Culture > Sports

MLB Is Reportedly Addressing its Uniform Problems

A certain pants problem has an solution in sight

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 28, 2024 10:07 pm
MLB Uniforms
A view of the Nike baseball uniform worn by a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox.
Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

This year, Major League Baseball debuted new uniforms across the league — and then came the backlash. Reaction to Nike’s Vapor Premier uniforms (produced by Fanatics) was not exactly glowing, with one Orioles player telling The Baltimore Banner that “the look of it is like a knockoff jersey from T.J. Maxx.” The uniform pants also quickly became an issue, with many reporting on their see-through quality — which soon reached ubiquitous meme territory.

Now, it seems, the league has read the room and opted for futher changes to the uniforms — though we might not see them before next season. Citing a memo from the MLB Players Association, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that changes to the uniform are on the way. This includes changes to the size of lettering on jerseys, addressing the semi-transparent pants and dealing with what Passan succinctly referred to as “the new Nike jerseys’ propensity to collect sweat.”

The changes should go into effect at the start of the 2025 season “by the latest,” Passan reports.

For those wondering about where the blame for this can be placed, the memo cited Nike as the responsible party. “At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated,” the memo stated.

The memo’s tone towards Fanatics was far more concilatory, hailing the company for “not being afraid to have difficult conversations about jerseys or trading cards.”

MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
 Don’t worry. It sounds like changes will be made.

It sounds like baseball fans will be taking in the ill-starred uniforms for at least a few more months. The forthcoming change also begs a question: if a team slumps immediately after the modified uniforms are unveiled, will their fanbase be clamoring for a return to see-through pants and odd sweat distribution?

More Like This

Luke Little of the Cubs pitches against the Houston Astros.
MLB Treats Pitcher’s American Flag Patch Like Sticky Stuff
Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field after a win.
MLB Pitchers Already in Midseason Form When It Comes to Whining
A catcher for the Baltimore Orioles stretches his leg out to one side. Here's what we can learn from the mobility routines of MLB catchers.
What We Can Learn From the Mobility Routines of MLB Catchers
Cole Irvin #19 of the Baltimore Orioles delivers a pitch to the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during a 2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training game at TD Ballpark on March 19, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida
Think You Know the Trendy MLB Analytics in 2024? Think Again.

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
An illustration of Boston Bruins goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark doing their trademark post-game hug
The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History
Bare-knuckle boxer Bobby Gunn
Excerpt: Meet Bobby Gunn, a Bare-Knuckle Boxing Father of Two
Luke Little of the Cubs pitches against the Houston Astros.
MLB Treats Pitcher’s American Flag Patch Like Sticky Stuff
A sampling of the best gifts for Mother's Day 2024.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2024
Michael Penix Jr. reacts after the beating Utah Utes.
Michael Penix Jr. Was the Biggest Shock of the NFL Draft. We Spoke With Him.

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

MLB Uniforms

MLB Is Reportedly Addressing its Uniform Problems

World Cup signage

It Might Already Be Too Late For Some Fans to Get Visas for the 2026 World Cup

Laiatu Latu poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

NFL Draft’s First Round Was Offensive for Defensive Players

Michael Penix Jr. reacts after the beating Utah Utes.

Michael Penix Jr. Was the Biggest Shock of the NFL Draft. We Spoke With Him.

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District