” was a helpful descriptor before people started using it too liberally.

In this case, I’m talking about Public Rec’s stellar Dealmaker pants. When it comes to bottoms, there’s a Goldilocks combination of style and comfort that many brands strive for. Stretchy, comfortable, a good fit, details to make life a bit easier — these are the things that make a pair of pants truly versatile. With the Dealmakers, I firmly believe Public Rec has ticked all the boxes. They excel in the boardroom and beyond, but where they really shine is on the golf course.

Public Rec Dealmaker Pants, At a Glance

Size: 28-44 | Inseam: 28-36 | Material: True to size | Fit: 100% Polyester | Colors: 14 |

Pros Stretchy, flexible fit

Dialed detailing

Perfect for work and play Cons Slimmer leg that some might prefer

Golf clothes have found themselves firmly within the style zeitgeist, offering designs that suit the needs of just about any menswear enthusiast, from baggy pants and polos to crisp, well-made silhouettes. The Public Rec Dealmaker pants fall right in the middle of the range, sporting a perfected fit and hybrid style that meets the needs of even the most picky golfers. They’re slim but not skinny, have a hint of stretch that rebounds back into shape all day long, and have several clever details and thoughtful design cues that justify the brand’s claims of versatility.

Not only did Public Rec nail the balance between slim and straight fits, but they also offer a ton of sizes that make it easy for guys of all sizes to find the right pair. They offer 13 waist sizes and five inseam lengths to go along with a whopping 14 color options — if you can’t find a pair you like, that’s on you.

The stretch allows for a full range of movement and the breathable, water-resistant fabric is ideal for golfing in all four seasons — they keep you from overheating on hot days and will stand up to a bit of precipitation when a summer storm or wintry drizzle hits. I like wearing shorts on the golf course as often as I can, but Public Rec is changing that one round at a time.

Public Rec

My favorite thing about the Dealmaker pants, though, has to be the quality. I noticed how well-made they were from the moment I took them out of their packaging, from the soft, stretchy material to the quality stitching and stellar fit. They feel like they will last forever, retaining their shape after hours on the course and standing up to detours into the woods to search for overhit golf balls. The front and back pockets are reinforced to protect them from the frequent use they’ll get on the links and a hidden rear zip pocket keeps your wallet or car key safe while you move around. One detail I keep going back to is the stud button that secures the fly — not only does the logo-adorned button feel quite strong itself, the actual buttonhole is cut with precision, adding a refined, techy look that really elevates the design.

Whether youI wear these exclusively on the course or from the boardroom to the bar to the first tee, the Dealmaker pants will be a faithful companion. And, thanks to the huge selection and reasonable $128 price tag, you can feel good about stocking up on these pants and rocking them every damn day.

Shop the Public Rec Dealmaker Pants