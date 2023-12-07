Jon Rahm Doesn’t Need LIV’s Money. He’s Taking It Anyhow.

Mere months after saying he was “really happy” to be on the PGA Tour and hadn’t even considered defecting to Saudi-backed LIV Golf — because the format of golf the upstart circuit is playing was not “enticing” to him — Jon Rahm has apparently changed his mind and opened his wallet.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal and subsequently confirmed by multiple outlets including ESPN, the 29-year-old reigning Masters champ has agreed to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Per ESPN, Rahm’s deal is for longer than three years and is worth more than $300 million. ESPN’s sources also report the deal includes an ownership stake in a new LIV team and that the league is recruiting additional PGA Tour players to fill out the roster.

While it is hard to fault Rahm, who is already worth more than $50 million and just won more money on the PGA Tour ($16,522,608) in a single season than any other golfer in history besides Scottie Scheffler, it is worth mentioning that he told InsideHook over the summer that he had no intention of jumping ship.

Asked if the money LIV was offering him to change tours was tempting, Rahm said this:

“In my case, I’ve been fortunate to make such a great living already that the cash shouldn’t really be a factor. I’ve been very blessed to play so well early on in my career to not have to think about that. Had I made that decision strictly financially, I obviously would’ve gone, but I don’t know if I would’ve been as happy as I’ve been this year. I’m a big historian of the game and I love the legacy that some players have left. When you win certain events, there’s a lot of history that goes with it. Anytime you win an event hosted by Tiger or Jack, you’re joining a legacy that very few can join. It’s beyond the money and the recognition. Unfortunately, LIV Golf doesn’t have that right now. It’s not really the path for me.”

If today’s reports are accurate, $300 million and an ownership stake was enough to get Rahm to change his path.