Culture > Sports

Jon Rahm Would Like to See More Holes in LIV Golf

Specifically, going from 54 to 72

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 8, 2024 7:18 pm
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm during the DP World Tour Championship.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

If you’ve been aware of LIV Golf without going all in on its competitions, you might not have noticed the abundance of the number 54 within the circuit. Golfers play 54 holes at tour events; this year’s tour will also include 54 players. And in 2022, the tour promised to give anyone who shot 54 a $54 million bonus. If you’re familiar with Roman numerals, you can probably figure out why: LIV is, in fact, the number 54 spelled out in Roman numerals.

Could LIV Golf become LXXII Golf? (Pronounced “Lexy,” I guess?) Probably not — but one of the tour’s highest-profile players, Jon Rahm, has called for LIV Golf to adopt a 72-hole format, which would bring it in line with the PGA Tour.

Rahm feels that the two tours having an equal number of holes could help settle disputes over which is the superior competition. “The closer I think we can get LIV Golf to some other things the better,” he told the BBC. “I think it would be for some kind of unification to feed into a world tour or something like that.”

He also stated that “it would help all of this argument a lot” if LIV Golf shifted to a 72-hole format.

Just how LIV Golf and the PGA Tour compare has been at the center of several debates within the sport — including LIV Golf’s attempts to become certified by Official World Golf Ranking. As Golfweek reported last month, LIV recently withdrew its application for OWGR certification, and players on the LIV tour have seen their rankings drop, some by significant amounts.

Rory McIlroy Doesn’t Seem to “Hate” LIV Golf So Much Anymore
Rory McIlroy Doesn’t Seem to “Hate” LIV Golf So Much Anymore
 He didn’t even rule out a jump to the PGA Tour’s rival league in a recent press conference

Rahm could be making this argument for the broader good of the sport, or he might have his own place in the golf rankings in mind. (Or it could be a combination of the two.) What’s less clear is whether or not he has the ear of the powers that be at LIV Golf — or how willing they are to make one of their marquee signings happy.

More Like This

Jon Rahm of Spain plays at the 2023 Masters Tournament.
Jon Rahm Doesn’t Need LIV’s Money. He’s Taking It Anyhow.
The 18th green at Trump National Golf Club in NJ.
LIV Golf Will Allow Player Trades During Transfer Window
Jon Rahm celebrates making a putt for birdie at the 2021 U.S. Open.
The World’s Third-Ranked Golfer, Jon Rahm Is Just Getting Started
A Masters logo on a green jacket worn by a member of Augusta National Golf Club.
Jon Rahm Predicts an Awkward Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The solar eclipse seen through the frame of eclipse glasses.
The Solar Eclipse in Sheep Meadow
Qantas airplane on the tarmac. Qantas is introducing some dynamic pricing in its awards travel.
Qantas Is Trying Out Dynamic Pricing for Award Travel
A man holds his head in his hands after completing the Boston Marathon.
What Can We Learn From the “Post-Marathon Blues”?
Mannequin in suit
Scammers Reportedly Created Fake Lawyers For SEO Scheme
Akshay Bhatia poses with the trophy after winning the Valero Texas Open.
Golfer Wins Tourney Despite Dislocating Shoulder With Fist Pump
From Shark to Dyptique, here are some cleaning products you didn't know you needed.
Elevate Your Spring Cleaning Routine With These Products

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm Would Like to See More Holes in LIV Golf

Akshay Bhatia poses with the trophy after winning the Valero Texas Open.

Golfer Wins Tourney Despite Dislocating Shoulder With Fist Pump

A 1,000-Mile Club workout at San Quentin State Prison.

Meet the Inmates Who Run Marathons Inside San Quentin State Prison

Bronny James

We Know Where Bronny James Won't Be Playing Basketball Next Season

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

A 1997 Ford Mustang II, the second-generation model. Our writer talks about the four different Ford Mustangs he's owned in his lifetime.

Confessions of a Four-Time Ford Mustang Owner

Charlie Lawrence crosses the finish line with a new 50-mile record.

The Training Secrets of the New 50-Mile King

Hop water

What Is Hop Water, and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?

A 1,000-Mile Club workout at San Quentin State Prison.

Meet the Inmates Who Run Marathons Inside San Quentin State Prison